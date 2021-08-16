Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The ExOne Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XONE   US3021041047

THE EXONE COMPANY

(XONE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates NLOK, XONE, IEC, CSOD, XENT; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

08/16/2021 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Avast. Under the terms of the merger, Avast shareholders will be entitled to receive a combination of cash consideration and newly issued shares in NortonLifeLock with alternative consideration elections available. If you are NortonLifeLock shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Desktop Metal, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, ExOne shareholders will receive $8.50 in cash and $17.00 in shares of Desktop Metal common stock for each share of ExOne common stock. If you are an ExOne shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ: IEC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Creation Technologies Inc. for $15.35 per share in cash. If you are an IEC Electronics shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. for $57.50 per share in cash. If you are a Cornerstone OnDemand shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ: XENT) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Medtronic plc for $28.25 per share. If you are an Intersect ENT shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com 
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-nlok-xone-iec-csod-xent-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301355808.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about THE EXONE COMPANY
11:01aINVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates NLOK, XONE, IEC, CSOD, XENT; Share..
PR
08/13EXONE INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER A : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
08/13EXONE : B. Riley Raises ExOne's Price Target to $25.50 From $23 on Desktop Metal..
MT
08/13NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Blockbuster -3-
DJ
08/12SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Ademi LLP investigates whether The ExOne Company has obtaine..
PR
08/12SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Investigates The ExOne Company
PR
08/12AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST SCORECARD : Xone, open, aeye,
MT
08/12EXONE CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Pr..
AQ
08/12ALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of The ExOne Compa..
PR
08/12SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Add Support This Afternoon
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE EXONE COMPANY
More recommendations