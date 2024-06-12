TVMLCRD/NPA-1953/ KDL/
/2024-25
11-06-2024
(REGD A/D)
NOTICE FOR SALE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002 (hereinafter referred to as Rules).
Whereas The Federal Bank Ltd (hereinafter referred to as 'the Bank') through its Authorized Officer under the Act issued a demand notice dated 09-12-2019 calling upon the borrowers namely 1) Mr. Anas Kamarudeen, S/o Mr. Kamarudeen, AL Zaharani Establishment, Al Balad, Jeddah, Postal Code 21589, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, permanently residing at Anwar Manzil, Kalayapuram, Kollayil P O , Kollam-691541 2) Mrs Thanseena, W/o Mr. Anas Kamarudeen residing at Anwar Manzil, Kalayapuram, Kollayil P O , Kollam-691541 to pay the amount mentioned in the notice being Rs. 74,94,755.53 (Rupees Seventy Four Lakhs Ninety Four Thousand Seven Hundred Fifty Five and Paise Fifty Three Only) being the amount due under the credit facility/ loan availed of from Kadakkal Branch, together with interest and costs and other charges within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.
Whereas the borrowers having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the Authorized Officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd has taken possession of the security properties described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 26-02-2020 after complying with all procedural formalities prescribed under the said Act and Rules and thereby issuing notices to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and including publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules. Thereafter in pursuance of the order of the Hon'ble Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Thiruvananthapuram Court, in MC 334/2022 the bank took actual possession of the property through the Advocate Commissioner appointed by the Hon'ble Court on 21-07-2022 and the property is now in the possession of the bank. Thereafter the property mentioned in the Demand Notice (incorporated hereunder) were put for public auction on 12-12-2022 based on the Sale Notice dated 09-11-2022 issued and published on 12- 11-2022 as per the provisions of SARFAESI Act and Rules framed thereunder.
But there were no bidders to purchase the property described below for the reserve price fixed of Rs.72,00,000/- (Rupees Seventy-Two Lac Only) by the Bank for the sale fixed on 12-12-2022. Thereafter, intimation of notice for reduced sale price for Rs. 64,80,000/- was given on 05.10.2023. But despite that also you did not discharge the dues in the account.
It may be noted that a sum of Rs.1,10,88,675.97 ( Rupees One Crore Ten Lakh Eighty Eight Thousand Six Hundred Seventy Five and Paise Ninety Seven only) is due from you as on 10-07-2024 under the Federal Housing Loan account in the name of 1st and 2nd of you and are jointly and severally liable to pay to the Bank the afore said amount together with further interest, costs and other expenses.
The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrowers and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 10-07-2024 "AS IS WHERE IS" & "AS IS WHAT IS" and "WHATEVER THERE IS BASIS' under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues of Rs.1,10,88,675.97 ( Rupees One Crore Ten Lakh Eighty Eight Thousand Six Hundred Seventy Five and Paise Ninety Seven only) is due from you as on 10-07-2024 with further interest, cost and other charges thereon and thus the undersigned being the Authorized Officer of the Bank hereby invites from interested the sealed tenders for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.
While we call upon you to discharge your liability as above by payment of the entire dues to the Bank together with applicable interest, all costs, charges and expenses incurred by the bank till repayment
The Federal Bank Ltd, LCRD/Thiruvananthapuram Division, 4th Floor, Federal Towers, Statue, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala - 695001
E-mail:tvmlcrd@federalbank.co.in| CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368| Phone: 0471 2322229, 2780625
and redeem the secured asset, within the period mentioned above, Please take important note that as per section 13(8) of the SARFAESI Act 2002, (as amended), the right of redemption of secured asset will be available to you only till the date of publication of notice for publication or inviting tenders from public or private treaty for transfer by way of lease, assignment or sale of the secured asset.
Description of the mortgaged property/secured asset
All that piece and parcel of land having an extent of 8.09 Ares together with existing building bearing number 18/262C of Peringammala Grama Panchayath to be constructed (Municipal/ Panchayat No.18/262 C) and all other improvements thereon situated in Re-Sy. No.4179/3-2-1 of Peringammala Village, Nedumangad Taluk, Thiruvananthapuram District, Kerala State, within the sub registration district of Palode bounded on East by Private Pathway, South by Property of Anas, West by Property of Karunakaran Pillai, and North by Road (boundaries as per Title Deed).
Terms and Conditions
- The properties described above will be sold on "AS IS WHERE IS" "AS IS WHAT IS" and "WHATEVER THERE IS" basis
- The property described above will be sold in single lot and the reserve price below which the property will not be sold is Rs.64,80,000/ (Rupees Sixty-FourLac and Eighty thousand only)
- The EMD shall be remitted through NEFT/RTGS to The Federal Bank Ltd, Account No.
10570051030015 - IFSC CODE FDRL0001057 or to the Account No. 21460051030001, IFSC CODE FDRL0002146, or by way of Demand Draft (DD) favoring 'Authorised Officer, The Federal Bank Ltd.' payable at Thiruvananthapuram.
- The intending purchasers shall submit/send to the undersigned their tender quoting the price offered by them in a sealed cover along with the details of EMD remitted by way of RTGS/NEFT/ Demand Draft favouring The Federal Bank Ltd payable at Thiruvananthapuram for the above mentioned property is ₹ 6,48,000/- ( Rupees Six Lac and Forty Eighty Thousand Only) , being earnest money equivalent to 10 % of the Reserve Price of the properties concerned, which is refundable if the tender is not accepted.
- Tenders which are not duly sealed and are not accompanied by Demand Draft as afore stated will be summarily rejected.
- The sealed covers containing tender shall reach the undersigned on or before 10.30 AM on 10-07-2024. The auction will be conducted for the above-mentioned property is between 11.00 AM to 12.00 PM
- The intending purchasers shall be present before LCRD/Thiruvananthapuram Division, 4th Floor, Federal Towers, M G Road, Thiruvananthapuram - 695001 (Ph: 0471 2322229, 2780625) on 10- 07-2024at 10.30 AM when the tenders will be opened. In case the proposed sale/auction date is declared holiday for normal functioning of Bank, the sale will be conducted by next working day at same time.
- After opening the tender, the intending bidders may be given opportunity at the discretion of the authorized officer to have, interse bidding among themselves to enhance the price.
- The successful bidder shall deposit 25% of the bid amount / sale price inclusive of the EMD (Earnest Money Deposit) immediately on acceptance of his tender/ offer by the Bank and the balance 75% within 15 days, failing which the entire deposit made by him shall be forfeited without any notice and the property concerned will be re-sold.
The Federal Bank Ltd, LCRD/Thiruvananthapuram Division, 4th Floor, Federal Towers, Statue, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala - 695001
E-mail:tvmlcrd@federalbank.co.in| CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368| Phone: 0471 2322229, 2780625
- All payments shall be made by way of Demand Draft drawn in favor of The Federal Bank Ltd. payable at Thiruvananthapuram.
- The successful bidder shall bear the entire charges / fees payable for conveyance such as stamp duty, Registration fee etc. as applicable as per Law.
- No encumbrance in respect of the property has come to the knowledge and information of the Bank. The Bank will not be held responsible for any charge, lien and encumbrance, property tax or any other dues etc. to the Government or anybody in respect of the property under sale. The society charges, Electricity charges, Water charges and the other encumbrances, if any should be borne and cleared by the purchaser of the property.
- The borrower / co-borrowers/co-obligants named above shall treat this as notice of 15 days as stipulated in Rule 8(6) read with rule 9 of the said Rules and pay the secured debt in full to avoid sale of the secured property
- The tenders offering price below the Reserve Price mentioned above will be rejected.
- The Authorized Officer has the absolute right to accept or reject the bid/ all or any tender including the highest tender or adjourns / postpones the sale without assigning any reason. The decision of the Authorized Officer/Bank shall be final.
- The intending purchasers can inspect the property between 10.00 AM and 05.00 PM on 09- 07-2024. The intending purchasers who wish to inspect the property and / or to know further details / conditions may contact this office. (Ph: 0471 -2617787, 2780615, Mob.8547720840)
- For detailed terms and conditions of the sale, please refer to the link provided in in the website of The Federal Bank Ltd i.e. https://www.federalbank.co.in/web/guest/tender-notices.
- The buyer should satisfy himself/herself/itself as to the title, ownership, statutory approvals, extend etc. of the property, before participation in the auction.
Dated this the 11th day of June, 2024
For The Federal Bank Ltd
Assistant Vice President & Division Head (Authorised Officer under SARFAESI Act)
The Federal Bank Ltd, LCRD/Thiruvananthapuram Division, 4th Floor, Federal Towers, Statue, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala - 695001
E-mail:tvmlcrd@federalbank.co.in| CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368| Phone: 0471 2322229, 2780625
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
The Federal Bank Limited published this content on 12 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2024 09:16:05 UTC.