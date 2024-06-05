LCRD/Pune Division

PNE LCRD/PNEL/ 62 /2024-'25 05.06.2024

SALE NOTICE

NOTICE FOR SALE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002 (hereinafter referred to as Rules).

Whereas,

The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 04th of October 2022 calling upon the borrower(s)

Mr. Anil Dinkar Devadhe alias Anil Dinkarrao Devade, S/o Dinkar Devadhe, residing at B-10, Sunil Niwas, Vainatey Society, Market Yard, Bibwewadi Kondhwa Road, Near Gangadhan Market Yard, Pune Maharashtra 411037 Mr. Rohan Anil Devadhe, S/o Anil Dinkar Devadhe, residing at B-10, Sunil Niwas, Vainatey Society, Market Yard, Bibwewadi Kondhwa Road, Near Gangadhan Market Yard, Pune Maharashtra 411037 Mrs. Savita Anil Devadhe, W/o Anil Dinkar Devadhe, residing at B-10, Sunil Niwas, Vainatey Society, Market Yard, Bibwewadi Kondhwa Road, Near Gangadhan Market Yard, Pune Maharashtra 411037

to pay the amount mentioned in the notice being being ₹1,99,82,887.12 (Rupees One Crore Ninety Nine Lakh Eighty Two Thousand Eight Hundred and Eighty Seven, paise Twelve only) is as on 08.12.2022 under your OD Home Extra Gain loan with number 18195600000507 and ₹1,04,68,212/- (Rupees One Crore Four Lakh Sixty Eight Thousand Two Hundred and Twelve only) is as on 03.12.2022 under your Home Plus Top Up Equity Loan with number 18197600001220 with further interest @ 10.05 % per annum with monthly rests along with 4% overdue interest from 09.12.2022 in your OD Home Extra Gain loan with number 18195600000507, and @ 11.50 % per annum with monthly rests along with 2% overdue interest in your Home Plus Top Up Equity Loan with number 18197600001220 from 03.12.2022 till payment being the amount due under various Loan Accounts availed by them from our branch Pune/Bibvewadi within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.

Whereas the borrower(s) and/or guarantor (s) and/or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 02nd June 2023 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.

The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and/or guarantor (s) and/or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 09th July, 2024 the property described herein below on "AS IS WHERE IS BASIS" under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues of being ₹2,31,88,614.12 (Rupees Two Crore Thirty One

Lakh Eighty Eight Thousand Six Hundred Fourteen and Paise Twelve Only) as on 08-05-2024 under your OD Home Extra Gain loan with number 18195600000507 and ₹1,26,02,974/- (Rupees One Crore Twenty Six Lakh Two Thousand Nine Hundred Seventy Four only) under your Home Plus Top Up Equity Loan with number 18197600001220 as on 03-06-2024 together with further interest plus additional charges thereon and thus the undersigned being the Authorised Officer of the Bank hereby invites from interested the sealed tenders for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.

