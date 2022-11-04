Estee Lauder Up Nearly 10%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since August 2019 -- Data Talk

Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Class A (EL) is currently at $212.66, up $18.89 or 9.75%

--Would be highest close since Oct. 18, 2022, when it closed at $215.24

--On pace for largest percent increase since Aug. 19, 2019, when it rose 12.52%

--Currently up three of the past four days

--Currently up two consecutive days; up 11.95% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending March 25, 2020, when it rose 16.19%

--Down 42.55% year-to-date; on pace for worst year on record (Based on available data back to Nov. 17, 1995)

--Down 42.81% from its all-time closing high of $371.86 on Jan. 4, 2022

--Down 39.15% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 5, 2021), when it closed at $349.50

--Up 11.95% from its 52-week closing low of $189.96 on Nov. 2, 2022

--Traded as high as $217.65; highest intraday level since Oct. 18, 2022, when it hit $220.30

--Up 12.32% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Aug. 19, 2019, when it rose as much as 13.18%

--Third best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:28:27 AM ET

