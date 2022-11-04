Estee Lauder Up Nearly 10%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since August 2019 -- Data Talk

Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Class A (EL) is currently at $212.66, up $18.89 or 9.75%
--Would be highest close since Oct. 18, 2022, when it closed at $215.24
--On pace for largest percent increase since Aug. 19, 2019, when it rose 12.52%
--Currently up three of the past four days
--Currently up two consecutive days; up 11.95% over this period
--Best two day stretch since the two days ending March 25, 2020, when it rose 16.19%
--Down 42.55% year-to-date; on pace for worst year on record (Based on available data back to Nov. 17, 1995)
--Down 42.81% from its all-time closing high of $371.86 on Jan. 4, 2022
--Down 39.15% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 5, 2021), when it closed at $349.50
--Down 42.81% from its 52-week closing high of $371.86 on Jan. 4, 2022
--Up 11.95% from its 52-week closing low of $189.96 on Nov. 2, 2022
--Traded as high as $217.65; highest intraday level since Oct. 18, 2022, when it hit $220.30
--Up 12.32% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Aug. 19, 2019, when it rose as much as 13.18%
--Third best performer in the S&P 500 today
All data as of 10:28:27 AM ET
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
11-04-22 1045ET