LCRD New Delhi Division

NDLLCRD/SU/SPL 765 /2023 Date-04.07.2023

E- Auction Sale notice for sale of immovable Assets under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of

Financial Assets and Enforcement of Interest Act , 2002 read with proviso to Rule 8(6) of the

Security Interest (Enforcement) Rules , 2002.

Whereas,

The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 04-12-2017 calling upon the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters.

Smt Rakamwati W/o Satvir Singh carrying business in the name and style of Aakash Steel Trading Company, having Shop No G 9, DLF Centre Point ,Sector 11,Faridabad ,Haryana - 121001

Also at House No 935, Sector -9, Ballabhgarh, Faridabad, Haryana -121006 Satvir Singh S/o Sarda Singh residing at House No 935, Sector -9, Ballabhgarh, Faridabad, Haryana -121006

Alternative address for 1 & 2:

Plot No 36, New Industrial Area, Mujessar ,Faridabad ,Haryana-121001

to pay the amount mentioned in the notice being Rs. 52,21,037/- (Rupees Fifty Two Lakh Twenty One Thousand Thirty Seven Only) in CC (Parameterised) Account Number- 13815500003344 as on 30.11.2017 together with interest thereon @12.88% per annum with monthly rests and penal interest @2% p.a. from 01.12.2017 till payment being the amount due under CC (Parameterised) and Rs.30,76,049/- (Rupees Thirty Lakh Seventy Six Thousand and forty Nine Only) in Term Loan Account Number 13817100001116 as on 30-11-2017 together with interest thereon @ 14.59% per annum with monthly rests and penal interest @ 2% p.a from 01-12-2017 till payment being the amount due under Term Loan Account Number 13817100001116 availed of by them from our Faridabad Branch within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.

Whereas the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the properties described herein below as Schedule-1and 2, in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 19-03-2018 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules. Subsequently Actual possession of the properties were taken on 10-03-2023

Whereas since the dues in respect of the said account is remaining unpaid, the undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 10thAugust 2023 the properties described herein below on "AS IS

WHERE IS" "AS IS WHAT IS" and "WHATEVER THERE IS" basis under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for

The Federal Bank Ltd. LCRD New Delhi Division, Upper Ground Floor, Federal Towers, 2/2, West Patel Nagar, Opp. Metro Pillar 196, Patel Road, New Delhi-110008

website: www.federalbank.co.in

