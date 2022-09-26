Guillaume Jesel Promoted to President, Global Brands, TOM FORD BEAUTY, BALMAIN BEAUTY and Luxury Business Development

Today, The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE: EL) (“ELC”) announced that Guillaume Jesel has been promoted to President, Global Brands, TOM FORD BEAUTY, BALMAIN BEAUTY and Luxury Business Development, effective immediately. Guillaume will report to Jane Hertzmark Hudis, Executive Group President and also to Tracey T. Travis, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer in her role of overseeing the company’s mergers and acquisitions strategy, for Guillaume’s Luxury Business Development responsibilities.

In this new position, Guillaume will continue to oversee TOM FORD BEAUTY and also be responsible for the overall strategic direction, global development, management and growth of BALMAIN BEAUTY. Guillaume will work closely with the leadership of BALMAIN to translate its visionary creative into a winning luxury beauty brand globally. In addition to his newly expanded brand leadership responsibilities, Guillaume will continue to play a key role in prospective acquisitions and investment strategy for ELC’s luxury business development.

“Guillaume’s exceptional understanding of aspirational luxury and his strong brand strategy expertise have been instrumental to the success of TOM FORD BEAUTY,” said Ms. Hertzmark Hudis. “This makes him well-positioned to oversee our new luxury brand, BALMAIN BEAUTY.”

With regards to this appointment, Olivier Rousteing, Creative Director of BALMAIN said, “Guillaume is one of the most creative and passionate executives that I have seen in the industry today and I know he will help build BALMAIN BEAUTY into a global beauty brand for all.”

Guillaume’s elevation to President, Global Brands, recognizes his tremendous talent in building coveted brands and hero franchises. With TOM FORD BEAUTY for the past eight years, Guillaume spearheaded iconic innovation and strategically expanded the brand’s reach around the world, firmly establishing TOM FORD BEAUTY as a powerhouse in luxury beauty. Most recently as Global Brand President since July 2016, Guillaume led the brand to achieve strong net sales growth on a compound annual basis and significantly improve ranking in each of global prestige fragrance and makeup. A Global General Manager for TOM FORD BEAUTY, who will report to Guillaume, will be announced at a later date.

Prior to leading TOM FORD BEAUTY, Guillaume spent a decade with M·A·C Cosmetics, where he contributed to propelling the brand to the #1 ranking in global prestige makeup. Guillaume also served in a number of other senior roles since joining ELC in 2000, including Vice President, Global Makeup Marketing, Estée Lauder, and Senior Vice President, Global and North America Marketing, M·A·C Cosmetics. At Estée Lauder, he led a collaboration with Tom Ford to create limited-edition collections that served as a precursor to the standalone TOM FORD BEAUTY.

About The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

The Estée Lauder Companies (“ELC”) is one of the world’s leading manufacturers, marketers and sellers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The company’s products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, M·A·C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin Paris, TOM FORD BEAUTY, Smashbox, Aerin Beauty, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, Kilian Paris, Too Faced, Dr.Jart+, and the DECIEM family of brands, including The Ordinary and NIOD.

About TOM FORD BEAUTY

TOM FORD BEAUTY is a complete collection of iconic fragrances, sensuous color, and high-performance skin treatments that empower anyone to amplify their individuality, enhance their beauty, and achieve bold modern glamour.

About BALMAIN

For more than ten years, BALMAIN’s Creative Director, Olivier Rousteing, has been inventively building upon Pierre Balmain’s extraordinary legacy, while always remaining true to his own determination to design clothes that reflect the way his inclusive, powerful, and global BALMAIN customer wishes to live today. The result is a unique and instantly recognizable BALMAIN silhouette, style and attitude that highlights the singular craftsmanship of the house’s celebrated ateliers, while consistently referencing a rich Parisian heritage. For more information, please visit balmain.com.

