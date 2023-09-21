Please note that this chart could include dividends that have been declared but not yet paid.

From July 2022, the benchmark changed from the EMIX Smaller European Companies ex UK Index to the MSCI Europe ex UK Small Cap Index.

Commentary at a glance

Performance

In the month under review the Company's NAV total return was -4.6% and the MSCI Europe ex UK Small Cap Index total return was -3.2%.

Contributors/detractors

Swiss Internet-of-Things company u-blox and Dutch bank Van Lanschot Kempen saw their share prices fall due to poor communication and overreaction from investors respectively. Conversely, pump and valve manufacturer KSB and German meal kit business HelloFresh were the top positive contributors to performance, as they benefited from increased sales and improved margins. IONOS, Verallia and IVECO also made positive contributions due to increased sales and productivity thanks to the use of artificial or augmented intelligence.

Outlook

Despite the challenges facing small-cap companies, such as liquidity issues and access to capital, we believe these issues are temporary. Thus, we are cautiously optimistic. We also think inflation may be chronic. If our prediction of an economic soft landing (rather than a recession) comes true, we believe labour markets will not see drastic changes from their current tight conditions. In this environment, we believe European small- and mid-cap stocks are well positioned for future economic growth.

