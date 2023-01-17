Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. The Federal Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FEDERALBNK   INE171A01029

THE FEDERAL BANK LIMITED

(FEDERALBNK)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  03:51:50 2023-01-17 am EST
138.00 INR   -1.64%
03:50aFederal Bank : Extension of Timeline - Submission of Proposal for Statutory Central Audit Assignment - RFP
PU
01:04aFederal Bank's Consolidated Net Profit Jumps in Fiscal Q3; EPS Tops Estimates
MT
01/16Transcript : The Federal Bank Limited, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Jan 16, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Federal Bank : Extension of Timeline - Submission of Proposal for Statutory Central Audit Assignment - RFP

01/17/2023 | 03:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Federal Bank Ltd.

Inspection & Audit Department

Extension of Timeline - RFP

Submission of Proposal for Statutory Central Audit Assignment

Dated: 16.01.2023

With regard to REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) with Tender Reference Number: RFP / IAD / SCA / 01/2023-24 floated on 02.01.2023 for Statutory Central Audit Assignment of Federal Bank, we wish to inform that last date for submission of proposal has been extended from 15th January 2023 to 20th January 2023.

Accordingly, Para 1 - Preface - Clause (iii) may be read as:

The last date for submission of proposal is 20th January 2023

All other conditions of the RFP remain the same.

1

The Federal Bank Ltd. Corporate Office, Inspection & Audit Department, Federal Towers,

Marine Drive, Ernakulam, Kerala, India 682 031

E-mail: inspection@federalbank.co.in| Phone: 0484-220 1500/1510/1530/1507/1512

Disclaimer

The Federal Bank Limited published this content on 16 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2023 08:49:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about THE FEDERAL BANK LIMITED
03:50aFederal Bank : Extension of Timeline - Submission of Proposal for Statutory Central Audit ..
PU
01:04aFederal Bank's Consolidated Net Profit Jumps in Fiscal Q3; EPS Tops Estimates
MT
01/16Transcript : The Federal Bank Limited, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Jan 16, 2023
CI
01/13Federal Bank : Sale Notice - NKP - Sri Lakshmi Cotton Traders
PU
01/09Federal Bank : Sale Notice - Platino Classic Motors India P Ltd
PU
01/04Federal Bank : Application for empanelment of Turnkey Contractors Maintenance Agencies PAN..
PU
2022Federal Bank : Sale Notice - Harvinder Singh
PU
2022Federal Bank : Sale Notice - Mr Sudheesh S
PU
2022Federal Bank : Sale Notice - Mr Manoj Varghese
PU
2022Federal Bank : Sale Notice MVR Gas , MVR Chemicals and Oil
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE FEDERAL BANK LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 94 205 M 1 154 M 1 154 M
Net income 2023 28 978 M 355 M 355 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,3x
Yield 2023 1,56%
Capitalization 297 B 3 633 M 3 633 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,15x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 12 641
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart THE FEDERAL BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Federal Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE FEDERAL BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 140,30
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shyam Srinivasan Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Venkatraman Venkateswaran Group President & Chief Financial Officer
C. Balagopal Chairman
Shalini Warrier Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sunil Kumar K. N. Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE FEDERAL BANK LIMITED0.90%3 633
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.64%419 478
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION6.37%281 726
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.72%221 047
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY7.10%169 531
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.09%164 685