LOAN COLLECTION RECOVERY DEPARTMENT

Hyderabad Division

HYDLCRD/GTR/ABC/SN-26/2023-24 05th July 2023

SALE NOTICE

(Sale through E-Auction Only)

NOTICE FOR SALE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002 (hereinafter referred to as Rules).

Whereas, the undersigned being the Authorised Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd., under the Act issued a demand notice dated08-11-2021 calling upon the borrower(s)/ co-obligant(s)/ guarantors(s) (1). Mr. Ramesh Babu Bollepalli, S/o Subbarao, carrying on business in the name and style of M/s. ABC Traders at H. No. HIG - 79, A P H B Colony, Nallapadu Road, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh - 522009., Also, at: Flat no.102, Indraprasta Apartments, 1st line, 2nd cross, Siddhartha Nagar, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh - 522006. (2). Mrs. Neelima Bollepalli, W/o Ramesh Babu Bollepalli, R/at: H. No. HIG - 79, A P H B Colony, Nallapadu Road, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh - 522009., Also, at: Flat no.102, Indraprasta Apartments, 1st line, 2nd cross, Siddhartha Nagar, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh - 522006., to repay the amount mentioned in the notice being.,

₹.2,61,56,552/- (Rupees Two Crore Sixty One Lakhs Fifty Six Thousand Five Hundred Fifty Two only) being the amount due under the aforesaid Cash Credit limit availed under OD BLAPS SME Loan A/c No. 16715500004317 as on 06-11-2021 (interest applied upto 31-10-2021) together with future interest @ 13.30 % per annum., with monthly rests and penal interest @ 4 % per annum., from 01-11-2021 till payment and costs and other charges; ₹.80,49,229.48 (Rupees Eighty Lakhs Forty Nine Thousand Two Hundred Twenty Nine and Paise Forty Eight only) being the amount due under the aforesaid Working Capital Term Loan - I under (Guaranteed Emergency Credit Line (GECL)) Loan A/c No. 16716900000541 as on 06-11-2021 (interest applied upto 07-10-2021) together with future interest @ 9.25 % per annum., with monthly rests and penal interest @ 4 % per annum., from 08-10-2021 till payment and costs and other charges; ₹.1,08,37,790/- (Rupees One Crore Eight Lakhs Thirty Seven Thousand Seven Hundred Ninety only) being the amount due under the aforesaid Term Loan - II under WCTL One Time Restructuring of MSME Advances availed under Resolution Framework 2.0., Loan A/c No. 16716900000616 as on 06-11-2021 (interest applied upto 29-10-2021) together with future interest @ 12.55% per annum., with monthly rests and penal interest @ 4 % per annum., from 30-10-2021 till payment and costs and other charges;

within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.

Whereas the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 12-05-2022 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.

The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and co obligants /co borrowers /guarantors and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 10thAugust 2023 the property described herein below on "AS IS WHERE IS", "AS IS WHAT IS BASIS " & "WHATEVER THERE IS" basis under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues of

The Federal Bank Ltd, LCRD/Hyderabad Division, Flat No.101, First Floor, Krishna Plaza, Opp. Shadan College, Khairatabad, Hyderabad,

Telengana - 500004 | E-mail:hydlcrd@federalbank.co.in| CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368| Phone: 040-41923008, 41923008