    EL   US5184391044

THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.

(EL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/23 02:29:26 pm EDT
236.27 USD   -0.40%
ESTEE LAUDER : The Estée Lauder Companies Promotes Gibu Thomas to EVP, ELC Online
PU
05/13The Estee Lauder Companies - ELC Expands Renewable Energy Portfolio with Canadian Solar Array
AQ
05/12INSIDER SELL : Estee Lauder Companies
MT
Estee Lauder : The Estée Lauder Companies Promotes Gibu Thomas to EVP, ELC Online

05/23/2022 | 02:18pm EDT
NEW YORK -- Today, The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) ("ELC") announced that Gibu Thomas has been promoted to Executive Vice President, ELC Online, effective April 1, 2022. Gibu continues to report directly to Fabrizio Freda, President and Chief Executive Officer, and continues to serve on ELC's Executive Leadership Team Alignment (ELTA) and Executive Leadership Team (ELT).

"Gibu's promotion to Executive Vice President recognizes his exceptional leadership of ELC Online since joining in November 2020, including driving successful initiatives across e-commerce, technology infrastructure, digital media, mobile and omnichannel," said Fabrizio Freda. "Gibu is a highly talented and respected digital expert. He continues to leverage his deep expertise and forward-thinking strategy to drive and elevate our Online business globally, while bringing his dynamic, entrepreneurial leadership style to the talented and dedicated Online team."

Under Gibu's leadership, ELC's Online business, a powerful growth engine, added over $1 billion in Online net sales in FY21 and has continued growth into FY22. Gibu has helped accelerate and transform ELC's Online digital platforms and experiences across Omnichannel, driving loyalty and improvements in brand building experiences. In addition, he has partnered closely with Global Brand Presidents and executive leaders across ELC to drive a highly interconnected omnichannel strategy that supports High-Touch consumer experiences, builds brand equity, and drives consumer engagement and loyalty.

Gibu has also demonstrated an unwavering commitment to ID&E both within ELC Online and throughout the business. He is a member of ELC's Diversity Council, a sponsor and supporter of several leadership development programs - including From Every Chair, Open Doors and Women in Tech - and was recently named Executive Sponsor for ELC's Millennial Employee Resource Group GenNext. Within ELC Online, Gibu enables a dedicated ID&E Task Force, working to embed greater ID&E practices within the organization.

Gibu joined ELC in November 2020 from PepsiCo, Inc., where he served as Senior Vice President and Global Head of E-Commerce for five years. During his tenure, he was responsible for the holistic strategic direction and execution of the company's global e-commerce business, which he oversaw and grew from the ground up. Prior to his time at PepsiCo, Gibu served as Senior Vice President, Mobile and Digital at Walmart Inc., where he oversaw mobile initiatives and digital media programs.

With a Master of Business Administration degree from Stanford University and a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from University of Kerala in India, Gibu possesses both a keen business sense as well as deep-seeded technical acumen.

# # #

Disclaimer

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2022 18:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17 687 M - -
Net income 2022 2 444 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 289 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,3x
Yield 2022 0,99%
Capitalization 84 766 M 84 766 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,87x
EV / Sales 2023 4,37x
Nbr of Employees 48 670
Free-Float 38,8%
Managers and Directors
Fabrizio Freda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jane Hertzmark Hudis Executive Group President
Stéphane de la Faverie Group President
Tracey Thomas Travis Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
William Philip Lauder Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-35.92%84 766
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-13.32%340 196
UNILEVER PLC-10.87%111 812
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED0.86%70 221
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-11.96%62 955
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-1.58%55 636