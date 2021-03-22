Log in
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.

Estee Lauder : The ELC Archives are Renamed in Honor of Leonard A. Lauder

03/22/2021 | 08:45am EDT
The Archives serves a unique role at ELC. Visiting the Archives and exploring its collections of packaging, photographs, and artwork has often spurred creativity and inspired exciting new product collaborations, including Aerin Lauder's Private Collection fragrances, Kith x Estée Lauder collections, and Tom Ford x Estée Lauder. Other ELC brands, like Clinique, have promoted images of vintage products from the Archives on social media.

For Mr. Lauder, the Archives is a valuable resource to engage with the Lauder family's legacy and ELC's history. In addition, the Archives provided research assistance and imagery for his recently published book, The Company I Keep: My Life in Beauty.

The Leonard A. Lauder Estée Lauder Companies Archivesgratefully acknowledges the ELC Executive Leadership team and the Lauder family for their support in driving creativity and innovation for our employees, now and for the years to come.

Disclaimer

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 12:44:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
