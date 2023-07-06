LOAN COLLECTION RECOVERY DEPARTMENT
Hyderabad Division
HYDLCRD/GTR/ABC/SN-26/2023-24
05th July 2023
SALE NOTICE
(Sale through E-Auction Only)
NOTICE FOR SALE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002 (hereinafter referred to as Rules).
Whereas, the undersigned being the Authorised Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd., under the Act issued a demand notice dated08-11-2021 calling upon the borrower(s)/ co-obligant(s)/ guarantors(s) (1). Mr. Ramesh Babu Bollepalli, S/o Subbarao, carrying on business in the name and style of M/s. ABC Traders at H. No. HIG - 79, A P H B Colony, Nallapadu Road, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh - 522009., Also, at: Flat no.102, Indraprasta Apartments, 1st line, 2nd cross, Siddhartha Nagar, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh - 522006. (2). Mrs. Neelima Bollepalli, W/o Ramesh Babu Bollepalli, R/at: H. No. HIG - 79, A P H B Colony, Nallapadu Road, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh - 522009., Also, at: Flat no.102, Indraprasta Apartments, 1st line, 2nd cross, Siddhartha Nagar, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh - 522006., to repay the amount mentioned in the notice being.,
- ₹.2,61,56,552/- (Rupees Two Crore Sixty One Lakhs Fifty Six Thousand Five Hundred Fifty Two only) being the amount due under the aforesaid Cash Credit limit availed under OD BLAPS SME Loan A/c No. 16715500004317 as on 06-11-2021 (interest applied upto 31-10-2021) together with future interest @ 13.30 % per annum., with monthly rests and penal interest @ 4 % per annum., from 01-11-2021 till payment and costs and other charges;
- ₹.80,49,229.48 (Rupees Eighty Lakhs Forty Nine Thousand Two Hundred Twenty Nine and Paise Forty Eight only) being the amount due under the aforesaid Working Capital Term Loan - I under (Guaranteed Emergency Credit Line (GECL)) Loan A/c No. 16716900000541 as on 06-11-2021 (interest applied upto 07-10-2021) together with future interest @ 9.25 % per annum., with monthly rests and penal interest @ 4 % per annum., from 08-10-2021 till payment and costs and other charges;
- ₹.1,08,37,790/- (Rupees One Crore Eight Lakhs Thirty Seven Thousand Seven Hundred Ninety only) being the amount due under the aforesaid Term Loan - II under WCTL One Time Restructuring of MSME Advances availed under Resolution Framework 2.0., Loan A/c No. 16716900000616 as on 06-11-2021 (interest applied upto 29-10-2021) together with future interest @ 12.55% per annum., with monthly rests and penal interest @ 4 % per annum., from 30-10-2021 till payment and costs and other charges;
within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.
Whereas the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 12-05-2022 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.
The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and co obligants /co borrowers /guarantors and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 10thAugust 2023 the property described herein below on "AS IS WHERE IS", "AS IS WHAT IS BASIS " & "WHATEVER THERE IS" basis under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues of
The Federal Bank Ltd, LCRD/Hyderabad Division
Telengana - 500004 | E-mail:hydlcrd@federalbank.co.in| CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368| Phone: 040-41923008, 41923008
LOAN COLLECTION RECOVERY DEPARTMENT
Hyderabad Division
- ₹.3,01,55,103/- (Rupees Three Crore One Lakh Fifty Five Thousand One Hundred and Three only) being the amount due under the aforesaid Cash Credit limit availed under OD BLAPS SME Loan A/c No. 16715500004317 as on 19-10-2022 (interest applied upto 18-10-2022),(Claim Amount as per Original Application No. 599 of 2023, filed before Hon'ble Debts Recovery Tribunal - Visakhapatnam) together with future interest @ 13.30 % per annum., with monthly rests and penal interest @ 4 % per annum., from 19-10-2022 till payment and costs and other charges;
- ₹.89,72,489.48 (Rupees Eighty Nine Lakhs Seventy Two Thousand Four Hundred Eight Nine and Paise Forty Eight only) being the amount due under the aforesaid Working Capital Term Loan - I under (Guaranteed Emergency Credit Line (GECL)) Loan A/c No. 16716900000541 as on 19-10-2022 (interest applied upto 18-10- 2022) (Claim Amount as per Original Application No. 599 of 2023, filed before Hon'ble Debts Recovery
Tribunal - Visakhapatnam), together with future interest @ 9.25 % per annum., with monthly rests and penal interest @ 4 % per annum., from 19-10-2022 till payment and costs and other charges;
- ₹.1,24,64,325.64/- (Rupees One Crore Twenty Four Lakhs Sixty Four Thousand Three Hundred Twenty Five and Paise Sixty Four only) being the amount due under the aforesaid Term Loan - II under WCTL One Time Restructuring of MSME Advances availed under Resolution Framework 2.0., Loan A/c No. 16716900000616 as on 19-10-2022 (interest applied upto 18-10-2022)(Claim Amount as per Original Application No. 599 of 2023, filed before Hon'ble Debts Recovery Tribunal - Visakhapatnam) together with future interest @ 14.45% per annum., with monthly rests and penal interest @ 4 % per annum., from 19-10-2022 till payment and costs and other charges;
and thus the undersigned hereby invites from interested parties the e-bids for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.
DESCRIPTION OF THE MORTGAGED IMMOVABLE PROPERTY
All that piece and parcel of land having an extent of 439.79 Sq. Yds with RCC building having Ground Floor, First Floor and Second Floor with bearing Municipal Assessment No. 3070, in Plot No. 117, in D No. 179/1, situated in Agathavarappadu Village, Phase - 3, Autonagar, within the limits of New Guntur Muncipal Corporation Area, Registration Sub District of Peddakakani SRO, Registration District of Guntur., together with all improvements thereon and bounded with EAST: Boundary of Plot No. 116 measuring 90'.00"; SOUTH: 50'.00" wide road; WEST: Boundary of Plot No. 118 measuring 92'.00"; NORTH: Boundary of Plot No. 107 measuring 37'.06"., more fully described in the Sale Deed No. 3835/2015 dated 29-07-2015 of Peddakakani SRO standing in the name of Mrs. Bollepalli Neelima.
Note: The above immovable property is also charged to various limits availed in the name of M/s. Krishna Chaitanyas Agro Trading (CC- BLAPS-SME - 16715500004291 availed on 16-08-2017., Term Loan under GECL - 16716900000558 availed on 09-06-2020., Term Loan - 16716900000608 availed on 30-06-2021) from Br. Guntur.,
Terms and Conditions
1. The Reserve Price below which the property will not be sold is ₹.1,16,20,000/- (Rupees One Crore Sixteen Lakhs Twenty Thousand Only) and the EMD amount is ₹.11,62,000/- (Rupees Eleven Lakhs Seventy Two Thousand Only)
The Federal Bank Ltd, LCRD/Hyderabad Division
Telengana - 500004 | E-mail:hydlcrd@federalbank.co.in| CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368| Phone: 040-41923008, 41923008
LOAN COLLECTION RECOVERY DEPARTMENT
Hyderabad Division
- Auction sale/bidding would be only through "online electronic bidding" process through the websitewww.Bankauctions.in.
- Last date for the online submission of documents along with EMD (Earnest Money Deposit) details is10/08/2023 before 12:00 Noon to the email id: hydlcrd@federalbank.co.in& gtr@federalbank.co.in. The hardcopy of the documents along with KYC (PAN & AADHAR) shall be submitted at The Federal Bank Ltd., Br. Guntur, D No 6-14-36, 14th Lane, 1st Cross, Arundelpet, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, 522002.
- The date and time of auction is on10/08/2023 between 01.00 PM - 01.30 PM (IST) with unlimited extension of 5 minutes each.
- The auction would commence at the reserve price as mentioned above. Bidders shall improve their offers in multiples of Rs.25,000/- (Rupees Twenty Five Thousand Only). Any increase in the bid amount over and above the reserve price should be in the multiples of Rs.25,000/-.
- The intending bidders shall hold a valid e-mail address and register their names at portal and get their user id and password free of cost from M/s. 4 Closure (website: https://bankauctions.in/), whereupon they would be allowed to participate in online e-auction.
- The prospective bidders may avail online training on e-auction from M/s. 4Closure (website: https://bankauctions.in/) Block No.605 A, 6th Floor, Maitrivanam Commercial Complex, Ameerpet, Hyderabad - 500038. Contact persons: Mr. T. Jayaparaksah Reddy, Mobile: 8142000064, Land Line: 040-23736405 & Email: Info@bankauctions.inand prakash@bankauctions.in
- All the payments shall be made in the form of DD drawn in favour of The Federal Bank Ltd, payable at Guntur or by way of RTGS, Bank details are: The Federal Bank Ltd, Br. Guntur, Account No. 16712200000026, IFSC Code FDRL0001671.
- The Bank / M/s. 4Closure shall not have any liability towards bidders for any interruption or delay in access to the site irrespective of the cause.
- EMD amount shall be adjusted in case of the highest/successful bidder, otherwise refunded within two working days of finalisation of sale. The EMD shall not carry any interest.
- It shall be the responsibility of the interested bidders to inspect and satisfy themselves about the property before submission of the bid. The intending purchasers can inspect the property on 01st August 2023 between 03:00 PM to 05:00 PM and the intending purchasers who wish to inspect the property and/or for further Details/conditions may contact Branch Guntur (Land: 0863-2332278, Mob: 9160092222) or LCRD/Hyderabad Division (Mob: 9550412226)
- The successful bidder shall deposit 25% of the bid amount / sale price on the same day on acceptance of his tender / offer by the Bank or not later than the next working day and the balance 75% within 15 days, failing which the entire deposit made by him/her shall be forfeited without any notice and the property concerned will be re-sold.
- The successful bidder shall bear the entire charges/fees payable for conveyance such as stamp duty, registration fee etc as applicable as per law. The buyer should satisfy himself/herself/itself as to the title, ownership, statutory approvals, extent etc of the properties before participation in the auction.
The Federal Bank Ltd, LCRD/Hyderabad Division
Telengana - 500004 | E-mail:hydlcrd@federalbank.co.in| CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368| Phone: 040-41923008, 41923008
LOAN COLLECTION RECOVERY DEPARTMENT
Hyderabad Division
- To the best of knowledge and information of the Authorised Officer, there is no encumbrance on the property. However, the intending bidders should make their own independent inquiries regarding the encumbrance, title of property put on auction and claims/rights/dues/affecting the property prior to submitting their bid. The e auction advertisement does not constitute and will not be deemed to constitute any commitment or any representation of the Bank. The property being sold with all the existing and future encumbrance whether known or unknown to the Bank. The Authorised officer/secured creditor shall not be responsible in any way for any third-party claims/rights/dues.
- The bank will not be held responsible for any charge, lien, encumbrances, arrears of property tax, electricity charges, water charges, or any dues to the Government or anybody in respect of the properties under sale. Such dues if any on the property shall be borne by the purchaser.
- The Authorised officer has the absolute right to accept or reject the bid/all or any bid including the highest bid or adjourn/postpone the sale without assigning any reason. The decision of the Authorised Officer/Bank shall be final.
- The sale certificate shall be issued after receipt of entire sale consideration and confirmation of sale by secured creditor. The sale certificate shall be issued in the name of the successful bidder. No request for change of name in the sale certificate other than the person who submitted the bid/participated in the e-Auction will be entertained.
- The Stamp Duty, Registration Charges, etc. as per relevant laws for the sale certificate shall be borne by the successful bidder. The Sale Certificate will not be issued pending operation of any stay/ injunction/ restraint order passed by the DRT/DRAT/High Court or any other court against the Bank/issuance of Sale Certificate. The deposit made by the successful bidder, pending execution of Sale Certificate, will be kept in non-interest bearing deposit account. No request for return of deposit either in part or full/ cancellation of sale will be entertained.
- The sale will attract the provisions of sec 194-IA of the income Tax Act, if otherwise eligible.
- The borrowers/guarantors named above may treat this as the notice of 30 days as stipulated in Rule 8 (6) and Rule 9(1) of the said rules and pay the secured debt in full to avoid the sale of property.
For The Federal Bank Ltd.
Dated this the 05th day of July 2023 at Hyderabad
(Authorised Officer under SARFAESI Act).
The Federal Bank Ltd, LCRD/Hyderabad Division
Telengana - 500004 | E-mail:hydlcrd@federalbank.co.in| CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368| Phone: 040-41923008, 41923008
