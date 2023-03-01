Far Property : ABRIDGED UNAUDITED GROUP FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
The Far Property Company Limited
("the Company" or "FPC") Company No. BW00000942235
Incorporated in the Republic of Botswana on 29 June 2010 BSE share code: FPC
Abridged Unaudited Group Financial Results
For The Six Months Ended 31 December 2022
PROFIT BEFORE
NET INCOME
REVENUE
LOAN TO
RENT
TAX
FROM OPERATIONS
ASSET VALUE
YIELD
7%
9%
7%
20%
10%
Abridged Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Audited
Abridged Consolidated
Linked
Foreign
Retained
Total
6 months ended
6 months ended
12 months ended
Statement of
Units
currency
income
equity
31 December,
31 December,
30 June,
Statement of Changes
translation
Comprehensive Income
2022
2021
2022
In Equity
reserve
P' 000
P' 000
P' 000
P' 000
P' 000
P' 000
P' 000
Revenue
75,087
69,982
141,400
Balance at 1 July 2021
506,803
(43,037)
501,529
965,295
Other income
9,747
9,736
21,212
Profit for the year
-
-
116,466
116,466
Operating expenses
(16,518)
(17,662)
(37,552)
Other comprehensive income
-
13,212
-
13,212
Total comprehensive income for the year
-
13,212
116,466
129,678
Operating profit
68,316
62,056
125,060
Issue of shares
30,301
-
-
30,301
Finance income
115
54
8
Distribution declared
-
-
(84,702)
(84,702)
Finance costs
(13,352)
(11,494)
(22,924)
Balance at 30 June 2022 (Audited)
537,104
(29,825)
533,293
1,040,572
Net income from operations
55,079
50,616
102,144
Performance Trend and
Commentary Result
Profit before tax increased by 7%
Rent yield remained at a stable level of 10%
Revenue increased by 7%
Very healthy loan to asset value of below 20%
Net income from operation increased by 9% from P50,616 (P'000) for six months ended 31 Dec 2021 to P55,076 (P'000)
for six months to December 2022.
Foreign Exchange gain/(loss)
(1,339)
(303)
(2,256)
Balance at 1 July 2022
537,104
(29,825)
533,293
1,040,572
Investment property fair value adjustment
-
-
12,019
Profit before income tax
53,740
50,313
111,907
Income tax credit / (expense)
(239)
(79)
4,559
Profit from Continuing Operations
53,501
50,234
116,466
Profit for the year attributable to linked
unitholders
53,501
50,234
116,466
Other Comprehensive income, net of tax items
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to
profit or loss
Exchange differences on translating foreign
operations
(1,801)
4,443
13,212
Total comprehensive income for the year
51,700
54,677
129,678
attributable to linked unitholders
Profit attributable to:
Owners of the Parent:
53,501
50,234
116,466
Weighted average Linked units in issue
461,769,514
449,059,850
455,320,649
Basic earnings per linked unit attributable to
linked unitholders (thebe)
23.17
22.37
25.58
Distribution per linked units (thebe)
-
-
18.40
Headline earnings per linked unit attributable to
linked unitholders (thebe)
23.36
22.00
26.09
Abridged Consolidated
(Unaudited )
(Unaudited )
Audited
6 months ended
6 months ended
As at 30 June
Statement of Financial
31 December,
31 December,
2022
Position
2022
2021
P' 000
P' 000
P'000
Assets
Profit for the Six Months
-
-
53,501
53,498
Other comprehensive income
-
(1,801)
-
(1,801)
Total comprehensive income for the year
-
(1,801)
53,501
51,700
Issue of linked Units
33,042
-
-
33,042
Distribution declared
-
-
-
-
Balance at 31st December 2022 (Unaudited)
570,146
(31,626)
586,794
1,125,314
Abridged Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited )
Audited
6 months ended
6 months ended
12 months ended
Statement of Cash Flows
31 December,
31 December,
30 June, 2021
2022
2021
P' 000
P' 000
P' 000
Net cash generated from / (used in) operating
activities
66,860
71,856
122,681
Net cash flow used in investing activities
(19,763)
(19,187)
(40,200)
Net cash generated from/(used in) financing
activities
(75,822)
(25,393)
(33,966)
Net Movement in cash and cash equivalents
(28,725)
27,276
48,515
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of
period
32,714
(16,281)
(16,281)
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and
cash Equivalent
73
(269)
(449)
Effects of Exchange rates on translation of
foreign Operations
(40)
76
929
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
4,022
10,802
32,714
Basis of Preparation and
Accounting Policies
The abridged financial information is prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and in the manner required by the Companies Act 2003 (No. 32 of 2004) of Botswana, except the investment property fair value adjustments are only accounted at the year end.
The financial information is presented in Botswana Pula, Which is considered the functional currency.
The Company has not provided for any taxation at this stage, because the company's tax liability is managed with the tax management opportunities available from VRLS legislation.
Prospects
Four new projects with better rental yield will be in the Portfolio, before the end of the current financial year.
Better prospects to add and develop more properties with the existing land bank.
Continued focus on better and stable yield through diversification of current portfolio.
Non-current Assets
Investment property
1,435,705
1,367,442
1,416,647
Property, plant and equipment
954
1,157
1,320
Operating lease asset
35,053
32,832
33,779
Deferred income tax assets
7,797
6,454
7,873
1,479,509
1,407,885
1,459,619
Current Assets
Related party receivables
6,410
5,095
5,405
Operating lease asset
4,910
6,367
6,320
Trade and other receivables
18,074
16,422
14,448
Cash and cash equivalents
4,022
10,811
32,714
33,416
38,695
58,887
Assets Included in disposal group classified as
held for Sale
-
8,075
-
Total Assets
1,512,925
1,454,655
1,518,506
Equity and Liabilities
Equity Attributable to Equity Holders of
Parent
Stated capital
570,146
537,104
537,104
Foreign currency translation reserve
( 31,626)
(38,594)
(29,825)
Retained income
586,794
551,762
533,293
1,125,314
1,050,272
1,040,572
Liabilities
Non-Current Liabilities
Borrowings
274,320
248,499
250,655
Deferred income tax liabilities
56,476
61,636
56,674
Lease Liabilities
5,696
2,108
2,938
336,492
312,243
310,267
Current Liabilities
Borrowings
28,884
61,647
63,851
Trade and other payables
21,786
30,139
18,409
Distribution payable
-
-
84,702
Current tax payable
307
256
517
Bank overdraft
-
9
-
Lease Liabilities
142
89
188
51,119
92,140
167,667
Total Liabilities
387,611
404,383
477,934
Total Equity and Liabilities
1,512,925
1,454,655
1,518,506
Property Portfolio
Well balanced portfolio by GLA
GLA by
52% Industrial
• Backed by long term lease.
40% Commercial
•
Vacancy rate negligible.
Usage
• Value of portfolio is P1.44 Billion.
8% Residential
•
Land bank available for future growth.
Grade Classification
Grade - A: Premium Tenant including
78% Grade A
Retail Tenant with National and
Tenants by
International Brands.
19% Grade B
Grade
Grade - B:
Local Tenants & Medium Sized
3% Grade C
Business with well- established
business operations.
Grade - C: New Start-up Companies with
Small Business Operations.
Revenue by
Location
Revenue by
40%
Industrial
87%
Botswana
52%
Commercial
11%
South Africa
Usage
8%
Residential
2%
Zambia
The Segment Information Provided to the Board for the Reportable Segments for the Half-Year Ended 31 December 2022 is as follows:
Botswana
South Africa
Zambia
Group
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Other
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Other
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Other
Total
P '000
P '000
P '000
P '000
P '000
P '000
P '000
P '000
P '000
P '000
P '000
P '000
Revenue
5 ,548
29,893
29,706
203
19
8,116
537
(363)
-
1,398
-
30
75,087
Other income
505
3,513
2,155
15
1
3,022
531
-
-
5
-
-
9,747
Operating expenses
(731)
(3,436)
(2,421)
(4,964)
(56)
(2,693)
(1,061)
(843)
-
(313)
-
-
(16,518)
Finance income
-
-
-
6,043
-
-
-
(5,928)
-
-
-
-
115
Finance costs
-
-
-
(11,813)
-
-
-
(1,747)
-
-
-
208
(13,352)
Foreign exchange gain/(loss)
-
-
-
73
-
-
-
(1,625)
-
-
-
213
(1,339)
Income tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(239)
(239)
5,322
29,970
29,440
(10,443)
(36)
8,445
7
(10,506)
-
1,090
-
212
53,501
Segment assets
113,785
641,290
498,708
25,942
1,659
113,435
74,335
9,651
-
34,120
-
-
1,512,925
Reconciliation to total assets as reported
in the statement of financial position
Property, plant and equipment
-
-
-
808
-
-
-
146
-
-
-
-
954
Investment property
113,290
615,495
486,009
-
1,659
113,035
74,230
-
-
31,987
-
-
1,435,705
Related party receivables
-
-
-
7,910
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
7,910
Operating lease asset
495
25,795
12,699
-
-
400
105
-
-
469
-
-
39,963
Trade and other receivables
-
-
-
14,478
-
-
-
1,705
-
391
-
-
16,574
Cash and cash equivalents
-
-
-
1,791
-
-
-
958
-
1,273
-
-
4,022
Deferred income tax assets
-
-
-
955
-
-
-
6,842
-
-
-
-
7,797
-
Total assets as reported in the
113,785
641,290
498,708
25,942
1,659
113,435
74,335
9,651
-
34,120
-
-
1,512,925
statement of financial position
Total liabilities
-
-
-
332,454
-
-
53,614
-
-
-
-
1,543
387,611
For and on behalf of the board
Vidya Sanooj
Ranjith Priyalal De Silva
Director
Director
24 February 2023
