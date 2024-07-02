LCRD Chennai Division

MDSH/SX/ /2024-25 Date:1st July 2024

NOTICE FOR SALE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002(hereinafter referred to as Rules).

Whereas The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 24/08/2021 calling upon the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters 1. M/s Aristo Leather Exports a partnership firm having its registered office at No. 8, Moudha Street, Nagalkeni, Chrompet, Chennai - 600 044 represented by its partners a) Elango S, S/o M Sundaramurthy and b) Sankar K M (since Deceased), 2. Sri. Elango S, S/o M Sundaramurthy and 3. Smt. Sevarkodi E, W/o Elango S, both are residing at AC 28, Anna Nagar, Chennai, Tamil Nadu - 600 040, 4. Smt. Gomathi M, W/o (late) Sankar K M, 5. Smt. M Induja, D/o (late) Sankar K M, 6. Smt. M Anuja, D/o (late) Sankar K M and 7. Smt. Lakshmi Ammal Kaliyappan, M/o (late) Sankar K M, all are residing at New No 9, 3rd Street, VOC Nagar, Anna Nagar East, Chennai - 600 102 to pay the amount mentioned in the notice being ₹4,24,80,157.26 (Rupees Four Crores Twenty-Four Lakhs Eighty-Thousand One Hundred Fifty-Seven and paise Twenty-Six only) consisting of a) ₹49,61,011.91 under the Cash Credit (CC-BLAPS-SME) Loan Account No. 11005500001595, b) ₹3,43,96,506.35 under the Term Loan (WCTL One Time Restructuring of MSME Advances) Loan Account No. 11006900003215 and c) ₹31,22,639 under the Term Loan (FITL- Covid Relief Package) Account No. 11006900003140 within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.

Whereas the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 17.02.2022 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.

The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 14th Aug 2024 the property described herein below on " As is where is", "As is what is" and "Whatever there is " under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues totaling to a sum of

₹6,56,24,845.35 (Rupees Six Crores Fifty Six Lakhs Twenty Four Thousand Eight Hundred Forty Five and paise Thirty Five only) as on 14-08-2024as per the claim in the OA filed before DRT-3,Chennai consisting of a) ₹84,17,354.31 under the Cash Credit (CC-BLAPS-SME)Loan Account No. 11005500001595, b) ₹ 53,59,476.57 under the Term Loan (WCTL One Time Restructuring of MSME Advances) Loan Account No. 11006900003215 and c) ₹5,18,48,014.47 under the Term Loan (FITL- Covid Relief Package) Account No. 11006900003140 and interest thereon and thus the undersigned hereby invites from interested parties the sealed tenders for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.

DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY

Description Reserved Price EMD Schedule A 4,55,57,400 45,55,740 All that piece and parcel of the Commercial Land admeasuring an extent of 6000 Sq. Ft. comprised in Old Survey No.122/part corresponding to New Survey No.122/31 situated in Pammal Village, Saidapet Taluk, Chengalpattu District, within Pallavaram Sub Registration District measuring North- South 100 Ft. and East-West 60 Ft. and bounded on the North by: The Vendor's dry land, East by: S.No.122/27, South by: lands owned by Mr. K Madesu Sankar and his wife Gomati and West by: 21 Ft. Road. Schedule B All that piece and parcel of the Commercial Land admeasuring an extent of 6000 Sq. Ft. comprised in Old Survey No.122/part corresponding to New Survey No.122/31 situated in Pammal Village, Saidapet Taluk, Chengalpattu District, within Pallavaram Sub Registration District

The Federal Bank Ltd., LCRD Chennai Division, No: 27, 5th Floor, Akshaya Shanti, Opp. Head Post Office, Anna Salai, Chennai- 600002, Phone: 044 4774 8486/87, email id: chnlcrd@federalbank.co.in

