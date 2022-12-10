Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  The Federal Bank Limited
  News
  Summary
    FEDERALBNK   INE171A01029

THE FEDERAL BANK LIMITED

(FEDERALBNK)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-12-09 am EST
133.85 INR   -1.40%
05:13aFederal Bank : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme
PU
12/08European Midday Briefing: Mounting Recession Fears Hold Back Stocks Again
DJ
12/03Federal Bank : Auction for Audi A4 2013 Model
PU
Federal Bank : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

12/10/2022 | 05:13am EST
Secretarial Department

SEC/ESOS/222/2022-23

10.12.2022

The Manager

The Manager

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Department of Corporate Services

Exchange Plaza, Bandra-Kurla Complex,

BSE Limited,

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Floor 25, Dalal Street, Mumbai- 400 001

Ref.: Scrip Symbol: FEDERALBNK/Scrip Code: 500469

Dear Madam/ Sir,

Sub: Allotment of Equity Shares on exercise of Stock options pursuant to Employee Stock Option Scheme

As approved by the Nomination, Remuneration, Ethics and Compensation Committee, the following allotments have been made after payment of money by the allottees:

  1. Allotment of 2,300 (Two thousand and three hundred only) Equity Shares with face value of Rs. 2/- each of the Bank to the Option Grantees upon exercise of stock options under ESOS 2010 Scheme on December 09, 2022.
  2. Allotment of 3,30,012 (Three lakh thirty thousand and twelve only) Equity Shares with face value of Rs. 2/- each of the Bank to the Option Grantees upon exercise of stock options under ESOS 2017 Scheme on December 09, 2022.

Kindly take the same on record

Thanking you,

For The Federal Bank Limited

SAMIR PRAVINCHAN DRA RAJDEV

Digitally signed by

SAMIR PRAVINCHANDRA RAJDEV

Date: 2022.12.10 14:48:16 +05'30'

Samir P Rajdev

Company Secretary

The Federal Bank Ltd.| Secretarial Dept | 6th Floor, Federal Towers, Bank Junction, Aluva| Phone: 04842622263

Email: secretarial@federalbank.co.in | CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368| Website: www.federalbank.co.in

Disclaimer

The Federal Bank Limited published this content on 10 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2022 10:12:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
