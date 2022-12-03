Advanced search
    FEDERALBNK   INE171A01029

THE FEDERAL BANK LIMITED

(FEDERALBNK)
06:25 2022-12-02 am EST
133.25 INR   +0.41%
Federal Bank : Auction for Audi A4 2013 Model
PU
149,173,474 Equity Shares of CSB Bank Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 2-DEC-2022.
CI
Federal Bank : Sale Notice - Ignatious M T
PU
Federal Bank : Auction for Audi A4 2013 Model

12/03/2022 | 07:37am EST
Loan Collection &

Recovery Department

Kozhikode Division

JP/KKDLCRD/1345/74/12859/ 2022-23/REGD

01.12.2022

NOTICE FOR SALE OF MOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002 (hereinafter referred to as Rules).

Whereas, The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 13/11/2015 calling upon the borrowers, (1) Kalpetta Janakshema Maruthi Chits Pvt Ltd, Royal Plaza, Gudalai, Kalpetta, Wayanad District Pin -673121 (2) Mr Susilkumar E K, S/O Madhavan Nair, Gokulam House, Kalpetta P O, Wayanad District Pin -673121 to pay the amount mentioned in the notice being

Rs 27,11,252.75/- (Rupees Twenty Seven lakhs Eleven Thousand Two Hundred Fifty Two and Paise Seventy Five only) due from you as on 10-11-2015in Car Loan A/c No. .13457400012859 and further interest @12.35% per annum at monthly rests plus 2% per month penal interest on arrears amount from 11-11-2015jointly and severally under your loan account with Kalpetta branch of the Bank within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.

Whereas the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the vehicle described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 18/11/2022.

The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 18/01/2023 the vehicle described herein below on As is where is", "As is what is", and " Whatever there is" basis under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues of Rs.47,93,301.35 (Rupees Forty Seven lakhs Ninety Three Thousand Three hundred One and Paise Thirty Five only) as on 18/01/2023 and further interest @ 10.00 % per annum from 19/01/2023 and cost in the Loan account till realization and thus the undersigned hereby invites from interested parties the sealed tenders for purchasing the vehicle subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.

Description of Hypothecated Movable Property

An AUDI A4 2.0 TDI LMV-motor car>=1500 with registration no KL-12-J-4545, chassis number WAUZJD8K4EY700594 and Engine number CMG017747 with IBIS White colour (year 2013).

Terms and Conditions

  1. The Reserve Price below which the vehicle will not be sold is Rs 7,00,000/- (Rupees Seven Lakhs only)
  2. The intending purchasers shall submit /send to the undersigned their tender quoting the price offered by them in a sealed cover along with a Demand Draft favouring The Federal Bank Ltd. payable at Kozhikode for Rs. 70,000/- (Rupees Seventy Thousand only) being earnest money equivalent to10% of the Reserve Price of the vehicle concerned, which is refundable if the tender is not accepted.
  3. Tenders which are not duly sealed and are not accompanied by Demand Draft as afore stated will be summarily rejected.
  4. The sealed covers containing tender shall reach the undersigned before 4.30 PM on 17-01-2023.
  5. The intending purchasers shall be present before the undersigned at his office on 18/01/2023 at 10.30 AM when the tenders will be opened.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Federal Bank. LCRD Kozhikode Division, Ist Floor, Federal Towers, Mavoor Road, Kozhikode, Pin-673016. Ph: 04952741381, 2744523, Email id: kkdlcrd@federalbank.co.in) CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368, website: www.federalbank.co.in

  1. Highest quoting bidder will be declared as successful bidder, it will be the full discretion of the authorized officer to have, interse bidding among themselves to enhance the price.
  2. The successful bidder shall deposit 25% of the bid amount / sale price inclusive of the EMD immediately on acceptance of his tender/ offer by the Bank and the balance 75% within 15 days, failing which the entire deposit made by him shall be forfeited without any notice and the vehicle concerned will be re-sold. The Authorized Officer reserves his right to modify the terms of payment.
  3. All payments shall be made by way of Demand Draft drawn in favour of The Federal Bank Ltd. payable at Kozhikode.
  4. The successful bidder shall bear the entire charges / fees payable for conveyance such as Registration fee etc. as applicable as per Law. Applicable GST for the vehicle must be remitted by the Auction
    Purchaser.
  5. No encumbrance in respect of the vehicle has come to the knowledge and information of the Bank. Bank could not recover the Original Registration Certificate and the application for fresh Registration Certificate is being processed before the concerned authority. After receipt of Fresh Registration certificate, the same will be transferred to the auction purchaser at his cost. The auction purchaser will have to produce the vehicle before concerned official of Regional Transport authority for inspection as and when required by them at the cost of auction purchaser. The Bank will not be held responsible for any charge, lien and encumbrance, fine and penalty or any other dues etc. to the Govt. or anybody in respect of the vehicle under sale.
  6. The tenders offering price below the Reserve Price mentioned above will be rejected.
  7. The Authorized Officer has the absolute right to accept or reject the bid/ all or any tender including the highest tender or adjourn / postpone the sale without assigning any reason. The decision of the Authorized Officer/Bank shall be final.
  8. The intending purchasers can inspect the vehicle between 11.30 AM to 3.00 PM on 17/01/2023 The intending purchasers who wish to inspect the vehicle and / or know further details / conditions may contact the Authorised Officer at his below mentioned address.
    The Federal Bank Ltd. LCRD Kozhikode Division, Ist Floor, Federal Towers, Mavoor Road, Kozhikode, Pin-673016. Ph No 9597354924
  9. For detailed terms and conditions of the sale, please refer to the link provided in in the website of The Federal Bank Ltd i.e. https://www.federalbank.co.in/web/guest/tender-notices
  10. The buyer should satisfy himself/herself/itself as to the title, ownership, statutory approvals, etc of the vehicle, before participation in the auction.
  11. If any of the dates mentioned above happens to be a Bank holiday, the very next Bank working day will be considered for that particular event and related events.
  12. The yard rent from 19.01.2023 to till date of release of the vehicle shall be paid by the auction purchaser.
    Dated this the 1st day of December 2022

For The Federal Bank Ltd., (Authorised Officer under SARFAESI Act).

Disclaimer

The Federal Bank Limited published this content on 04 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2022 12:35:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
