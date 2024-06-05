LCRD/Pune Division
PNE LCRD/PNEL/ 62 /2024-'25
05.06.2024
SALE NOTICE
NOTICE FOR SALE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002 (hereinafter referred to as Rules).
Whereas,
The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 04th of October 2022 calling upon the borrower(s)
- Mr. Anil Dinkar Devadhe alias Anil Dinkarrao Devade, S/o Dinkar Devadhe, residing at B-10, Sunil Niwas, Vainatey Society, Market Yard, Bibwewadi Kondhwa Road, Near Gangadhan Market Yard, Pune Maharashtra 411037
- Mr. Rohan Anil Devadhe, S/o Anil Dinkar Devadhe, residing at B-10, Sunil Niwas, Vainatey Society, Market Yard, Bibwewadi Kondhwa Road, Near Gangadhan Market Yard, Pune Maharashtra 411037
- Mrs. Savita Anil Devadhe, W/o Anil Dinkar Devadhe, residing at B-10, Sunil Niwas, Vainatey Society, Market Yard, Bibwewadi Kondhwa Road, Near Gangadhan Market Yard, Pune Maharashtra 411037
to pay the amount mentioned in the notice being being ₹1,99,82,887.12 (Rupees One Crore Ninety Nine Lakh Eighty Two Thousand Eight Hundred and Eighty Seven, paise Twelve only) is as on 08.12.2022 under your OD Home Extra Gain loan with number 18195600000507 and ₹1,04,68,212/- (Rupees One Crore Four Lakh Sixty Eight Thousand Two Hundred and Twelve only) is as on 03.12.2022 under your Home Plus Top Up Equity Loan with number 18197600001220 with further interest @ 10.05 % per annum with monthly rests along with 4% overdue interest from 09.12.2022 in your OD Home Extra Gain loan with number 18195600000507, and @ 11.50 % per annum with monthly rests along with 2% overdue interest in your Home Plus Top Up Equity Loan with number 18197600001220 from 03.12.2022 till payment being the amount due under various Loan Accounts availed by them from our branch Pune/Bibvewadi within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.
Whereas the borrower(s) and/or guarantor (s) and/or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 02nd June 2023 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.
The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and/or guarantor (s) and/or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 09th July, 2024 the property described herein below on "AS IS WHERE IS BASIS" under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues of being ₹2,31,88,614.12 (Rupees Two Crore Thirty One
Lakh Eighty Eight Thousand Six Hundred Fourteen and Paise Twelve Only) as on 08-05-2024 under your OD Home Extra Gain loan with number 18195600000507 and ₹1,26,02,974/- (Rupees One Crore Twenty Six Lakh Two Thousand Nine Hundred Seventy Four only) under your Home Plus Top Up Equity Loan with number 18197600001220 as on 03-06-2024 together with further interest plus additional charges thereon and thus the undersigned being the Authorised Officer of the Bank hereby invites from interested the sealed tenders for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.
Page 1 of 3
The Federal Bank Ltd, LCRD/Pune Division, Pune /Warje Branch, JVA Mall, Shop No 3, Plot B, Wing D, Village Hingane Budruk, Karve Nagar, Warje, Pune, Maharashtra 411052 / E-mail:pnelcrd@federalbank.co.in| CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368| Phone: 9309180037
LCRD/Pune Division
"While we call upon you to discharge your liability as above by payment of the entire dues to the Bank together with applicable interest, all costs, charges and expenses incurred by the bank till repayment and redeem the secured asset, within the period mentioned above, Please take important note that as per section 13(8) of the SARFAESI Act 2002, (as amended), the right of redemption of secured asset will be available to you only till the date of publication of notice for publication or inviting tenders from public or private treaty for transfer by way of lease, assignment or sale of the secured asset."
Description of Mortgage Property
All the piece and parcel of flat bearing No.501 on 5th floor area admeasuring 334.06 Sq Mtr together with exclusive right to use of the open terrace at eye level area 59.01 Sq Mtr and together with exclusive right to use of the open to sky terrace area 168.82 Sq Mtr and two open/covered car parking space in the building No L known as Marvel Ganga Sangria standing and situate on land admeasuring 52316.73 Sq Mtr bearing plot No A out of sanctioned layout in respect of land bearing S no. 21/1, 21/1/1, 21/1/2, 21/1/3, 21/1/4, 21/2, 22/1, 22/1/1, 22/1/2, 22/1/3, 22/1/4, 22/2, at Mohmmadwadi bk village, Haveli Taluk, Pune District, Maharashtra State within limits of PMC and for the purpose of registration within the limits of 27 offices of Sub Registrar Haveli Pune Property bounded as under on or towards East by: S. No. 21 & 22, West by: Road, North by: S. No. 20 and South by: Road. Flat boundaries at presently as on East by: Open space, West by: Staircase, lift & flat no. K-501,North by: Open space and South by: Open space.
Place of Auction &
Availability of
Tender Forms
The Federal Bank Ltd, LCRD/Pune Division, Pune /Warje Branch, JVA Mall, Shop No 3, Plot B, Wing D, Village Hingane Budruk, Karve Nagar, Warje, Pune, Maharashtra 411052
Terms and Conditions
-
The reserve price below which the property will not be sold is ₹3,90,00,000/- (Rupees Three Crore Ninety
Lakh Only).
- The intending purchasers shall submit /send to the undersigned their tender quoting the price offered by them in a sealed cover along with a Demand Draft favouring The Federal Bank Ltd. payable at Pune OR by RTGS/NEFT at following bank details ₹39,00,000/- (Rupees Thirty Nine Lakh Only) being earnest money equivalent to 10% of the Reserve Price of both the properties concerned, which is refundable if the tender is not accepted.
RTGS/NEFT Details
Name- The Federal Bank Ltd
A/c No-06080051030001
IFSC- FDRL0000608
Branch- LCRD Pune
- Tenders which are not duly sealed and are not accompanied by Demand Draft as afore stated will be summarily rejected.
- The sealed covers containing tender shall reach the undersigned before 4.00 PM on 08th July 2024.
-
The intending purchasers shall be present before the undersigned at The Federal Bank Ltd, LCRD/Pune
Division, Pune /Warje Branch, JVA Mall, Shop No 3, Plot B, Wing D, Village Hingane Budruk, Karve Nagar, Warje, Pune, Maharashtra 411052 on 09th of July 2024 at 12:30 PMwhen the tenders will be opened.
Page 2 of 3
The Federal Bank Ltd, LCRD/Pune Division, Pune /Warje Branch, JVA Mall, Shop No 3, Plot B, Wing D, Village Hingane Budruk, Karve Nagar, Warje, Pune, Maharashtra 411052 / E-mail:pnelcrd@federalbank.co.in| CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368| Phone: 9309180037
LCRD/Pune Division
- After opening the tender, the intending bidders may be given opportunity at the discretion of the authorized officer to have, interse bidding among themselves to enhance the price.
- The successful bidder shall deposit 25% of the bid amount / sale price inclusive of the EMD immediately on acceptance of his tender/ offer by the Bank and the balance 75% within 15 days, failing which the entire deposit made by him shall be forfeited without any notice and the property concerned will be re-sold.
- All payments shall be made by way of Demand Draft drawn in favor of The Federal Bank Ltd. payable at Pune.
- The successful bidder shall bear the entire charges / fees payable for conveyance such as stamp duty, Registration fee, Property Tax, Society Dues, MSEB Charges etc. as applicable as per Law.
- To the best of knowledge and information of the Authorised Officer, there is no encumbrance on the property. However, the intending bidders should make their own independent inquiries regarding the encumbrance, title of property put on auction and claims/rights/dues/affecting the property prior to submitting their bid. The auction advertisement does not constitute and will not be deemed to constitute any commitment or any representation of the Bank. The property being sold with all the existing and future encumbrance whether known or unknown to the Bank. The Authorised officer/secured creditor shall not be responsible in any way for any third-party claims/rights/dues.
- The tenders offering price below the Reserve Price mentioned above will be rejected.
- The Authorized Officer has the absolute right to accept or reject the bid/ all or any tender including the highest tender or adjourn / postpone the sale without assigning any reason. The decision of the Authorized Officer/Bank shall be final.
-
The intending purchasers can inspect the properties between 11.00 AM and 4.00 PM on 29th June 2024 with prior appointment. The intending purchasers who wish to inspect the property and / or know further details / conditions may contact: The Federal Bank Ltd, LCRD/Pune Division, Pune /Warje Branch, JVA Mall, Shop
No 3, Plot B, Wing D, Village Hingane Budruk, Karve Nagar, Warje, Pune, Maharashtra 411052 (+91- 9309180037)
- The buyer should satisfy himself/herself/itself as to the title, ownership, statutory approvals, extend etc of the property, before participation in the auction.
- This sale will attract the provisions of sec 194-lA of the income Tax Act.
- The borrowers/guarantors named above may treat this as the notice of 30 days as stipulated in Rule 8 (6) and Rule 9(1) of the said rules and pay the secured debt in full to avoid the sale of property.
Dated this the 05th of June 2024
For, The Federal Bank Ltd,
Associate Vice President & Division Head (Authorised officer under SARFAESI Act)
Page 3 of 3
The Federal Bank Ltd, LCRD/Pune Division, Pune /Warje Branch, JVA Mall, Shop No 3, Plot B, Wing D, Village Hingane Budruk, Karve Nagar, Warje, Pune, Maharashtra 411052 / E-mail:pnelcrd@federalbank.co.in| CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368| Phone: 9309180037
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
The Federal Bank Limited published this content on 05 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2024 11:29:11 UTC.