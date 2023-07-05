LCRD New Delhi Division
NDLLCRD/SU/SPL 765
/2023
Date-04.07.2023
E- Auction Sale notice for sale of immovable Assets under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of
Financial Assets and Enforcement of Interest Act , 2002 read with proviso to Rule 8(6) of the
Security Interest (Enforcement) Rules , 2002.
Whereas,
The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 04-12-2017 calling upon the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters.
- Smt Rakamwati W/o Satvir Singh carrying business in the name and style of Aakash Steel Trading Company, having Shop No G 9, DLF Centre Point ,Sector 11,Faridabad ,Haryana - 121001
Also at House No 935, Sector -9, Ballabhgarh, Faridabad, Haryana -121006
- Satvir Singh S/o Sarda Singh residing at House No 935, Sector -9, Ballabhgarh, Faridabad, Haryana -121006
Alternative address for 1 & 2:
Plot No 36, New Industrial Area, Mujessar ,Faridabad ,Haryana-121001
to pay the amount mentioned in the notice being Rs. 52,21,037/- (Rupees Fifty Two Lakh Twenty One Thousand Thirty Seven Only) in CC (Parameterised) Account Number- 13815500003344 as on 30.11.2017 together with interest thereon @12.88% per annum with monthly rests and penal interest @2% p.a. from 01.12.2017 till payment being the amount due under CC (Parameterised) and Rs.30,76,049/- (Rupees Thirty Lakh Seventy Six Thousand and forty Nine Only) in Term Loan Account Number 13817100001116 as on 30-11-2017 together with interest thereon @ 14.59% per annum with monthly rests and penal interest @ 2% p.a from 01-12-2017 till payment being the amount due under Term Loan Account Number 13817100001116 availed of by them from our Faridabad Branch within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.
Whereas the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the properties described herein below as Schedule-1and 2, in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 19-03-2018 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules. Subsequently Actual possession of the properties were taken on 10-03-2023
Whereas since the dues in respect of the said account is remaining unpaid, the undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 10thAugust 2023 the properties described herein below on "AS IS
WHERE IS" "AS IS WHAT IS" and "WHATEVER THERE IS" basis under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for
The Federal Bank Ltd. LCRD New Delhi Division, Upper Ground Floor, Federal Towers, 2/2, West Patel Nagar, Opp. Metro Pillar 196, Patel Road, New Delhi-110008, Phone No. 011-40733977, 78, 79 & 80, Email id: ndllcrd@federalbank.co.in
CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368 website: www.federalbank.co.in
realizing the dues of Rs 62,06,031(Rupees Sixty Two Lakh Six Thousand and Thirty One Only ) as on30-06-2023under your CC (Parameterised) Account Number- 13815500003344 with interest @ 16.88% per annum with monthly rests plus penal interest @ 4% from 01.07.2023 till realization and Rs 72,98,040 (Rupees Seventy Two Lakh Ninety Eight Thousand and Forty Only ) as on30-06-2023under your Term Loan Account Number 13817100001116 with interest @18.40 per annum with monthly rests plus penal interest @ 4% from 01.07.2023 till realization i.e a total of Rs.1,35,04,071/- (Rupees One Crore Thirty Five Lakh Four Thousand and Seventy One Only) and thus the undersigned hereby invites from interested parties the sealed tenders for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.
Description of the mortgaged property/secured asset
Schedule-1
Reserve Price Rs. 35,00,000/-
All that piece and parcel of property admeasuring 323 square feet (without roof rights)in the name of Shri Satvir Singh situated at Shop No G -09,Ground Floor ,DLF Centre Point ,Sector -11,Faridabad - 121006 and bounded on the East :Shop No G -10, West : Shop No G-08, North: Shop No G -20 and South: By open Space( More fully described in Sale Deed No 5814 dated 05-09-2013 registered with SRO ,Faridabad )
Schedule-2
Reserve Price Rs. 30,00,000/-
All that piece and parcel of property admeasuring 323 square feet (without roof rights) in the name of Shri Satvir Singh situated at Shop No G -08,Ground Floor ,DLF Centre Point ,Sector -11,Faridabad - 121006 and bounded on the East :Shop No G -09, West : Shop No G-07, North: Shop No G -21 and South: By open Space ( More fully described in Sale Deed No 5835 dated 06-09-2013 registered with SRO ,Faridabad )
Terms and Conditions
- Auction sale/bidding would be only through"online electronic bidding" process through the website https://federalbank.auctiontiger.net
- The properties will be sold on "AS IS WHERE IS" "AS IS WHAT IS" and "WHATEVER THERE IS" basis for an amount not below the Reserve Price.
- The RESERVE PRICES and the Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) for each Schedule / property are as mentioned below. The property/s will not be sold below the reserve price.
Schedule No
RESERVE PRICE
EMD
1
Rs.35 Lakhs
Rs.3,50,000/-
2
Rs.30 Lakhs
Rs.3,00,000/-
4. The Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) for the scheduled properties are equivalent to 10% of the Reserve Price of the properties, which is refundable if the tender is/are not accepted. The Schedule number of the pertinent property against which the bid / tender is submitted shall be clearly mentioned in the bid format.
- The Bid along with EMD and relevant KYC documents shall be submitted ONLINE/ at any Branch of Federal Bank, latest by5.00 PM on 08.08.2023. If the bid form is submitted by an incorporated company, the person representing such company shall submit / produce the true copy of resolution / authorization from the company.
- Refer websitehttps://federalbank.auctiontiger.netfor more details. Any bids and EMD submitted beyond the date and time referred above will not be entertained.The tenders offering price below the Reserve Price mentioned above will be rejected summarily.
- The auction will be conducted online from 11:00 AM to 1.00 PM for Schedule-1 and from 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM for Schedule-2 on 10.08.2023, with unlimited extension of 5 minutes each.
- The auction would commence above the reserve price mentioned above. Bidders shall improve their offers in multiples ofRs.25,000/- (RupeesTwenty-FiveThousand Only) for each schedule properties.
- The intending bidders shall hold a valid e-mail address and register their names at the portal and get their user id and password free of cost from M/s e-Procurement Technologies Pvt Limited (Auctiontiger) whereupon they would be allowed to participate in the online e- auction.
- The prospective bidders may avail online training on e-auction from M/s e-Procurement Technologies Pvt Limited (Auctiontiger), Ahmedabad, Helpline No. & email ID : 9265562818/9265562821/079-6813 6842/6869 & email - support@auctiontiger.net and
Mr. Ram Sharma-8000023297 & email - ramprasad@auctiontiger.net
- All payments shall be made in the form of RTGS toThe Federal Bank Ltd, Br. Faridabad,
Bank Account No. 13810051030003 , IFSC: FDRL0001381. Schedule number of the pertinent property against which the payment is made shall be clearly mentioned in the payment details.
- The Bank / M/s e-Procurement Technologies Pvt Limited (Auctiontiger) shall not have any liability towards bidders for any interruption or delay in access to the site irrespective of the cause.
- The intending purchasers who wish to inspect the properties and / or know further details / conditions may contactBranch Faridabad ,Neelam Railway Road,NIIT,Faridabad, Haryana, 121 001, Mob No: 9558448879 &9310332833 , Branch No. - 0129-2432659 &
LCRD Division, New Delhi, Upper Ground Floor, Federal Towers, 2/2, West Patel Nagar, New Delhi-110008, Phone No. 011-40733979, Dealing Officer Mobile No.-9110053706, 7282800790
- Details of the auction sale, terms and conditions etc. are also available in our website,https://www.federalbank.co.in/web/guest/tender-notices.
- The intending purchasers can inspect the properties between12.00 PM and 4.00 PM on any working day upto 08.08.2023.
- The successful bidder of each Schedule properties shall deposit 25% of the bid amount / sale price (inclusive of EMD) immediately i.e on the same day OR not later than next working day, as the case may be, from the culmination of E-auction /bidding on acceptance of the tender/ offer by the Bank and the balance 75% within 15 days or such further time as permitted by the authorized officer in accordance with law , failing which the entire deposit
inclusive of EMD remitted shall be forfeited without any notice and the property will be re- sold.
- The successful bidder shall bear the entire charges/fees payable for conveyance such as stamp duty, registration fee etc as applicable as per law.
- No encumbrance or charge in respect of the properties have come to the notice of the Bank. The Bank will not be held responsible for any charge, lien, encumbrance, property tax or any other dues to the Government or anybody in respect of the property under sale. The encumbrances, if any, should be cleared by the purchaser of the property.
- The Authorised officer has the absolute right to accept or reject all or any bid including the highest bid or adjourn/postpone the sale without assigning any reason. The decision of the Authorised Officer/Bank shall be final.
- The buyer should satisfy himself/ herself / itself as to the title, extent, ownership, statutory approval etc., in respect of the property concerned before participating in the auction.
- If any of the dates mentioned above happen to be a holiday/harthal/protest called by any political parties/association/ groups which adversely affects the functioning of the Bank /M/se-ProcurementTechnologies Pvt Limited (Auctiontiger), the very next Bank working day may be considered for that event and related events including the date of auction/sale.
- The property is put for sale subject to the provisions under the above Act / Rules and other prevailing laws.
Dated this the 4thday of July 2023 at New Delhi
For The Federal Bank Ltd.,
Vineeth P P
Deputy Vice President -I & Division Head (Authorized Officer under SARFAESI Act)
