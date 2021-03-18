Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The ExOne Company    XONE

THE EXONE COMPANY

(XONE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ExOne : to Offer World's Largest Metal Binder Jet 3D Printer With a Controlled Atmosphere, Capable of Aluminum and Titanium Production, in 2022

03/18/2021 | 08:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • In December 2020, ExOne was issued a patent on binder jet 3D printing in an inert atmosphere sufficient to allow reactive materials to be processed
  • Feature will smooth the way for production 3D printing of high-demand materials that require environmental controls

The ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE), the global leader in industrial sand and metal 3D printers using binder jetting technology, today announced that it will offer a controlled-atmosphere model of its X1 160Pro™ extra-large production metal printer in the second half of 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210318005436/en/

The X1 160Pro™ is the world's largest metal binder jetting system and is now shipping to customers. A controlled-atmosphere model of the system, capable of high-volume aluminum and titanium production, will be available in late 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

The X1 160Pro™ is the world's largest metal binder jetting system and is now shipping to customers. A controlled-atmosphere model of the system, capable of high-volume aluminum and titanium production, will be available in late 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

The X1 160Pro, with a build box of 800 x 500 x 400 mm, or 160 liters, is ExOne’s 10th and largest production-ready metal binder jetting system to date. The new model is now shipping from the company’s European headquarters and production facility in Gersthofen, Germany.

A controlled atmosphere is essential for 3D printing of reactive fine metal powders, but it also offers other benefits, such as reduction of powder oxidation and enhanced powder dispensing and spreading through control of humidity. This update will smooth the way for high-volume production of aluminum, titanium, copper, and several other materials using binder jet 3D printing technology.

ExOne has successfully been binder jetting reactive powders in controlled atmospheres, also sometimes referred to as inert or chemically inactive, for years. On Dec. 1, 2020, ExOne was issued a patent on binder jet 3D printing in a controlled atmosphere (U.S. Patent No. 10,850,493).

ExOne’s controlled-atmosphere X1 160Pro can be used with nitrogen or argon and will be paired with accessories and ancillary equipment also equipped with inert atmosphere features. These include a curing oven, powder conditioning system, depowdering station, and transport device for moving the build-box between process stages to ensure complete atmosphere control throughout the process.

Importantly, ExOne will continue to offer the original model of the X1 160Pro, a streamlined model for customers who do not need a controlled atmosphere system to process metal powders such as stainless steels. ExOne customers currently use the X1 25Pro® metal binder jet system for production today without an inert feature, with one customer now operating six of the systems for serial production.

ExOne binder jet 3D printing technology is capable of processing 23 metal, ceramic, and composite materials, including a dozen single-alloy metals such as aluminum and titanium.

About ExOne

ExOne (Nasdaq: XONE) is the pioneer and global leader in binder jet 3D printing technology. Since 1995, we’ve been on a mission to deliver powerful 3D printers that solve the toughest problems and enable world-changing innovations. Our 3D printing systems quickly transform powder materials — including metals, ceramics, composites and sand — into precision parts, metalcasting molds and cores, and innovative tooling solutions. Industrial customers use our technology to save time and money, reduce waste, improve their manufacturing flexibility, and deliver designs and products that were once impossible. As home to the world’s leading team of binder jetting experts, ExOne also provides specialized 3D printing services, including on-demand production of mission-critical parts, as well as engineering and design consulting. Learn more about ExOne at www.exone.com or on Twitter at @ExOneCo. We invite you to join with us to #MakeMetalGreen™.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about THE EXONE COMPANY
08:33aEXONE  : to Offer World's Largest Metal Binder Jet 3D Printer With a Controlled ..
BU
03/16EXONE  : Oppenheimer Downgrades The ExOne Company to Perform From Outperform, $1..
MT
03/15EXONE  : Canaccord Ganuity Adjusts The ExOne Company PT to $46 From $59, Maintai..
MT
03/12SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Afternoon Recovery Stalls Well Short of Break-Even P..
MT
03/12SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Still Struggling Friday Afternoon
MT
03/12EXONE  : Qualifies Aluminum Binder Jet 3D Printing With Ford
PU
03/12SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Firms Retreat During Pre-Bell Friday
MT
03/11EXONE : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/11EXONE  : Q4 Loss Widens Amid Flat Revenue -- Stock Down 3% After-Hours
MT
03/11EXONE  : Announces Aluminum 6061 Has Achieved Its Customer-Qualified Status in C..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 71,7 M - -
Net income 2021 -14,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 131 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -46,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 745 M 745 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,56x
EV / Sales 2022 7,26x
Nbr of Employees 279
Free-Float 71,9%
Chart THE EXONE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The ExOne Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE EXONE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 39,67 $
Last Close Price 34,03 $
Spread / Highest target 35,2%
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John F. Hartner Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas D. Zemba CFO, Treasurer & Chief Accounting Officer
Steven Kent Rockwell Chairman
Rick D. Lucas Chief Technology Officer & VP-New Markets
Lloyd A. Semple Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE EXONE COMPANY258.59%836
ATLAS COPCO AB19.16%68 227
FANUC CORPORATION6.45%47 706
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION13.77%40 649
SANDVIK AB17.69%34 895
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.9.17%31 075
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ