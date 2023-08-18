OFFICE OF RECOVERY OFFICER

DEBTS RECOVERY TRIBUNAL

DEPARTMENT OF FINANCIAL SERVICES

MINISTRY OF FINANCE, GOVERNMENT OF INDIA

31-31-21, Narayana Bhavanam, Saibaba Street, Daba Gardens, Visakhapatnam - 530 020

Tele No: 0891-2957045 Email: ro2.drtvpatnam@gmail.com

PROCLAMATION OF SALE -cum-E-AUCTION SALE NOTICE

(See rule 52(2) of the Second Schedule of the Income-tax Act, 1961)

RP/95/2018 in OA/1053/2016

Whereas a Recovery Certificate dated 04.04.2018 was issued by the Hon'ble Presiding Officer, Debts Recovery Tribunal, Visakhapatnam, under sub-section (22) of section 19 of the Recovery of Debts Due to Banks and Financial Institutions Act, 1993 in O.A.No.1053/2016 between The Federal Bank Limited, Anakapalle Branch, VisakhapatnamVersusSri Yerra Srinivasa Rao & Others and forwarded the same for execution.

2. Whereas the execution proceedings were initiated in R.P.No. 95/2018 for recovery of Rs. 14,26,441/- (Rupees fourteen lakhs twenty six thousand four hundred forty one only) covered by Recovery Certificate with interest, costs, etc. specified therein from the following Certificate Debtors:-

(CD 1) Sri Yerra Srinivasa Rao, S/o Somulu,

H.No. 1-15, Vangali Village, Sabbavaram Mandal,

Visakhapatnam District

(CD 2) Smt Yerra Jayasri, W/o Srinivasa Rao, S/o Somulu,

H.No. 1-15, Vangali Village, Sabbavaram Mandal,

Visakhapatnam District

(CD 3) Sri Akkireddy Appa Rao, S/o Payadayya,

H.No.32-2-59, Nathiyapalem, Gajuwaka,

Visakhapatnam District