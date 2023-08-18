OFFICE OF RECOVERY OFFICER
DEBTS RECOVERY TRIBUNAL
DEPARTMENT OF FINANCIAL SERVICES
MINISTRY OF FINANCE, GOVERNMENT OF INDIA
31-31-21, Narayana Bhavanam, Saibaba Street, Daba Gardens, Visakhapatnam - 530 020
Tele No: 0891-2957045
Email: ro2.drtvpatnam@gmail.com
PROCLAMATION OF SALE -cum-E-AUCTION SALE NOTICE
(See rule 52(2) of the Second Schedule of the Income-tax Act, 1961)
RP/95/2018 in OA/1053/2016
Whereas a Recovery Certificate dated 04.04.2018 was issued by the Hon'ble Presiding Officer, Debts Recovery Tribunal, Visakhapatnam, under sub-section (22) of section 19 of the Recovery of Debts Due to Banks and Financial Institutions Act, 1993 in O.A.No.1053/2016 between The Federal Bank Limited, Anakapalle Branch, VisakhapatnamVersusSri Yerra Srinivasa Rao & Others and forwarded the same for execution.
2. Whereas the execution proceedings were initiated in R.P.No. 95/2018 for recovery of Rs. 14,26,441/- (Rupees fourteen lakhs twenty six thousand four hundred forty one only) covered by Recovery Certificate with interest, costs, etc. specified therein from the following Certificate Debtors:-
(CD 1) Sri Yerra Srinivasa Rao, S/o Somulu,
H.No. 1-15, Vangali Village, Sabbavaram Mandal,
Visakhapatnam District
(CD 2) Smt Yerra Jayasri, W/o Srinivasa Rao, S/o Somulu,
H.No. 1-15, Vangali Village, Sabbavaram Mandal,
Visakhapatnam District
(CD 3) Sri Akkireddy Appa Rao, S/o Payadayya,
H.No.32-2-59, Nathiyapalem, Gajuwaka,
Visakhapatnam District
- And whereas, the due is a sum ofRs. 20,77,139.49 Ps. (interest calculated upto 31.01.2023) as on 31.01.2023 plus future interest, costs and expenses incurred/to be incurred in the Recovery Proceeding with till realization.
- Therefore, the undersigned ordered for Sale of the Schedule properties of Certificate Debtors mentioned hereunder in satisfaction of Recovery Certificate by adopting"onlinee-AuctionSale" through the website https://bankauctions.in of the Service Provider. The details of the Date of Auction, Last date for submission of Bid form, Reserve Price, Earnest Money Deposit, Bid Increase Amount and Time of Auction are mentioned hereunder against each Item/Schedule of property:--
Last Date for bids: 15.09.2023 (4.00 PM)
Date of Auction:20.09.2023
Schedule
Extent
of
the
Reserve Price
Earnest Money
Bid
Time
of
& Item No
property
(in rupees)
Deposit
Increase
Auction*
(in rupees)
Amount
Item Nos. 1
Ac 0-35 cents (1694
48,00,000/-
4,80,000/-
Rs.25,000/-
11.00
AM
& 2 of
sq.yds)
with
house
to
Schedule-A
and shed.
12.00
Noon
- Time of Auction - with an auto extension clause of 5 minutes each i.e e-auction end time will be extended by 5 minutes each, if bid is made before closure of auction.
5. At the sale, the public are invited to participate in "online e-auction" through the website https://bankauctions.in of the Service Provider. The address details of Service Provider are:-
M/s. 4CLOSURE. Contact Person: Mr. U. Subba Rao, Contact No. 8142000061, 040- 23736405 , E-mail Ids: assist@foreclosureindia.com, and bankauctions.in
6. The intending participants/bidders are advised to go through the website https://bankauctions.in for detailed terms and conditions of e-auction sale and are also required to contact the Service Provider for online registration, user ID, Password, help, procedure, online training about e-auction etc., for submitting their Bid Forms and for taking part in e-auction sale proceedings.
- The intending participants shall deposit EMD amount by RTGS/NEFT/Funds Transfer to the credit of AccountNo. 06012200000015, Name of the Account: FEDERAL BANK CURRENT ACCOUNT GENERAL, Bank & Branch: Federal bank & LCRD, Hyderabad Division, IFSC Code: FDRL0000601 and submit the Bid Forms online with requisite details viz. proof of deposit of EMD, PAN Card, Address & ID Proof on or before the last date mentioned in the above table, and also send hard copy of Bid Form duly filled in along with self-attested copies of above documents by Registered Post/Speed Post/ Courier to the undersigned so as to reach on or before 16.09.2023by 4.00 PM. Postal delays are not entertained.
- The intending participants are also advised to contactMr. Harish Kumar G, AVP & Branch
Head (Contact No. 9526984518), Mr. Ramasundar M, Associate Vice President and Branch Head (Contact No. 9677016638), E-mail:hydlcrd@federalbank.co.infor queries, inspection of schedule properties, perusal of copies of title deeds and latest encumbrance certificates to exercise due diligence and satisfy themselves about the title of property under auction sale. Branch Head of the Bank will hand over the property and related title deed documents to the successful bidder in whose favour the Sale will be confirmed by the undersigned.
SPECIFICATION OF PROPERTIES
SCHEDULE-A
Item No.1: Registered sale deed dated 22-05-1998 vide document No. 1615/1998:
Landed property of an extent of Ac 0-26 cents/ 0.105 hects. Covered by revenue Survey No. 119/25 situated in Vangali Village, within the limits of Grampanchayat of Vangali, Sabbavaram Mandal, Sabbavaram sub registry, Visakhapatnam District and bounded by:
East
:
Land belongs to Yerra Sriramulu and others
South
:
Rasta
West
:
Land belongs to Gorla Peda Ramunaidu
North : Joint wall of the vendors
Item No.2: Registered sale deed dated 07-01-2004 vide document No. 54/2004
Landed property of an extent of Ac 0-09 cents/ 0.036 hects. Covered by patta No. 73 in revenue Survey No. 119/26 situated in Vangali Village, within the limits of Grampanchayat of Vangali, Sabbavaram Mandal, Sabbavaram sub registry, Visakhapatnam District and bounded by:
East
:
Land belongs to Yerra Apparao
South
:
Land belongs to Yerra Sriramulu
West
:
Land belongs to Yerra Srinivasarao
North
:
land belongs to Yerra Simhadri
(GIVEN UNDER MY HAND AND SEAL OF THIS TRIBUNAL AT VISAKHAPATNAM ON THE 4TH AUGUST, 2023)
(B.N.S.V.S.K.BANGARRAJU)
Recovery Officer
Debts Recovery Tribunal, Visakhapatnam
Copy to:
1. The Sub-Registrar, Sabbavaram, Visakhapatnam District -for making entries in their record;
2.
The M.R.O, Sabbavaram mandal, Visakhapatnam District;
- Notice Board/NIC Cell, DRT, Visakhapatnam;
- M/s. 4CLOSURE -E-auction service provider;
- The Branch Manager, The Federal Bank Limited, Anakapalle Branch, Anakapalle, Visakhapatnam District - to co-ordinate with the Advocate-Commissioner and E-auction Service provider and for necessary action.
RP/95/2018 in OA/1053/2016
Detailed Terms and Conditions for Online E - Auction Sale
- Auction/bidding shall be only through "Online electronic mode" on the website of the Service
Provider, as mentioned in E-Auction Sale Notice.
- For participating in e-auction sale, the intending bidders shall register their details with the Service Provider through their website and get the User ID and Password. The Service Provider will communicate the Password to all the qualified bidders on deposit of EMD to their e-mail for participating in online e-auction.
- The Bid Forms received without copies of proof of payment of EMD, PAN CARD, ID and Address Proof will be summarily rejected and their user IDs will not be activated to participate in e-Auction.
- The sale will be stopped before the sale is knocked down, if the aforesaid arrears (including costs of sale along with future interest) are tendered or proof is submitted to the undersigned to the effect that the said amount along with interest and costs have been paid. Further, if the amount to be realized by sale is satisfied by the sale of an item/portion of the properties, the sale shall be immediately stopped with respect to the remainder.
- At the sale, no officer or other person, having any duty to perform in connection with this sale shall, however, either directly or indirectly bid for, acquire or attempt to acquire any interest in the property sold.
- The bidders/participants are hereby informed that the e-auction sale shall be subject to the provisions of Recovery of Debts Due to Banks and Financial Institutions Act, 1993 (RDDBFI Act) and Second Schedule to Income Tax Act, 1971 and the rules made there under and also as per terms and conditions stipulated in the Sale Proclamation/E Auction Sale Notice placed on the website.
- The particulars of properties specified in the 'schedules' have been stated to the best of the information to the Recovery Officer but the Recovery Officer shall not be answerable for any error, misstatement or omission in the sale proclamation. The property/properties is/are being sold on"as is where is", "as is what is" and "no complaint basis" and shall not be sold below the Reserve Price.
- Prospective bidders are advised to peruse the copies of Title deeds with the Bank and verify the latest Encumbrance Certificate and other Revenue/Municipal records to exercise due diligence and satisfy themselves on the Title and Encumbrance, if any over the property. All bidders shall be deemed to have read and understood the terms and conditions of sale and be bound by them.
- The bidders may participate in e-auction for bidding from their place of choice. Internet connectivity shall have to be ensured by bidder himself. DRT/Bank/Service Provider shall not be held responsible for the internet connectivity, network problems, system crash down, power failure, etc.
- The highest bidder shall be declared to be the purchaser provided always that he/she is legally qualified to bid and provided further that the amount bid by him is not less than the reserve price. It shall be in the discretion of the undersigned to decline acceptance of the highest bid when the price offered appears so clearly inadequate so as to make it inadvisable to do so.
- For reasons to be recorded, it shall be in the discretion of the undersigned to adjourn auction sale subject to the provisions of the Second Schedule to the Income Tax Act, 1961.
- (i) The Successful Bidder shall, by RTGS/NEFT/Funds Transfer to the credit of Account mentioned at in the Sale Proclamation-cum-E Auction Sale Notice, deposit, --
- 25% of the bid amount (including EMD) along with poundage fee of 1% of bid amount + Rs.10/- on the same day of the sale, being knocked down in his favour so that the Bank/DRT would confirm the same to the Service Provider for declaring him as Successful Highest bidder in the auction ; and
- the balance 75% of bid amount on or before 15 days from the date of the sale of the property, exclusive of such day, or if the 15th day be a Sunday or other holiday then on the first office day after the 15th day.
(ii) In default of above payments within the specified periods by the successful bidder/auction purchaser, the sale will be cancelled and the property shall be resold, after the issue of a fresh proclamation of sale in terms of rule 57 of the Second Schedule of the Income-tax Act, 1961. The deposit, may if the undersigned thinks fit, after defraying the expenses of the sale, be forfeited to the Government and the defaulting purchaser shall forfeit all claims to the property or to any part of the sum for which it may subsequently be sold.
- EMD of unsuccessful bidders will be returned on the day of the e auction sale held, by the CH Bank by crediting the same to the respective accounts of bidders as mentioned in their Bid forms.
- The successful bidder shall bear the charges payable for conveyance, Registration fee, stamp duty, etc. as applicable. All the statutory charges if any shall be borne by the Auction Purchaser.
- Bids once made shall not be cancelled or withdrawn. All bids made using the user ID given to bidder will be deemed to have been made by him only.
- The intending bidder is advised to have a valid digital signature. Digital Signature is not mandatory for purchase of properties value below Rupees One Crore. For obtaining digital signature contact the Service Provider mentioned in the Proclamation of Sale.
- The Recovery Officer may postpone/cancel the e-Auction without assigning any reason thereof. In case the e-Auction scheduled is postponed/adjourned to a date before 30 days from the scheduled date of sale, it will only be displayed on the notice board of DRT, Visakhapatnam and also notified on the website of the Service Provider.
- The Recovery Officer has a right to conduct the auction of the properties jointly or severally.
- Branch Head of Certificate Holder Bank will hand over the property and related title deed documents to the successful bidder in whose favour the Sale is confirmed by the undersigned.
(B.N.S.V.S.K.BANGARRAJU)
RECOVERY OFFICER
Date: 04/08/2023
