LOAN COLLECTION & RECOVERY DIVISION
ERNAKULAM
EKMLCRD/SM/ PBR /SAR- 4466 /Sale Notice/
/2024-25
E- Auction Sale Notice for sale of immovable assets
(under the Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002 read with proviso to Rule 8(6) of the Security Interest (Enforcement) Rules, 2002)
Whereas,
The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Securitization and
Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002, (hereinafter referred to in as the Act) issued a demand notice dated 20-09-2023calling upon the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or mortgagors and / or defaulters:
- M/s Deens Constructions, 2nd Floor, Deens Building, near Peringala Juma Masjid, Peringala PO, Kumarapuram, Ernakulam, Kerala - 683565 // 1st Floor, Palliparambil Building, Padamugal, Palachuvad Road, Kakkanad, Ernakulam, Kerala - 682030, represented by its partners (a) Beeran M K, S/o Khader, residing at Mattappilly House, Manakkappady, Ashokapuram, Choornikkara, Aluva PO, Ernakulam, Kerala - 683101,
(b) Shahul Hameed, S/o Nisamiludeen Palayamkottil Naizamudeen alias Nismail Deen, residing at Palayamkottil House, Peringala PO, Kunnathunadu, Kumarapuram, Ernakulam, Kerala - 683565,
- Beeran M K, S/o Khader, Mattappilly House, Manakkappady, Ashokapuram, Choornikkara, Aluva PO, Ernakulam, Kerala - 683101,
- Shahul Hameed, S/o Nismail Deen, Palayamkottil House, Peringala PO, Kunnathunadu, Kumarapuram, Ernakulam, Kerala - 683565,
- Beevi Deen, W/o Nismail Deen, Palayamkottil House, Peringala PO, Kunnathunadu, Kumarapuram, Ernakulam, Kerala - 683565,
- Nismail Deen, S/o Nisamudheen, Palayamkottil House, Peringala PO, Kunnathunadu, Kumarapuram, Ernakulam, Kerala - 683565,
- Saleena Aladi alias Saleena A, W/o Shahul Hameed, Palayamkottil House, Peringala PO, Kunnathunadu, Kumarapuram, Ernakulam, Kerala - 683565,
- M/s Akshaya Properties, 1st floor, Deens Building, Peringala PO, Kumarapuram, Ernakulam, Kerala - 683565, represented by its partners (i) Shahul Hameed, S/o Nisamiludeen Palayamkottil Naizamudeen alias Nismail Deen, Palayamkottil House, Peringala PO, Kunnathunadu, Kumarapuram, Ernakulam, Kerala - 683565, (ii) Saleena Aladi alias Saleena A, W/o Shahul Hameed, Palayamkottil House, Peringala PO, Kunnathunadu, Kumarapuram, Ernakulam, Kerala - 683565.
The Federal Bank Limited | Loan Collection & Recovery Division
Federal Towers | Marine Drive, Ernakulam | Kerala, India | PIN 682031 | Email: ekmlcrd@federalbank.co.in
Tel 0484- 2385538, 2201157 | CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368 | website: www.federalbank.co.in
to repay the total amount mentioned in the notice being ₹18,04,77,741/- (Rupees
Eighteen Crores Four Lakhs Seventy Seven Thousand Seven Hundred and Forty One only) being the amount due under various loans/limits availed by you as borrowers /co obligants/ guarantors/mortgagors from branch Perumbavoor together with interest and costs and other charges within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.
Whereas the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or mortgagors and / or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. took possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 03-01-2024 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/guarantors/ mortgagors/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.
Whereas since the dues in respect of the account is remaining unpaid, the undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 28-08-2024 the properties described herein below on "AS IS WHERE IS" "AS IS WHAT IS" and "WHATEVER THERE IS" basis under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues of ₹17,86,96,664/- (Rupees Seventeen Crores Eighty Six Lakhs Ninety Six Thousand Six Hundred and Sixty Four only) as on 19/07/2024 with further interest, cost and other charges till realization and thus the undersigned hereby invites from interested parties the sealed tenders for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.
Description of the mortgaged property/ secured asset
Reserve Price ₹ 136,00,000/-
(Rupees One Crore Thirty Six Lakhs)
All the piece and parcel of land measuring 11 Ares (8.64 Ares + 2.36 Ares) together with all other improvements thereon comprised in Re-Survey No 79 Pt and 76 Pt (Old Sy No 241/14-15 and 241/14, 242/1A2) for 8.64 Ares and 2.36 Ares respectively, Block No 13 of Eloor Village, Paravur Taluk, Ernakulam District, Kerala State with in the registration sub district of Alangad, bounded as per title deed for 8.64 Ares on East by River, West by Property of Iqbal, North by Item No 2 in the schedule, South by Municipal Road; and for 2.36 Ares on East by River, West by Property of Abdul Salim, North by Property of Arifa and South by Item No1 in the schedule.
Commonly bounded as per location sketch on East by River, West by Property of Iqbal and Abdul Salim, North by property of Arifa and South by Municipal Road.
Terms and Conditions
- Auction sale/bidding would be only through "online electronic bidding" process through the website https://federalbank.auctiontiger.net
- The property will be sold on "AS IS WHERE IS" "AS IS WHAT IS" and "WHATEVER THERE IS" basis for an amount not below the Reserve Price.
- The RESERVE PRICES and the Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) for property are as mentioned below. The property/s will not be sold below the reserve price.
RESERVE PRICE
EMD
₹ 136,00,000/-
₹ 13,60,000/-
(Rupees One Crore Thirty Six
(Rupees Thirteen Lakhs Sixty
Lakhs Only)
Thousand Only)
- The Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) for the scheduled property is equivalent to 10% of the Reserve Price of the property, which is refundable if the tender is not accepted.
- The Bid along with EMD and relevant KYC documents shall be submitted ONLINE/ at any Branch of Federal Bank, latest by 5.00 P.M. on 27-08-2024. If the bid form is submitted by an incorporated company, the person representing such company shall submit / produce the true copy of resolution / authorization from the company.
- Refer websitehttps://federalbank.auctiontiger.net for more details. Any bids and EMD submitted beyond the date and time referred above will not be entertained.The tenders offering price below the Reserve Price mentioned above will be rejected summarily.
- The auction will be conducted online from 11:00 AM to 1.00 PM on 28-08-2024, with unlimited extension of 5 minutes each.
- The auction would commence above the reserve price mentioned above. Bidders shall improve their offers in multiples of ₹ 10,000/- (Rupees Ten
Thousand only).
- The intending bidders shall hold a valid e-mail address and register their names at the portal and get their user id and password free of cost from M/s e-
Procurement Technologies Pvt Limited (Auction tiger) whereupon they would be allowed to participate in the online e-auction.
- The prospective bidders may avail online training on e-auction from M/s e- Procurement Technologies Pvt Limited (Auction tiger), Ahmedabad, Helpline No. & email ID : 9265562818/ 9265562821/ 079-68136842/079-68136842,support@auctiontiger.net, and Mr. Ram Sharma - 80000 23297 & email - ramprasad@auctiontiger.net
-
All payments shall be made in the form of RTGS to The Federal Bank Ltd, Br.
LCRD Ernakulam Division, Bank Account No. 14350051030003, IFSC: FDRL0001435.
- The Bank / M/s e-Procurement Technologies Pvt Limited (Auction tiger) shall not have any liability towards bidders for any interruption or delay in access to the site irrespective of the cause.
- The intending purchasers who wish to inspect the properties and / or know further details / conditions may contact the Authorised Officer of the Federal Bank at ekmlcrd@federalbank.co.in or at +91 9447435438, 0484 2201013
- Details of the auction sale, terms and conditions etc. are also available in our website,https://www.federalbank.co.in/web/guest/tender-notices.
- The intending purchasers can inspect the properties between 12.00 PM and 4.00 PM on any working day upto 21-08-2024
- The successful bidder of property shall deposit 25% of the bid amount / sale price (inclusive of EMD) immediately i.e. on the same day OR not later than next working day, as the case may be, from the culmination of E-auction /bidding on acceptance of the tender/ offer by the Bank and the balance 75% within 15 days or such further time as permitted by the authorized officer in accordance with law, failing which the entire deposit inclusive of EMD remitted shall be forfeited without any notice and the property will be re-sold.
- The successful bidder shall bear the entire charges/fees payable for conveyance such as stamp duty, registration fee etc as applicable as per law.
- No encumbrance or charge in respect of the properties have come to the notice of the Bank. The Bank will not be held responsible for any charge, lien, encumbrance, property tax or any other dues to the Government or anybody in respect of the property under sale. The encumbrances, if any, should be cleared by the purchaser of the property.
- The Authorised officer has the absolute right to accept or reject all or any bid including the highest bid or adjourn/postpone the sale without assigning any reason. The decision of the Authorised Officer/Bank shall be final.
- The buyer should satisfy himself/ herself / itself as to the title, extent, ownership, statutory approval etc., in respect of the property concerned before participating in the auction.
- If any of the dates mentioned above happen to be a holiday/harthal/protest called by any political parties/association/ groups which adversely affects the functioning of the Bank / M/s e-ProcurementTechnologies Pvt Limited (Auction tiger), the very next Bank working day may be considered for that event and related events including the date of auction/sale.
- The property is put for sale subject to the provisions under the above Act / Rules and other prevailing laws.
Dated this the 19th day of July at Ernakulam
For The Federal Bank Ltd.,
Pradeep G
Vice President & Division Head (Authorized Officer under SARFAESI Act)
