    EL

THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.

(EL)
  Report
Estee Lauder : The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results on May 3, 2021

04/21/2021 | 04:46pm EDT
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) will release fiscal 2021 third quarter results on May 3, 2021.

On that date, at 9:30 a.m. (ET), the Company will provide a live webcast of its conference call discussing the results, future prospects and recent corporate developments. Fabrizio Freda, President and CEO, and Tracey T. Travis, EVP and CFO, will host the call.

Those wishing to access the webcast can visit http://www.elcompanies.com/investors. The call will be archived on the Company’s website.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world’s leading manufacturers and marketers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The company’s products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, M·A·C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, TOM FORD BEAUTY, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, BECCA, Too Faced and Dr. Jart+.

ELC-F


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 15 932 M - -
Net income 2021 2 033 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 107 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 55,4x
Yield 2021 0,66%
Capitalization 112 B 112 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,12x
EV / Sales 2022 6,33x
Nbr of Employees 48 000
Free-Float 37,3%
Chart THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.
Duration : Period :
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 309,17 $
Last Close Price 309,43 $
Spread / Highest target 13,1%
Spread / Average Target -0,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Fabrizio Freda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. Demsey Executive Group President
Jane Hertzmark Hudis Executive Group President
Stéphane de la Faverie Group President
Tracey Thomas Travis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.16.24%112 249
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-1.00%339 206
UNILEVER PLC-6.01%150 911
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-0.02%74 551
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-6.01%68 929
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC2.05%66 377
