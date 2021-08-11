The ExOne Company : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

The ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE) (“ExOne” or the “Company”), the global leader in industrial sand and metal 3D printers using binder jetting technology, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

ExOne will not host a conference call to discuss its results for the second quarter of 2021 or provide forward guidance, due to the announced proposed acquisition of ExOne by Desktop Metal, Inc (“Desktop Metal”). Information relating to the proposed acquisition can be found at the Desktop Metal investor relations website – https://ir.desktopmetal.com.

“The ExOne Team is proud to deliver a record second quarter revenue result, driven by market momentum we continue to see for our portfolio of products, which we believe is the strongest in the company’s history and also in the binder jet marketplace, as well as an all-time high in both quarterly recurring revenue and backlog,” said John Hartner, ExOne’s CEO.

“We’re also benefiting from secular trends that we believe will continue to lift ExOne long into the future, such as a desire to lightweight cars and aircraft for sustainability benefits. While COVID-19 continues to cast uncertainty over the markets we serve, we also see early signs of an economic restart, led by the U.S. market, and a shift in manufacturing approach as a direct result of the pandemic that also benefits ExOne. We’re talking to an increasing number of manufacturers who are looking to de-risk and shorten supply chains in a way that supports increased interest in additive manufacturing technologies such as binder jetting for more localized production.”

Q2 2021 Revenue Summary

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, June 30, Revenue by Product Line 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change 3D Printing Machines $ 10,503 56 % $ 4,898 44 % 114% $ 15,408 48 % $ 11,215 46 % 37% 3D Printed and Other Products, Materials and Services 8,279 44 % 6,201 56 % 34% 16,395 52 % 13,267 54 % 24% Total Revenue $ 18,782 100 % $ 11,099 100 % 69% $ 31,803 100 % $ 24,482 100 % 30%

Q2 2021 Financial Results Summary

The following summarizes ExOne’s financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021:

Revenue was $18.8 million representing a record second quarter performance for the Company and an increase of 69% compared to the year-ago quarter. Revenue from 3D printing machines increased 114% compared to the prior year quarter as a result of an increase in volumes (18 units in Q2 2021 compared to eight units in Q2 2020) slightly offset by an unfavourable mix of machines sold. Recurring revenue (3D printed and other products, materials and services) increased 34% compared to the year-ago period, led by a record quarterly period for consumable material sales driven by the developing global economic restart and an expansion of our global installed base of printers. In addition, revenue from funded research and development services, largely in support of future production metal equipment sale opportunities, increased comparably based on continued investments in our Production Adoption Model. Despite these increases, revenue for both product groups continued to be impacted by COVID-19, including disruptions to domestic and international shipping and travel, in addition to negative macroeconomic effects, particularly in Europe and Asia.

Gross margin was 26.0%, compared to 27.8% in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the continued impact of operating inefficiencies and challenges driven by the COVID-19 operating environment resulting in higher input costs, low contribution margin on X1 25Pro system sales following their initial introduction to market and an increase in productive workforce costs to meet increased demand from customers.

Research and development expenses were $3.0 million, compared to $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher employee-related costs and certain material costs incurred associated with systems and materials development of binder jetting technology.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $7.2 million, compared to $4.5 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher employee-related costs for investments in the Company’s commercial infrastructure and higher variable selling expenses based on higher revenues, as well as increases in consulting and professional fees and other corporate overhead costs following certain cost reductions brought about by COVID-19 during the second quarter of 2020.

Net loss was $5.6 million, or $0.25 per fully diluted share, compared with a net loss of $4.0 million, or $0.24 per fully diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”), a non-GAAP measure, was a loss of $4.1 million, compared with a loss of $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. Refer to the attached table captioned “Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation” and the section below titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measure” for important disclosures regarding the Company’s definition and use of Adjusted EBITDA as well as a reconciliation of net loss (the most directly comparable measure under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”)) to Adjusted EBITDA. ExOne management believes that, when used in conjunction with other measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, Adjusted EBITDA assists in the understanding of its financial results.

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as of June 30, 2021 decreased to $129.5 million, from $138.3 million at March 31, 2021. The decrease was driven by cash outflows from operations of $7.3 million mostly due to the widening net loss, net of noncash items for the period, and net cash outflows from working capital changes driven by an increase in inventories to support expanded contractual backlog and a reduction in cash inflows from customers based on timing of payments. In addition, capital expenditures for Q2 2021 were $1.6 million, including the acquisition of certain intellectual property and property and equipment associated with Freshmade 3D.

The ExOne Company Condensed Statement of Consolidated Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per-share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 18,782 $ 11,099 $ 31,803 $ 24,482 Cost of sales 13,906 8,009 24,927 17,763 Gross profit 4,876 3,090 6,876 6,719 Operating expenses Research and development 3,008 2,369 5,632 4,845 Selling, general and administrative 7,198 4,488 13,091 10,651 Gain from sale-leaseback of property and equipment — — — (1,462 ) 10,206 6,857 18,723 14,034 Loss from operations (5,330 ) (3,767 ) (11,847 ) (7,315 ) Other expense Interest expense 7 53 167 117 Other expense – net 236 195 111 5 243 248 278 122 Loss before income taxes (5,573 ) (4,015 ) (12,125 ) (7,437 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1 8 (411 ) 234 Net loss $ (5,574 ) $ (4,023 ) $ (11,714 ) $ (7,671 ) Net loss per common share: Basic $ (0.25 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.54 ) $ (0.47 ) Diluted $ (0.25 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.54 ) $ (0.47 ) Comprehensive loss: Net loss $ (5,574 ) $ (4,023 ) $ (11,714 ) $ (7,671 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustments 223 370 (897 ) (468 ) Comprehensive loss $ (5,351 ) $ (3,653 ) $ (12,611 ) $ (8,139 )

The ExOne Company Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per-share and share amounts) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 127,931 $ 49,668 Restricted cash 1,536 508 Accounts receivable – net 6,511 5,225 Current portion of net investment in sales-type leases – net 237 229 Inventories – net 22,986 20,562 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,697 4,451 Total current assets 165,898 80,643 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $20,809 (2021) and $20,823 (2020) 23,269 21,300 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,031 4,043 Net investment in sales-type leases – net of current portion – net 388 509 Other noncurrent assets 898 794 Total assets $ 193,484 $ 107,289 Liabilities Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 2,194 $ 1,622 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,952 1,958 Accounts payable 6,006 4,501 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,587 4,978 Current portion of contract liabilities 14,983 13,586 Total current liabilities 30,722 26,645 Long-term debt – net of current portion — 1,783 Operating lease liabilities – net of current portion 1,079 2,085 Contract liabilities – net of current portion 87 159 Other noncurrent liabilities 338 314 Total liabilities 32,226 30,986 Contingencies and commitments Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 22,032,751 (2021) and 20,009,157 (2020) shares issued and outstanding 220 200 Additional paid-in capital 315,659 218,113 Accumulated deficit (143,586 ) (131,872 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,035 ) (10,138 ) Total stockholders' equity 161,258 76,303 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 193,484 $ 107,289

The ExOne Company Condensed Statement of Consolidated Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Operating activities Net loss $ (11,714 ) $ (7,671 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used for operations: Depreciation and amortization 1,862 2,107 Equity-based compensation 658 449 Amortization of debt issuance costs 7 29 Recoveries for bad debts – net (53 ) (19 ) Provision for slow-moving, obsolete and lower of cost or net realizable value inventories – net 218 305 Foreign exchange losses (gains) on intercompany transactions – net 104 (51 ) Gain from sale-leaseback of property and equipment — (1,462 ) Deferred income taxes — 195 Loss on extinguishment of debt 119 — Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding effects of foreign currency translation adjustments: (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable (1,365 ) 2,016 Decrease in net investment in sales-type leases 112 20 Increase in inventories (4,859 ) (5,369 ) Increase in prepaid expenses and other assets (1,228 ) (1,035 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable 1,573 (821 ) Decrease in accrued expenses and other liabilities (187 ) (458 ) Increase in contract liabilities 1,552 4,428 Net cash used for operating activities (13,201 ) (7,337 ) Investing activities Capital expenditures (2,689 ) (591 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment — 16,229 Net cash (used for) provided by investing activities (2,689 ) 15,638 Financing activities Proceeds from borrowings on long-term debt — 2,194 Payments on long-term debt (1,226 ) (78 ) Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options 1,449 541 Proceeds from common stock offerings, net of issuance costs 95,288 2,894 Other (15 ) (29 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 95,496 5,522 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (315 ) 100 Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 79,291 13,923 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 50,176 6,243 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 129,467 $ 20,166 Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities Transfer of internally developed 3D printing machines from inventories to property and equipment for internal use or leasing activities $ 2,431 $ 1,834 Transfer of internally developed 3D printing machines from property and equipment to inventories for sale $ 629 $ 1,107 Property and equipment included in accounts payable $ 256 $ 41 Unsettled proceeds from at-the-market offerings of common stock, net of issuance costs $ — $ 204

The ExOne Company Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited) (in millions) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss $ (5.6 ) $ (4.0 ) $ (11.7 ) $ (7.7 ) Interest expense 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 0.0 0.0 (0.4 ) 0.3 Depreciation and amortization 0.9 1.2 1.9 2.1 Equity-based compensation 0.4 0.2 0.7 0.5 Gain from sale-leaseback of property and equipment — — — (1.5 ) Other expense – net 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ (4.1 ) $ (2.4 ) $ (9.3 ) $ (6.2 )

