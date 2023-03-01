Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Botswana
  Botswana Stock Exchange
  The Far Property Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    FPC   BW0000001551

THE FAR PROPERTY COMPANY LIMITED

(FPC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Botswana Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-27
2.400 BWP   -.--%
2022The Far Property Company Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
2022Far Property : Report on proceedings at the 2022 annual general meeting
PU
2022Far Property : Announcement of listing of new linked units
PU
Summary 
Summary

Far Property : ABRIDGED UNAUDITED GROUP FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

03/01/2023 | 05:05am EST
The Far Property Company Limited

("the Company" or "FPC") Company No. BW00000942235

Incorporated in the Republic of Botswana on 29 June 2010 BSE share code: FPC

Abridged Unaudited Group Financial Results

For The Six Months Ended 31 December 2022

PROFIT BEFORE

NET INCOME

REVENUE

LOAN TO

RENT

TAX

FROM OPERATIONS

ASSET VALUE

YIELD

7%

9%

7%

20%

10%

Abridged Consolidated

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Audited

Abridged Consolidated

Linked

Foreign

Retained

Total

6 months ended

6 months ended

12 months ended

Statement of

Units

currency

income

equity

31 December,

31 December,

30 June,

Statement of Changes

translation

Comprehensive Income

2022

2021

2022

In Equity

reserve

P' 000

P' 000

P' 000

P' 000

P' 000

P' 000

P' 000

Revenue

75,087

69,982

141,400

Balance at 1 July 2021

506,803

(43,037)

501,529

965,295

Other income

9,747

9,736

21,212

Profit for the year

-

-

116,466

116,466

Operating expenses

(16,518)

(17,662)

(37,552)

Other comprehensive income

-

13,212

-

13,212

Total comprehensive income for the year

-

13,212

116,466

129,678

Operating profit

68,316

62,056

125,060

Issue of shares

30,301

-

-

30,301

Finance income

115

54

8

Distribution declared

-

-

(84,702)

(84,702)

Finance costs

(13,352)

(11,494)

(22,924)

Balance at 30 June 2022 (Audited)

537,104

(29,825)

533,293

1,040,572

Net income from operations

55,079

50,616

102,144

Performance Trend and

Commentary Result

  • Profit before tax increased by 7%
  • Rent yield remained at a stable level of 10%
  • Revenue increased by 7%
  • Very healthy loan to asset value of below 20%
  • Net income from operation increased by 9% from P50,616 (P'000) for six months ended 31 Dec 2021 to P55,076 (P'000)
    for six months to December 2022.

Foreign Exchange gain/(loss)

(1,339)

(303)

(2,256)

Balance at 1 July 2022

537,104

(29,825)

533,293

1,040,572

Investment property fair value adjustment

-

-

12,019

Profit before income tax

53,740

50,313

111,907

Income tax credit / (expense)

(239)

(79)

4,559

Profit from Continuing Operations

53,501

50,234

116,466

Profit for the year attributable to linked

unitholders

53,501

50,234

116,466

Other Comprehensive income, net of tax items

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to

profit or loss

Exchange differences on translating foreign

operations

(1,801)

4,443

13,212

Total comprehensive income for the year

51,700

54,677

129,678

attributable to linked unitholders

Profit attributable to:

Owners of the Parent:

53,501

50,234

116,466

Weighted average Linked units in issue

461,769,514

449,059,850

455,320,649

Basic earnings per linked unit attributable to

linked unitholders (thebe)

23.17

22.37

25.58

Distribution per linked units (thebe)

-

-

18.40

Headline earnings per linked unit attributable to

linked unitholders (thebe)

23.36

22.00

26.09

Abridged Consolidated

(Unaudited )

(Unaudited )

Audited

6 months ended

6 months ended

As at 30 June

Statement of Financial

31 December,

31 December,

2022

Position

2022

2021

P' 000

P' 000

P'000

Assets

Profit for the Six Months

-

-

53,501

53,498

Other comprehensive income

-

(1,801)

-

(1,801)

Total comprehensive income for the year

-

(1,801)

53,501

51,700

Issue of linked Units

33,042

-

-

33,042

Distribution declared

-

-

-

-

Balance at 31st December 2022 (Unaudited)

570,146

(31,626)

586,794

1,125,314

Abridged Consolidated

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited )

Audited

6 months ended

6 months ended

12 months ended

Statement of Cash Flows

31 December,

31 December,

30 June, 2021

2022

2021

P' 000

P' 000

P' 000

Net cash generated from / (used in) operating

activities

66,860

71,856

122,681

Net cash flow used in investing activities

(19,763)

(19,187)

(40,200)

Net cash generated from/(used in) financing

activities

(75,822)

(25,393)

(33,966)

Net Movement in cash and cash equivalents

(28,725)

27,276

48,515

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

period

32,714

(16,281)

(16,281)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and

cash Equivalent

73

(269)

(449)

Effects of Exchange rates on translation of

foreign Operations

(40)

76

929

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

4,022

10,802

32,714

Basis of Preparation and

Accounting Policies

The abridged financial information is prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and in the manner required by the Companies Act 2003 (No. 32 of 2004) of Botswana, except the investment property fair value adjustments are only accounted at the year end.

The financial information is presented in Botswana Pula, Which is considered the functional currency.

The Company has not provided for any taxation at this stage, because the company's tax liability is managed with the tax management opportunities available from VRLS legislation.

Prospects

  • Four new projects with better rental yield will be in the Portfolio, before the end of the current financial year.
  • Better prospects to add and develop more properties with the existing land bank.
  • Continued focus on better and stable yield through diversification of current portfolio.

Non-current Assets

Investment property

1,435,705

1,367,442

1,416,647

Property, plant and equipment

954

1,157

1,320

Operating lease asset

35,053

32,832

33,779

Deferred income tax assets

7,797

6,454

7,873

1,479,509

1,407,885

1,459,619

Current Assets

Related party receivables

6,410

5,095

5,405

Operating lease asset

4,910

6,367

6,320

Trade and other receivables

18,074

16,422

14,448

Cash and cash equivalents

4,022

10,811

32,714

33,416

38,695

58,887

Assets Included in disposal group classified as

held for Sale

-

8,075

-

Total Assets

1,512,925

1,454,655

1,518,506

Equity and Liabilities

Equity Attributable to Equity Holders of

Parent

Stated capital

570,146

537,104

537,104

Foreign currency translation reserve

( 31,626)

(38,594)

(29,825)

Retained income

586,794

551,762

533,293

1,125,314

1,050,272

1,040,572

Liabilities

Non-Current Liabilities

Borrowings

274,320

248,499

250,655

Deferred income tax liabilities

56,476

61,636

56,674

Lease Liabilities

5,696

2,108

2,938

336,492

312,243

310,267

Current Liabilities

Borrowings

28,884

61,647

63,851

Trade and other payables

21,786

30,139

18,409

Distribution payable

-

-

84,702

Current tax payable

307

256

517

Bank overdraft

-

9

-

Lease Liabilities

142

89

188

51,119

92,140

167,667

Total Liabilities

387,611

404,383

477,934

Total Equity and Liabilities

1,512,925

1,454,655

1,518,506

Property Portfolio

Well balanced portfolio by GLA

GLA by

52% Industrial

• Backed by long term lease.

40% Commercial

Vacancy rate negligible.

Usage

• Value of portfolio is P1.44 Billion.

8% Residential

Land bank available for future growth.

Grade Classification

Grade - A: Premium Tenant including

78% Grade A

Retail Tenant with National and

Tenants by

International Brands.

19% Grade B

Grade

Grade - B:

Local Tenants & Medium Sized

3% Grade C

Business with well- established

business operations.

Grade - C: New Start-up Companies with

Small Business Operations.

Revenue by

Location

Revenue by

40%

Industrial

87%

Botswana

52%

Commercial

11%

South Africa

Usage

8%

Residential

2%

Zambia

The Segment Information Provided to the Board for the Reportable Segments for the Half-Year Ended 31 December 2022 is as follows:

Botswana

South Africa

Zambia

Group

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Other

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Other

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Other

Total

P '000

P '000

P '000

P '000

P '000

P '000

P '000

P '000

P '000

P '000

P '000

P '000

Revenue

5 ,548

29,893

29,706

203

19

8,116

537

(363)

-

1,398

-

30

75,087

Other income

505

3,513

2,155

15

1

3,022

531

-

-

5

-

-

9,747

Operating expenses

(731)

(3,436)

(2,421)

(4,964)

(56)

(2,693)

(1,061)

(843)

-

(313)

-

-

(16,518)

Finance income

-

-

-

6,043

-

-

-

(5,928)

-

-

-

-

115

Finance costs

-

-

-

(11,813)

-

-

-

(1,747)

-

-

-

208

(13,352)

Foreign exchange gain/(loss)

-

-

-

73

-

-

-

(1,625)

-

-

-

213

(1,339)

Income tax

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(239)

(239)

5,322

29,970

29,440

(10,443)

(36)

8,445

7

(10,506)

-

1,090

-

212

53,501

Segment assets

113,785

641,290

498,708

25,942

1,659

113,435

74,335

9,651

-

34,120

-

-

1,512,925

Reconciliation to total assets as reported

in the statement of financial position

Property, plant and equipment

-

-

-

808

-

-

-

146

-

-

-

-

954

Investment property

113,290

615,495

486,009

-

1,659

113,035

74,230

-

-

31,987

-

-

1,435,705

Related party receivables

-

-

-

7,910

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

7,910

Operating lease asset

495

25,795

12,699

-

-

400

105

-

-

469

-

-

39,963

Trade and other receivables

-

-

-

14,478

-

-

-

1,705

-

391

-

-

16,574

Cash and cash equivalents

-

-

-

1,791

-

-

-

958

-

1,273

-

-

4,022

Deferred income tax assets

-

-

-

955

-

-

-

6,842

-

-

-

-

7,797

-

Total assets as reported in the

113,785

641,290

498,708

25,942

1,659

113,435

74,335

9,651

-

34,120

-

-

1,512,925

statement of financial position

Total liabilities

-

-

-

332,454

-

-

53,614

-

-

-

-

1,543

387,611

For and on behalf of the board

Vidya Sanooj

Ranjith Priyalal De Silva

Director

Director

24 February 2023

Transfer Secretaries:

Grant Thornton Business Services (Pty) Ltd Plot 50370 Acumen Park, Gaborone, Botswana. P.O. Box 1157, Gaborone, Botswana).

Company Secretaries / Registered office:

Kingsway (Ply) Ltd, BDO House,

28 Kgale Mews, Gaborone International Finance Park, P.O. Box 1839, Gaborone, Botswana.

Directors:

Reetsang Willie Mokgatlhe I Ramachandran Ottapathu I Faizel lsmail I Vidya Sanooj I Ranjith Priyalal De Silva I Rajeshkumar Jayrajh I Gobusamang Dempsey Keebine

Auditor:

Grant Thornton, Botswana Acumen Park,

Plot 50370, Fairgrounds, Gaborone.

P.O. Box 1157, Gaborone, Botswana.

Disclaimer

Far Property Company Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 10:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 163 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
Net income 2022 116 M 8,73 M 8,73 M
Net Debt 2022 285 M 21,4 M 21,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,38x
Yield 2022 7,67%
Capitalization 1 138 M 85,3 M 85,3 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,76x
EV / Sales 2022 8,55x
Nbr of Employees 14
Free-Float 60,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shinu Joy Chief Executive Officer & Head-Finance, Operations
Reetsang Willie Mokgatlhe Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ranjith Priyalal de Silva Independent Non-Executive Director
Bafana Kgotla Molomo Independent Non-Executive Director
Rajesh Jayrajh Independent Non-Executive Director
