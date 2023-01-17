Federal Bank : Extension of Timeline - Submission of Proposal for Statutory Central Audit Assignment - RFP

The Federal Bank Ltd.
Inspection & Audit Department
Extension of Timeline - RFP
Submission of Proposal for Statutory Central Audit Assignment
Dated: 16.01.2023
With regard to REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) with Tender Reference Number: RFP / IAD / SCA / 01/2023-24 floated on 02.01.2023 for Statutory Central Audit Assignment of Federal Bank, we wish to inform that last date for submission of proposal has been extended from 15th January 2023 to 20th January 2023.
Accordingly, Para 1 - Preface - Clause (iii) may be read as:
The last date for submission of proposal is 20th January 2023
All other conditions of the RFP remain the same.
