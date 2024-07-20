LOAN COLLECTION & RECOVERY DIVISION

ERNAKULAM

EKMLCRD/LPM/EKMA/SAR-3362/ /2024-25 19-07-2024

E- Auction Sale notice for sale of immovable Assets

(under the Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of

Security Interest Act, 2002, read with proviso to Rule 8(6) of the Security Interest

(Enforcement) Rules, 2002)

Whereas,

The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Securitization and

Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002, (hereinafter referred to in as the Act) issued a demand notice dated 07-05-2022 calling upon the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or mortgagors and / or defaulters:

Shri. Answar Abdul Azeez Palakattu Parambu, S/o Abdul Azeez, Kandathi Parambil House, House no. 6/742A, Saraj Building, Mattanchery, Ernakulam - 682002,

Also at Palakkattu Parambu House, Fort Kochi, Desom P O, Ernakulam - 682001. Also at Villa no.3, Meridian Blue Waters, Panangad P O, Ernakulam - 682506 Smt. Sanuja Answar, W/o Answar Abdul Azeez Palakattu Parambu, Kandathi Parambil House, House no. 6/742A, Saraj Building, Mattanchery, Ernakulam - 682002 Also at Villa no.3, Meridian Blue Waters, Panangad P O, Ernakulam - 682506 Also at 2/398, Calvathy, Fort Kochi, Ernakulam - 682001 Smt. Remiza Rayikkal Answar, D/o Answar Abdul Azeez Palakattu Parambu, Perumballi House, Thurakkal, Vatttapara, Narukara P O., Manjeri via, Malappuram - 676122

to repay the total amount mentioned in the notice being (1) Rs.4,52,52,774/- (Rupees

Four Crore Fifty Two Lakh Fifty Two Thousand Seven Hundred and Seventy Four Only) in Housing Loan and (2) Rs.9,31,773/- (Rupees Nine Lakh Thirty One Thousand Seven Hundred and Seventy Three Only) in Personal Loan (Asset Guard) account, totaling to Rs.4,61,84,547/- (Rupees Four Crores Sixty One Lakh Eighty Four Thousand Five Hundred and Forty Seven only) being the amount due under various loans/limits availed by numbers (1) as principal borrowers along with others above as co obligants/ guarantors, from branch Ernakulam/North together with interest and costs and other charges within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.

Whereas the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 20-07-2022 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules. Subsequently Actual possession of the property was taken on 09-02-2024

Whereas since the dues in respect of the account is remaining unpaid, the undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 13th August 2024 the properties described herein below on "AS IS WHERE IS" "AS IS WHAT IS" and "WHATEVER THERE IS" basis under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues of ₹ 5,82,03,661/- (Rupees Five Crore Eighty Two Lakh Three Thousand Six Hundred and Sixty One only) as on 19-07-2024 with further interest, cost and other charges till realization and thus the undersigned hereby invites from interested parties the sealed tenders for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.

