Federal Bank : Auction of Resort at SulthanBathery, Wayanad

Loan Collection & Recovery Department

Kozhikode Division

KKDLCRD/AM/SUB/ SALE/ /2022-23 Date: 23/01/2023

NOTICE FOR SALE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002(hereinafter referred to as Rules).

Whereas,

The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 08/12/2017 calling upon the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters (1) Kunhali Mohammed Moulavi alias Mohammed Kutty,S/o Kunhali Mukkannan,Mukkannan House,Beenachi (PO),Sulthanbathery,Wayanad District,Kerala State, PIN 673 592 (2) Smt. Haseena K P, W/o Kunhali Mohammed Moulavi alias Mohammed Kutty,S/o Kunhali Mukkannan,Mukkannan House,Beenachi (PO),Sulthanbathery,Wayanad District,Kerala State, PIN 673 592, to pay the amount mentioned in the notice being Rs.1,27,69,684/- (Rupees One crore twenty seven lakhs sixty nine thousand six hundred and eighty four only ), as on 17/11/2017 under Loan Account No.10696900101430 together with interest and costs thereon at such applicable rates, availed of by them from our Br. Sulthanbathery within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.

Whereas the borrower(s) and / or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 29/06/2018 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.

The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and / or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 15th February,2023 the property described herein below on " AS IS WHERE IS BASIS " under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues of Rs.1,61,09,330/52(Rupees One crore sixty one lakhs nine thousand three hundred and thirty and paise fifty two Only) as on 15/02/2023 along with future interest @ 17.08 % per annum from 16/02/2023 till realization under the Loan Account No.10696900101430 and thus the undersigned hereby invites from interested parties the sealed tenders for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------