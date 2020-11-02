Log in
Estee Lauder : The Estée Lauder Companies Reaches Milestone Climate Goals – Net Zero, RE100 – and Sets New Science-Based Targets

11/02/2020 | 12:17pm EST

Today, The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) announced that it has achieved Net Zero emissions and sourced 100% renewable electricity globally for its direct operations, reaching the target it set on joining RE1001. Building upon this achievement, the company has also met its goal to set science-based emissions reduction targets for its direct operations and value chain, positioning the company to take even more decisive action against climate change in the coming decade.

“Today’s announcement signals a new level of ambition and dedication to climate action for The Estée Lauder Companies. Setting ambitious targets in line with the latest climate science is testament to our values and commitment to managing our business for the long term,” said Fabrizio Freda, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Estée Lauder Companies. “In this decisive decade for climate action, we will continue to accelerate efforts to ensure a healthy, beautiful planet for generations to come.”

To achieve its Net Zero emissions and RE100 goals by 2020, ELC focused first and foremost on reducing its operational carbon footprint by deploying high-quality solutions and investing in projects bringing additional renewable energy to the grid. The portfolio approach includes signing a Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (VPPA) for 22 megawatts (MW) of wind power from the Ponderosa wind farm in Oklahoma, sealing the company’s largest renewable energy agreement to-date. The Ponderosa wind farm alone will cover more than half of the company’s electricity footprint with renewable energy technologies.

ELC further added to its global renewable energy portfolio by installing ground-mount and rooftop on-site solar arrays at its facilities around the world, bringing the company’s global total to more than 5 MW of solar capacity. In markets where ELC operations have a comparatively smaller carbon footprint, the company procured renewable energy certificates (RECs) or their international equivalent to support local renewable energy generation. To address any remaining annual emissions from operations, ELC purchased offsets from the Massachusetts Tri-City Forestry project in North America, which protects 6,500 acres of public forestland from significant commercial timber harvesting and ensures long-term sustainable management of the forest.

Helen Clarkson, Chief Executive Officer, the Climate Group, said, “We congratulate The Estée Lauder Companies on their fantastic work to switch to renewable electricity globally. When large companies like The Estée Lauder Companies set their sights on an ambitious target, they can achieve huge change at a rapid pace. This is exactly the sort of leadership we need to see in the climate decade, as we work to halve global emissions.”

ELC’s new climate targets reinforce a legacy of managing the company with a lens for the long-term and focusing on the needs of future generations. The targets address Scopes 1, 2, and 3 emissions and are independently validated and approved by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi):

  • The Estée Lauder Companies commits to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 50% by 2030 from a 2018 base year. This target is consistent with reductions required to keep warming to 1.5°C, the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement.
  • The Estée Lauder Companies also commits to reduce scope 3 GHG emissions from purchased goods and services, upstream transportation and distribution, and business travel 60% per unit revenue over the same timeframe. This target for the emissions from ELC’s value chain (Scope 3) meets the SBTi’s criteria for ambitious value chain goals, meaning they are in line with current best practice.

To take on the broader scope of addressing carbon impacts beyond its direct operations, ELC will build on its successes and learnings from achieving Net Zero and RE100. In doing so, the company intends to implement integrated solutions and foster joint value creation with supply chain partners and third-party manufacturers.

“The Estée Lauder Companies has been deeply committed to climate action for many years and, in 2020, we not only stayed true to our commitments, but took steps to further accelerate progress. At such a critical time for our planet and communities around the world, we know this work is more important than ever,” said Nancy Mahon, Senior Vice President, Global Corporate Citizenship and Sustainability of The Estée Lauder Companies. “The events of this year have only underscored the urgency and imperative of climate action and we’re committed to doing our part, collaborating with partners to tackle one of the greatest challenges of our time.”

For more information on ELC’s commitments and targets on climate, visit the fiscal year 2020 Citizenship and Sustainability Report.

Cautionary Note Regarding Citizenship and Sustainability Information:

This press release contains information about our citizenship and sustainability goals and efforts. Achievement of the goals involves certain risks and uncertainties, such as changes in our business (e.g., acquisitions, divestitures or new manufacturing or distribution locations), the standards by which achievement is measured, the assumptions underlying a particular goal and our ability to accurately report particular information. Actual results could differ from our stated goals or the results we expect. We also may change, or decide not to pursue, certain goals or initiatives. Moreover, the standards by which citizenship and sustainability efforts and related matters are measured are developing and evolving, and certain areas are subject to assumptions. The standards and assumptions could change over time. In addition, statements made about the company, its business or efforts may not apply to all business units (e.g., ones that are recently acquired). We assume no responsibility to update the information contained in this press release or to continue to report any information.

About The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world’s leading manufacturers and marketers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company’s products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, M·A·C, Kiton, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, Tom Ford, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, BECCA, Too Faced and Dr. Jart+.

ELC-C
ELC-I

 

1 ELC joined the RE100 campaign in 2017. Please see www.there100.org for more information.

© Business Wire 2020

