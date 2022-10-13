Advanced search
    EL   US5184391044

THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.

(EL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:09 2022-10-13 pm EDT
212.79 USD   -1.08%
09:48aJPMorgan Chase Adjusts Price Target on Estee Lauder Companies to $273 From $314, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
10/10Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Estee Lauder Companies to $275 From $303, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
10/03The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Appoints Nathalie Berger Duquene as Senior Vice President, Global General Manager, BALMAIN BEAUTY
CI
Estee Lauder on Track for Lowest Close Since September 2020 -- Data Talk

10/13/2022 | 11:50am EDT
Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Class A (EL) is currently at $209.33, down $5.77 or 2.68%


--Would be lowest close since Sept. 23, 2020, when it closed at $207.63

--Currently down four of the past five days

--Down 3.04% month-to-date

--Down 43.45% year-to-date; on pace for worst year on record (Based on available data back to Nov. 17, 1995)

--Down 43.71% from its all-time closing high of $371.86 on Jan. 4, 2022

--Down 34.49% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 14, 2021), when it closed at $319.54

--Down 43.71% from its 52-week closing high of $371.86 on Jan. 4, 2022

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $206.19; lowest intraday level since Sept. 24, 2020, when it hit $205.38

--Down 4.14% at today's intraday low


All data as of 11:30:36 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-22 1149ET

Analyst Recommendations on THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 18 326 M - -
Net income 2023 2 557 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 968 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 30,2x
Yield 2023 1,20%
Capitalization 76 810 M 76 810 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,30x
EV / Sales 2024 3,98x
Nbr of Employees 48 825
Free-Float 38,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 215,10 $
Average target price 303,28 $
Spread / Average Target 41,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fabrizio Freda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tracey Thomas Travis Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
William Philip Lauder Director
Carl Haney Executive Vice President-Global Research
Michael Smith Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-42.18%76 810
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-23.93%296 828
UNILEVER PLC-0.32%110 526
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED9.81%74 006
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-19.02%57 646
BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT11.31%22 136