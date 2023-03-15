THE FAR PROPERTY COMPANY LIMITED ("the Company or "FPC") Company Number: UIN BW 00000942235.

Incorporated in the Republic of Botswana on 29 June 2010

ISIN: BW0000001551

SHARE CODE: FPC-EQU

NOTICE OF CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY:

In line with the Listing Requirements of the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE), the Board of Directors of The Far Property Company Limited (FPC) hereby notifies its shareholders and the public regarding the below changes.

The Board of Directors of The Far Property Company Limited (FPC) wish to announce that BP Consulting Services Proprietary Limited has been appointed as Company Secretaries of the Company effective 15th March 2023.

By Order of the Board

Gaborone

Date: 15th March 2023