Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EL   US5184391044

THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.

(EL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-08 pm EDT
270.16 USD   -0.21%
05:01pThe Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on August 18, 2022
BU
11:43aEstee Lauder Likely to Post 'Softish' Fiscal Q4 Results, 'Below-Consensus' 2023 Guidance, Oppenheimer Says
MT
08/02GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Uber, Pinterest, KKR, Oracle, Twitter...
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on August 18, 2022

08/08/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) will release fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and full year results on August 18, 2022. On that date, at 9:30 a.m. (ET), the Company will provide a live webcast of its conference call discussing the results, future prospects and recent corporate developments. Fabrizio Freda, President and CEO, and Tracey T. Travis, EVP and CFO, will host the call. Those wishing to access the webcast can visit http://www.elcompanies.com/investors. The call will be archived on the Company’s website.

About The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world’s leading manufacturers and marketers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The company’s products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, M·A·C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin Paris, TOM FORD BEAUTY, Smashbox, AERIN, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, Too Faced, Dr. Jart+, and the DECIEM family of brands, including The Ordinary and NIOD.

ELC-F


© Business Wire 2022
All news about THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.
05:01pThe Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full..
BU
11:43aEstee Lauder Likely to Post 'Softish' Fiscal Q4 Results, 'Below-Consensus' 2023 Guidanc..
MT
08/02GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Uber, Pinterest, KKR, Oracle, Twitter...
MS
08/02MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : August 2, 2022
MS
08/01Consumer Cos Up on Deal Activity -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
08/01Estée Lauder Reportedly in Talks to Buy Tom Ford in A Deal That Could Be Valued At More..
CI
08/01ESTEE LAUDER IN TALKS TO BUY LUXURY : Dow Jones
MT
07/22UBS Adjusts Price Target on Estee Lauder Companies to $266 From $259, Maintains Neutral..
MT
07/22ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statemen..
AQ
07/22The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Announces Retirement of Rose Marie Bravo from the Board..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17 661 M - -
Net income 2022 2 442 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 334 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 40,4x
Yield 2022 0,87%
Capitalization 96 748 M 96 748 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,55x
EV / Sales 2023 5,05x
Nbr of Employees 48 670
Free-Float 38,8%
Chart THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.
Duration : Period :
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 270,74 $
Average target price 302,00 $
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fabrizio Freda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stéphane de la Faverie Group President
Tracey Thomas Travis Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
William Philip Lauder Director
Carl Haney Executive Vice President-Global Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-26.87%96 748
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-11.53%345 816
UNILEVER PLC0.65%121 743
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED12.26%78 247
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-5.75%67 088
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC4.23%56 973