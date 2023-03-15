Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Botswana
  4. Botswana Stock Exchange
  5. The Far Property Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FPC   BW0000001551

THE FAR PROPERTY COMPANY LIMITED

(FPC)
End-of-day quote Botswana Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-13
2.400 BWP    0.00%
NOTICE OF CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY

03/15/2023 | 06:20am EDT
THE FAR PROPERTY COMPANY LIMITED ("the Company or "FPC") Company Number: UIN BW 00000942235.

Incorporated in the Republic of Botswana on 29 June 2010

ISIN: BW0000001551

SHARE CODE: FPC-EQU

NOTICE OF CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY:

In line with the Listing Requirements of the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE), the Board of Directors of The Far Property Company Limited (FPC) hereby notifies its shareholders and the public regarding the below changes.

The Board of Directors of The Far Property Company Limited (FPC) wish to announce that BP Consulting Services Proprietary Limited has been appointed as Company Secretaries of the Company effective 15th March 2023.

By Order of the Board

Gaborone

Date: 15th March 2023

Disclaimer

Far Property Company Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2023 10:19:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 163 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
Net income 2022 116 M 8,82 M 8,82 M
Net Debt 2022 285 M 21,6 M 21,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,38x
Yield 2022 7,67%
Capitalization 1 138 M 86,1 M 86,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,76x
EV / Sales 2022 8,55x
Nbr of Employees 14
Free-Float 60,3%
Chart THE FAR PROPERTY COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Far Property Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shinu Joy Chief Executive Officer & Head-Finance, Operations
Reetsang Willie Mokgatlhe Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ranjith Priyalal de Silva Independent Non-Executive Director
Bafana Kgotla Molomo Independent Non-Executive Director
Rajesh Jayrajh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE FAR PROPERTY COMPANY LIMITED0.00%86
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.75%38 579
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-4.48%31 600
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-8.16%26 798
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-6.48%24 680
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED2.71%22 665