Federal Bank : Extension of Timeline - Submission of Proposal for Statutory Central Audit Assignment - RFP

The Federal Bank Ltd.

Inspection & Audit Department

Extension of Timeline - RFP

Submission of Proposal for Statutory Central Audit Assignment

Dated: 16.01.2023

With regard to REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) with Tender Reference Number: RFP / IAD / SCA / 01/2023-24 floated on 02.01.2023 for Statutory Central Audit Assignment of Federal Bank, we wish to inform that last date for submission of proposal has been extended from 15th January 2023 to 20th January 2023.

Accordingly, Para 1 - Preface - Clause (iii) may be read as:

The last date for submission of proposal is 20th January 2023

All other conditions of the RFP remain the same.

