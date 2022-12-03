Federal Bank : Auction for Audi A4 2013 Model

Loan Collection &

Recovery Department

Kozhikode Division

JP/KKDLCRD/1345/74/12859/ 2022-23/REGD 01.12.2022

NOTICE FOR SALE OF MOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002 (hereinafter referred to as Rules).

Whereas, The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 13/11/2015 calling upon the borrowers, (1) Kalpetta Janakshema Maruthi Chits Pvt Ltd, Royal Plaza, Gudalai, Kalpetta, Wayanad District Pin -673121 (2) Mr Susilkumar E K, S/O Madhavan Nair, Gokulam House, Kalpetta P O, Wayanad District Pin -673121 to pay the amount mentioned in the notice being

Rs 27,11,252.75/- (Rupees Twenty Seven lakhs Eleven Thousand Two Hundred Fifty Two and Paise Seventy Five only) due from you as on 10-11-2015in Car Loan A/c No. .13457400012859 and further interest @12.35% per annum at monthly rests plus 2% per month penal interest on arrears amount from 11-11-2015jointly and severally under your loan account with Kalpetta branch of the Bank within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.

Whereas the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the vehicle described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 18/11/2022.

The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 18/01/2023 the vehicle described herein below on As is where is", "As is what is", and " Whatever there is" basis under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues of Rs.47,93,301.35 (Rupees Forty Seven lakhs Ninety Three Thousand Three hundred One and Paise Thirty Five only) as on 18/01/2023 and further interest @ 10.00 % per annum from 19/01/2023 and cost in the Loan account till realization and thus the undersigned hereby invites from interested parties the sealed tenders for purchasing the vehicle subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.

Description of Hypothecated Movable Property

An AUDI A4 2.0 TDI LMV-motor car>=1500 with registration no KL-12-J-4545, chassis number WAUZJD8K4EY700594 and Engine number CMG017747 with IBIS White colour (year 2013).

Terms and Conditions

The Reserve Price below which the vehicle will not be sold is Rs 7,00,000/- (Rupees Seven Lakhs only) The intending purchasers shall submit /send to the undersigned their tender quoting the price offered by them in a sealed cover along with a Demand Draft favouring The Federal Bank Ltd. payable at Kozhikode for Rs. 70,000/- (Rupees Seventy Thousand only) being earnest money equivalent to10% of the Reserve Price of the vehicle concerned, which is refundable if the tender is not accepted. Tenders which are not duly sealed and are not accompanied by Demand Draft as afore stated will be summarily rejected. The sealed covers containing tender shall reach the undersigned before 4.30 PM on 17-01-2023. The intending purchasers shall be present before the undersigned at his office on 18/01/2023 at 10.30 AM when the tenders will be opened.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Federal Bank. LCRD Kozhikode Division, Ist Floor, Federal Towers, Mavoor Road, Kozhikode, Pin-673016. Ph: 04952741381, 2744523, Email id: kkdlcrd@federalbank.co.in) CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368, website: www.federalbank.co.in