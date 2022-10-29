Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. The Federal Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FEDERALBNK   INE171A01029

THE FEDERAL BANK LIMITED

(FEDERALBNK)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-10-28 am EDT
131.15 INR   -2.56%
01:29aFederal Bank : Invitation for expression of Interest for sale of Stressed Assets
PU
10/27Federal Bank : Sale Notice - Tuniya Raja Kumar
PU
10/26Federal Bank : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
Summary 
Summary

Federal Bank : Invitation for expression of Interest for sale of Stressed Assets

10/29/2022 | 01:29am EDT
Loan Collection & Recovery Department

29/10/2022

INVITATION FOR EXPRESSION OF INTEREST FOR SALE OF STRESSED ASSETS

The Federal Bank Ltd, a scheduled commercial bank as defined under the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and a company within the meaning of Companies Act, 2013, having its registered office at Aluva, Kerala (hereafter referred as 'the Bank'), proposes to assign non-performing assets (NPA) as detailed below in compliance of provisions of SARFAESI Act, 2002 and in compliance with RBI guidelines.

Principal O/s as

Sl. No

Borrower

on 30-09-2022

(Rs. Cr)

1

TIRUPATI JUTE INDUSTRIES LIMITED

22.39

2

ALPHA INTERNATIONAL

17.01

3

SRI SUBBULAKSHMI MODERN RICE MILL

14.42

4

P TRADE FMCG PRIVATE LIMITED

11.21

5

M L KANHAIYALAL JEWELLERS

10.86

6

SOUTHERN AUTO PRODUCTS COMPANY

10.26

7

ARISTO LEATHER EXPOR TS

3.92

8

MAHESWARAA ENTERPRISES

3.75

9

SRI LAKSHMI COTTON TRADERS

3.66

10

BRAR SEED STORE

3.64

Total

101.12

The interested ARCs/ Banks /NBFCs/ FIs can conduct due diligence of the assets with immediate effect, after submitting expression of interest and executing a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) with the Bank, if not already executed.

  • The sale will be on "as-is-where-is-basis".
  • The 'cut of date' applicable for the transaction is 15-11-2022.
  • Any taxes that may be arising out of the transaction shall be paid by the purchaser concerned.

The Federal Bank Ltd. Registered Office: Loan Collection & Recovery Department, Federal Towers, P O Box No.103, Aluva, Kerala,

E-mail: lcrd@federalbank.co.in| Phone: 0484-2622640, 2622432

  • The Bank reserves the right not to go ahead with the proposed sale of all or any of the assets at any stage, without assigning any reason, subject to the extant RBI guidelines. The decision of the Bank in this regard will be final and binding.

The Expression of Interest shall be forwarded to the following address:

Mr. Rajanarayanan N,

Senior Vice President & Head.

The Federal Bank Ltd,

Loan Collection & Recovery Dept.

Federal Towers, Aluva 683 101, Kerala

E-mail: lcrd@federalbank.co.inunder copy to arundevv@federalbank.co.in

For execution of Non-Disclosure Agreement, due diligence etc., please contact us at: lcrd@federalbank.co.in, under copy to arundevv@federalbank.co.in

The time schedule for completion of the sale process is given below.

Sl. No

Activity

Indicative date

1

Submission of Expression of Interest

31/10/2022

2

Execution of NDA

01/11/2022

3

Due diligence start date

01/11/2022

4

Completion of due diligence

14/11/2022 - 5 PM

5

Submission of bid

15-11-2022 - 11.00 AM

6

Bid open date and time

15-11-2022 - 11.30 AM

  • The Bank shall modify or cancel the timeline indicated above without assigning any reasons.
  • The price shall be quoted for all accounts separately if the prospective buyer proposes to acquire the accounts as a single pool.
  • The highest quote received, if acceptable by the Bank, shall be considered as base bid and the Bank shall conduct a 'Swiss Challenge Auction' for ensuring price maximisation in compliance with RBI guidelines.
  • Document containing detailed instructions with respect to the conduct of process will be shared with the participants upon submission of Expression of Interest.

For the Federal Bank Ltd

Authorised Signatory

The Federal Bank Ltd. Registered Office: Loan Collection & Recovery Department, Federal Towers, P O Box No.103, Aluva, Kerala,

E-mail: lcrd@federalbank.co.in| Phone: 0484-2622640, 2622432

Disclaimer

The Federal Bank Limited published this content on 29 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2022 05:28:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
