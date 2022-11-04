Advanced search
    EL   US5184391044

THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.

(EL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:12 2022-11-04 am EDT
211.90 USD   +9.35%
10:46aEstee Lauder Up Nearly 10%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since August 2019 -- Data Talk
DJ
06:52aEuropean Midday Briefing: China Reopening Hopes Boost Sentiment Ahead of U.S. Jobs Data
DJ
11/03Gucci owner Kering in advanced talks to buy Tom Ford - WSJ
RE
Estee Lauder Up Nearly 10%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since August 2019 -- Data Talk

11/04/2022 | 10:46am EDT
Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Class A (EL) is currently at $212.66, up $18.89 or 9.75%


--Would be highest close since Oct. 18, 2022, when it closed at $215.24

--On pace for largest percent increase since Aug. 19, 2019, when it rose 12.52%

--Currently up three of the past four days

--Currently up two consecutive days; up 11.95% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending March 25, 2020, when it rose 16.19%

--Down 42.55% year-to-date; on pace for worst year on record (Based on available data back to Nov. 17, 1995)

--Down 42.81% from its all-time closing high of $371.86 on Jan. 4, 2022

--Down 39.15% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 5, 2021), when it closed at $349.50

--Down 42.81% from its 52-week closing high of $371.86 on Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 11.95% from its 52-week closing low of $189.96 on Nov. 2, 2022

--Traded as high as $217.65; highest intraday level since Oct. 18, 2022, when it hit $220.30

--Up 12.32% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Aug. 19, 2019, when it rose as much as 13.18%

--Third best performer in the S&P 500 today


All data as of 10:28:27 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-22 1045ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 16 975 M - -
Net income 2023 2 160 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 927 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 31,9x
Yield 2023 1,34%
Capitalization 69 143 M 69 143 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,19x
EV / Sales 2024 3,83x
Nbr of Employees 48 825
Free-Float 38,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 193,78 $
Average target price 254,76 $
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
Managers and Directors
Fabrizio Freda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tracey Thomas Travis Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
William Philip Lauder Director
Carl Haney Executive Vice President-Global Research
Michael Smith Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-47.66%69 143
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-19.29%312 871
UNILEVER PLC1.27%113 094
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED7.91%72 317
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-15.17%60 461
BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT4.12%20 831