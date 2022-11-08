Advanced search
    FPC   BW0000001551

THE FAR PROPERTY COMPANY LIMITED

(FPC)
End-of-day quote Botswana Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-06
2.400 BWP    0.00%
Far Property : RESULTS OF OFFER OF SCRIP IN LIEU OF CASH DISTRIBUTION

11/08/2022 | 09:54am EST
THE FAR PROPERTY COMPANY LIMITED

("the Company or "FPC")

Company Number CO. UIN BW00000942235

Incorporated in the Republic of Botswana on 29 June 2010

ISIN: BW0000001551

SHARE CODE: FPC

RESULTS OF OFFER OF SCRIP IN LIEU OF CASH DISTRIBUTION

In response to the offer by the Company of scrip in lieu of 100% of the distribution (of dividend and interest) on linked units, declared in respect of the year ending 30 June 2022, which offer closed on Friday 4 November 2022 are as follows:

Unitholders holding 133,167,204 linked units, representing 28.93% of the linked units in issue elected to receive linked units (in lieu of cash) of 100% of the distribution (of dividend and interest).

Unitholders holding 132,717,953 linked units, representing 28.83 % of linked unit in issue elected to receive linked units (in lieu of cash) of 50% of the distribution (of dividend and interest).

Unitholders holding 194,451,049 linked units representing 42.24% of the issued linked units did not elect to receive linked units (scrip) in lieu of 100% of the distribution payable to them, and will receive the cash distribution net of withholding tax, where applicable. Payment of the distribution will be made on or before 11 November 2022.

As a result, after calculation of withholding tax payable on the distribution due to each such unitholder (in respect of the dividend on a share and interest on a debenture comprising a linked unit) which is liable to such tax 13,767,297 new linked units shall be issued. and the number of issued linked units shall increase from 460,336,206 to 474,103,503.

Application has been made to the Botswana Stock Exchange to approve the listing of the 13,767,297 new linked units. It is anticipated the new linked units will be listed on the BSE on the 22 November 2022.

Any amendments to the dates set out hereinbefore will be advised, by way of notice on X News and in the press.

By Order of the Board

7 November 2022

Transfer Secretary/Agent

Sponsoring Broker

Disclaimer

Far Property Company Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2022 14:53:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
