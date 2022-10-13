Estee Lauder on Track for Lowest Close Since September 2020 -- Data Talk

Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Class A (EL) is currently at $209.33, down $5.77 or 2.68%

--Would be lowest close since Sept. 23, 2020, when it closed at $207.63

--Currently down four of the past five days

--Down 3.04% month-to-date

--Down 43.45% year-to-date; on pace for worst year on record (Based on available data back to Nov. 17, 1995)

--Down 43.71% from its all-time closing high of $371.86 on Jan. 4, 2022

--Down 34.49% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 14, 2021), when it closed at $319.54

--Down 43.71% from its 52-week closing high of $371.86 on Jan. 4, 2022

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $206.19; lowest intraday level since Sept. 24, 2020, when it hit $205.38

--Down 4.14% at today's intraday low

All data as of 11:30:36 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-22 1149ET