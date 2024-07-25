from the Federal Bank Limited, a company registered under the Companies Act, 1956 having its registered office at Aluva, Kerala through its branch at Nagpur/Sadar (hereinafter referred to as 'the bank'). In consideration thereof, you had jointly executed in favour of the Bank security agreements/documents etc. on the relevant date, whereby you have admitted and agreed to the terms and conditions of the said credit facility. To secure the due repayment of the said Facility, first of you had created security interest in favour of the Bank by way of hypothecation in respect of equipment/asset/vehicle as specifically mentioned in the said Loan Agreement (herein afterwards as "said equipment/asset/vehicle").

Commercial Vehicle (CV) loan - 3 with number 20416900000237 of ₹21,08,000/- (Rupees Twenty One Lakhs and Eight Thousand Only) on

Commercial Vehicle (CV) loan - 2 with number 2041690000567 of ₹21,16,000/- (Rupees Twenty One Lakhs and Sixteen Thousand Only)

Commercial Vehicle (CV) loan - 1 with number 20416900000443 of ₹21,16,000/- (Rupees Twenty One Lakhs and Sixteen Thousand Only) on

The 1st of you as principal borrower and 2nd as guarantor/co-obligant/mortgagor availed:

Bids in the prescribed formats given in the Tender Document shall be submitted "online" through the portal

3. E-auction tender document containing e-auction bid conditions of online auction sale are available in website:

The Reserve price for each vehicle below which the hypothecated Movable Asset will not be sold is Rs.11,50,000/- (Rupees Eleven Lakhs Fifty Thousand Only).

on "AS IS WHERE IS", "AS IS WHAT IS" and "WHATEVER THERE IS" condition on 07/08/2024 at 11.30 AM or thereafter by way of private treaty or public auction, as per the below mentioned terms and conditions.

Considering the default on your part, you have voluntarily surrendered the vehicle to the bank on 21/06/2024. The undersigned being Authorised Officer of the Federal Bank Limited hereby informs you that a sum of ₹ 46,76,867.80 (Rupees Forty Six Lakhs Seventy Six Thousand Eight Hundred Seventy Six and Paisa Eighty Only) is due from you jointly and severally as on 07/08/2024 along with repossession charges and all other fees/expenses as on the above date within 10 days from the date of this notice and take repossession of the said equipment/vehicle/ asset failing which Bank will be constrained to sell the vehicle

As per terms of the Loan Agreement, the timely payment of the EMI's is the essence of contract. Further, as per the terms and conditions of the said agreement, the bank has a legal right to take possession of the equipment/ asset/vehicle financed to you. You have committed default in payment of the EMI's on due dates in violation of the terms and conditions of the Loan Agreement.

The EMD shall be remitted through EFT/NEFT/RTGS to the Federal Bank account no. A/c No 14030051030001, IFSC Code No. FDRL0001403 as mentioned above for Rs.1,15,000/- (Rupees One Lakh and Fifteen Thousand Only) for each hypothecated vehicle, before 3.00 PM on 06/08/2024, being earnest money deposit (EMD) equivalent to 10% of the Reserve Price of the property/Movable assets, which is refundable if the tender is not accepted. The incremental Bid amount will be in the multiple of Rs. 5,000.00 (Rupees Five Thousand Only). The successful bidders shall deposit 25% of the bid amount / sale price (less EMD) immediately on acceptance of his tender/ offer by the Bank and the balance 75% within 15 days, failing which the entire deposit made by him shall be forfeited without any notice and the properties concerned will be re-sold. If for any reason the sale did not take place on 07/08/2024 the bank will proceed to sell the vehicle on any date after 07/08/2024 without any further notice. All other payments shall be made in the form EFT/NEFT/RTGS as mentioned above or DD drawn in favour of The Federal Bank Limited, payable at Mumbai .

10.The successful bidders shall bear the entire charges/fees payable for conveyance such as stamp duty, Registration fee etc. as applicable as per law.

11.No encumbrance in respect of the movable property has come to the knowledge and information of the Bank. The Bank will not be held responsible for any charge, lien and encumbrance, taxes or any other dues etc. to the Govt. or anybody in respect of the movable property under sale. The other encumbrances and charges, if any, should be cleared by the purchaser of the property/ies.

12.The Authorized Officer has the absolute right to accept or reject the bid/ all or any tender including the highest tender or adjourn/postpone/cancel the sale without assigning any reason. The decision of the Authorized Officer/Bank shall be final.

13.The buyers should satisfy themselves on the title, ownership and statutory approvals etc, before participation in the auction. The tender shall not be accepted if the bid is below the reserve price.

14.The intending purchasers can inspect the movable properties by visiting TRINITY Enterprises -

Khasra No. 56 Near Maa Ganga Celebration Hall, Kharbi Tarodi Road, Kharbi, Nagpur - Maharashtra on 01/08/2024 between 11.30 am and 2.30 pm with prior appointment.

15.For further details regarding other conditions of sale, the intending bidder may contact the undersigned.

Dated this the 24th day of July 2024 at Mumbai.

For The Federal Bank Limited,

Mr. Vibhay Singh

DVP-1 (Collections) - CVCE (West)

(Authorised Officer under SARFAESI Act)

The Federal Bank Limited, Loan Collection & Recovery Department - Mumbai Division, 134, 13th Floor, Joly Maker Chamber II,

Nariman Point, Mumbai - 400021 E-mail:mumlcrd@federalbank.co.in,Phone : 022 - 22022548 / 22028427

CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368, Website: www.federalbank.co.in