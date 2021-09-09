Log in
    XONE   US3021041047

THE EXONE COMPANY

(XONE)
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds INOV, XONE, STMP, and NLOK Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

09/09/2021 | 02:20pm EDT
NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INOV) 

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INOV) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by an equity consortium led by Nordic Capital.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $41.00 per share in cash for each share of INOV common stock that they hold.  If you own INOV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/inov   

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) 

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Desktop Metal, Inc. ("Desktop").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, XONE shareholders will receive $8.50 in cash and $17.00 in shares of Desktop stock for each XONE share they own.  If you own XONE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/xone

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Thoma Bravo.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $330.00 per share in cash for each share of STMP common stock that they hold.  If you own STMP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/stmp  

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) in connection with the company's proposed acquisition of Avast plc ("Avast").  Subject to the elections made by Avast shareholders, Avast shareholders will own between approximately 14% and 26% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.  If you own NLOK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/nlok 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-inov-xone-stmp-and-nlok-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301372774.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
