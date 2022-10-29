Federal Bank : Invitation for expression of Interest for sale of Stressed Assets

Loan Collection & Recovery Department

29/10/2022

INVITATION FOR EXPRESSION OF INTEREST FOR SALE OF STRESSED ASSETS

The Federal Bank Ltd, a scheduled commercial bank as defined under the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and a company within the meaning of Companies Act, 2013, having its registered office at Aluva, Kerala (hereafter referred as 'the Bank'), proposes to assign non-performing assets (NPA) as detailed below in compliance of provisions of SARFAESI Act, 2002 and in compliance with RBI guidelines.

Principal O/s as Sl. No Borrower on 30-09-2022 (Rs. Cr) 1 TIRUPATI JUTE INDUSTRIES LIMITED 22.39 2 ALPHA INTERNATIONAL 17.01 3 SRI SUBBULAKSHMI MODERN RICE MILL 14.42 4 P TRADE FMCG PRIVATE LIMITED 11.21 5 M L KANHAIYALAL JEWELLERS 10.86 6 SOUTHERN AUTO PRODUCTS COMPANY 10.26 7 ARISTO LEATHER EXPOR TS 3.92 8 MAHESWARAA ENTERPRISES 3.75 9 SRI LAKSHMI COTTON TRADERS 3.66 10 BRAR SEED STORE 3.64 Total 101.12

The interested ARCs/ Banks /NBFCs/ FIs can conduct due diligence of the assets with immediate effect, after submitting expression of interest and executing a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) with the Bank, if not already executed.

The sale will be on "as-is-where-is-basis".

"as-is-where-is-basis". The 'cut of date' applicable for the transaction is 15-11-2022.

15-11-2022. Any taxes that may be arising out of the transaction shall be paid by the purchaser concerned.

The Federal Bank Ltd. Registered Office: Loan Collection & Recovery Department, Federal Towers, P O Box No.103, Aluva, Kerala,

E-mail: lcrd@federalbank.co.in| Phone: 0484-2622640, 2622432