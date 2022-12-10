Federal Bank : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

Sub: Allotment of Equity Shares on exercise of Stock options pursuant to Employee Stock Option Scheme
As approved by the Nomination, Remuneration, Ethics and Compensation Committee, the following allotments have been made after payment of money by the allottees:
Allotment of 2,300 (Two thousand and three hundred only) Equity Shares with face value of Rs. 2/- each of the Bank to the Option Grantees upon exercise of stock options under ESOS 2010 Scheme on December 09, 2022.
Allotment of 3,30,012 (Three lakh thirty thousand and twelve only) Equity Shares with face value of Rs. 2/- each of the Bank to the Option Grantees upon exercise of stock options under ESOS 2017 Scheme on December 09, 2022.
Kindly take the same on record
Thanking you,
For The Federal Bank Limited
SAMIR PRAVINCHAN DRA RAJDEV
Digitally signed by
SAMIR PRAVINCHANDRA RAJDEV
Date: 2022.12.10 14:48:16 +05'30'
Samir P Rajdev
Company Secretary
