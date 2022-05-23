Estee Lauder : The Estée Lauder Companies Promotes Gibu Thomas to EVP, ELC Online

NEW YORK -- Today, The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) ("ELC") announced that Gibu Thomas has been promoted to Executive Vice President, ELC Online, effective April 1, 2022. Gibu continues to report directly to Fabrizio Freda, President and Chief Executive Officer, and continues to serve on ELC's Executive Leadership Team Alignment (ELTA) and Executive Leadership Team (ELT).

"Gibu's promotion to Executive Vice President recognizes his exceptional leadership of ELC Online since joining in November 2020, including driving successful initiatives across e-commerce, technology infrastructure, digital media, mobile and omnichannel," said Fabrizio Freda. "Gibu is a highly talented and respected digital expert. He continues to leverage his deep expertise and forward-thinking strategy to drive and elevate our Online business globally, while bringing his dynamic, entrepreneurial leadership style to the talented and dedicated Online team."

Under Gibu's leadership, ELC's Online business, a powerful growth engine, added over $1 billion in Online net sales in FY21 and has continued growth into FY22. Gibu has helped accelerate and transform ELC's Online digital platforms and experiences across Omnichannel, driving loyalty and improvements in brand building experiences. In addition, he has partnered closely with Global Brand Presidents and executive leaders across ELC to drive a highly interconnected omnichannel strategy that supports High-Touch consumer experiences, builds brand equity, and drives consumer engagement and loyalty.

Gibu has also demonstrated an unwavering commitment to ID&E both within ELC Online and throughout the business. He is a member of ELC's Diversity Council, a sponsor and supporter of several leadership development programs - including From Every Chair, Open Doors and Women in Tech - and was recently named Executive Sponsor for ELC's Millennial Employee Resource Group GenNext. Within ELC Online, Gibu enables a dedicated ID&E Task Force, working to embed greater ID&E practices within the organization.

Gibu joined ELC in November 2020 from PepsiCo, Inc., where he served as Senior Vice President and Global Head of E-Commerce for five years. During his tenure, he was responsible for the holistic strategic direction and execution of the company's global e-commerce business, which he oversaw and grew from the ground up. Prior to his time at PepsiCo, Gibu served as Senior Vice President, Mobile and Digital at Walmart Inc., where he oversaw mobile initiatives and digital media programs.

With a Master of Business Administration degree from Stanford University and a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from University of Kerala in India, Gibu possesses both a keen business sense as well as deep-seeded technical acumen.

# # #