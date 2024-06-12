TVMLCRD/NPA-1953/ KDL/ /2024-25 11-06-2024

NOTICE FOR SALE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002 (hereinafter referred to as Rules).

Whereas The Federal Bank Ltd (hereinafter referred to as 'the Bank') through its Authorized Officer under the Act issued a demand notice dated 09-12-2019 calling upon the borrowers namely 1) Mr. Anas Kamarudeen, S/o Mr. Kamarudeen, AL Zaharani Establishment, Al Balad, Jeddah, Postal Code 21589, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, permanently residing at Anwar Manzil, Kalayapuram, Kollayil P O , Kollam-691541 2) Mrs Thanseena, W/o Mr. Anas Kamarudeen residing at Anwar Manzil, Kalayapuram, Kollayil P O , Kollam-691541 to pay the amount mentioned in the notice being Rs. 74,94,755.53 (Rupees Seventy Four Lakhs Ninety Four Thousand Seven Hundred Fifty Five and Paise Fifty Three Only) being the amount due under the credit facility/ loan availed of from Kadakkal Branch, together with interest and costs and other charges within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.

Whereas the borrowers having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the Authorized Officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd has taken possession of the security properties described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 26-02-2020 after complying with all procedural formalities prescribed under the said Act and Rules and thereby issuing notices to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and including publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules. Thereafter in pursuance of the order of the Hon'ble Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Thiruvananthapuram Court, in MC 334/2022 the bank took actual possession of the property through the Advocate Commissioner appointed by the Hon'ble Court on 21-07-2022 and the property is now in the possession of the bank. Thereafter the property mentioned in the Demand Notice (incorporated hereunder) were put for public auction on 12-12-2022 based on the Sale Notice dated 09-11-2022 issued and published on 12- 11-2022 as per the provisions of SARFAESI Act and Rules framed thereunder.

But there were no bidders to purchase the property described below for the reserve price fixed of Rs.72,00,000/- (Rupees Seventy-Two Lac Only) by the Bank for the sale fixed on 12-12-2022. Thereafter, intimation of notice for reduced sale price for Rs. 64,80,000/- was given on 05.10.2023. But despite that also you did not discharge the dues in the account.

It may be noted that a sum of Rs.1,10,88,675.97 ( Rupees One Crore Ten Lakh Eighty Eight Thousand Six Hundred Seventy Five and Paise Ninety Seven only) is due from you as on 10-07-2024 under the Federal Housing Loan account in the name of 1st and 2nd of you and are jointly and severally liable to pay to the Bank the afore said amount together with further interest, costs and other expenses.

The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrowers and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 10-07-2024 "AS IS WHERE IS" & "AS IS WHAT IS" and "WHATEVER THERE IS BASIS' under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues of Rs.1,10,88,675.97 ( Rupees One Crore Ten Lakh Eighty Eight Thousand Six Hundred Seventy Five and Paise Ninety Seven only) is due from you as on 10-07-2024 with further interest, cost and other charges thereon and thus the undersigned being the Authorized Officer of the Bank hereby invites from interested the sealed tenders for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.

While we call upon you to discharge your liability as above by payment of the entire dues to the Bank together with applicable interest, all costs, charges and expenses incurred by the bank till repayment

