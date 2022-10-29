Federal Bank : Invitation for expression of Interest for sale of Stressed Assets
Loan Collection & Recovery Department
29/10/2022
INVITATION FOR EXPRESSION OF INTEREST FOR SALE OF STRESSED ASSETS
The Federal Bank Ltd, a scheduled commercial bank as defined under the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and a company within the meaning of Companies Act, 2013, having its registered office at Aluva, Kerala (hereafter referred as 'the Bank'), proposes to assign non-performing assets (NPA) as detailed below in compliance of provisions of SARFAESI Act, 2002 and in compliance with RBI guidelines.
Principal O/s as
Sl. No
Borrower
on 30-09-2022
(Rs. Cr)
1
TIRUPATI JUTE INDUSTRIES LIMITED
22.39
2
ALPHA INTERNATIONAL
17.01
3
SRI SUBBULAKSHMI MODERN RICE MILL
14.42
4
P TRADE FMCG PRIVATE LIMITED
11.21
5
M L KANHAIYALAL JEWELLERS
10.86
6
SOUTHERN AUTO PRODUCTS COMPANY
10.26
7
ARISTO LEATHER EXPOR TS
3.92
8
MAHESWARAA ENTERPRISES
3.75
9
SRI LAKSHMI COTTON TRADERS
3.66
10
BRAR SEED STORE
3.64
Total
101.12
The interested ARCs/ Banks /NBFCs/ FIs can conduct due diligence of the assets with immediate effect, after submitting expression of interest and executing a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) with the Bank, if not already executed.
The sale will be on "as-is-where-is-basis".
The 'cut of date' applicable for the transaction is 15-11-2022.
Any taxes that may be arising out of the transaction shall be paid by the purchaser concerned.
The Bank reserves the right not to go ahead with the proposed sale of all or any of the assets at any stage, without assigning any reason, subject to the extant RBI guidelines. The decision of the Bank in this regard will be final and binding.
The Expression of Interest shall be forwarded to the following address:
For execution of Non-Disclosure Agreement, due diligence etc., please contact us at: lcrd@federalbank.co.in, under copy to arundevv@federalbank.co.in
The time schedule for completion of the sale process is given below.
Sl. No
Activity
Indicative date
1
Submission of Expression of Interest
31/10/2022
2
Execution of NDA
01/11/2022
3
Due diligence start date
01/11/2022
4
Completion of due diligence
14/11/2022 - 5 PM
5
Submission of bid
15-11-2022 - 11.00 AM
6
Bid open date and time
15-11-2022 - 11.30 AM
The Bank shall modify or cancel the timeline indicated above without assigning any reasons.
The price shall be quoted for all accounts separately if the prospective buyer proposes to acquire the accounts as a single pool.
The highest quote received, if acceptable by the Bank, shall be considered asbase bid and the Bank shall conduct a 'Swiss Challenge Auction' for ensuring price maximisation in compliance with RBI guidelines.
Document containing detailed instructions with respect to the conduct of process will be shared with the participants upon submission of Expression of Interest.
For the Federal Bank Ltd
Authorised Signatory
