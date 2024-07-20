to repay the total amount mentioned in the notice being ₹18,04,77,741/- (Rupees

Eighteen Crores Four Lakhs Seventy Seven Thousand Seven Hundred and Forty One only) being the amount due under various loans/limits availed by you as borrowers /co obligants/ guarantors/mortgagors from branch Perumbavoor together with interest and costs and other charges within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.

Whereas the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or mortgagors and / or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. took possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 03-01-2024 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/guarantors/ mortgagors/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.

Whereas since the dues in respect of the account is remaining unpaid, the undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 28-08-2024 the properties described herein below on "AS IS WHERE IS" "AS IS WHAT IS" and "WHATEVER THERE IS" basis under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues of ₹17,86,96,664/- (Rupees Seventeen Crores Eighty Six Lakhs Ninety Six Thousand Six Hundred and Sixty Four only) as on 19/07/2024 with further interest, cost and other charges till realization and thus the undersigned hereby invites from interested parties the sealed tenders for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.

Description of the mortgaged property/ secured asset

Reserve Price ₹ 136,00,000/-

(Rupees One Crore Thirty Six Lakhs)

All the piece and parcel of land measuring 11 Ares (8.64 Ares + 2.36 Ares) together with all other improvements thereon comprised in Re-Survey No 79 Pt and 76 Pt (Old Sy No 241/14-15 and 241/14, 242/1A2) for 8.64 Ares and 2.36 Ares respectively, Block No 13 of Eloor Village, Paravur Taluk, Ernakulam District, Kerala State with in the registration sub district of Alangad, bounded as per title deed for 8.64 Ares on East by River, West by Property of Iqbal, North by Item No 2 in the schedule, South by Municipal Road; and for 2.36 Ares on East by River, West by Property of Abdul Salim, North by Property of Arifa and South by Item No1 in the schedule.

Commonly bounded as per location sketch on East by River, West by Property of Iqbal and Abdul Salim, North by property of Arifa and South by Municipal Road.