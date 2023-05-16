Federal Bank : Sale Notice - Ashok Kumar Kamlaprasad Tiwari

1

Loan Collection & Recovery Department -

Mumbai Division

BBYO/BBYREG/BBYD/SALE NOTICE/ /2023-2024 Date: 16-05-2023

SALE NOTICE

NOTICE FOR SALE OF MOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (Hereinafter referred to as Act) R/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002 (hereinafter referred to as Rules).

Whereas the Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Limited, under the Act issued a demand notice dated 29-12-2022 calling upon the borrowers and defaulters (1) Mr. Ashok Kumar Kamlaprasad Tiwari alias Ashok Kumar Tiwari alias Ashok Kumar Kamlaprasad K Tiwari, Son of Mr. Kamlaprasad Tiwari and

Mrs. Mithalesh Ashok Tiwari, Wife of Mr. Ashok Kumar Kamlaprasad Tiwari, both residing at Acacia Building Room No. 305, 3 rd Floor, Vasant Valley, Gandhare Village, Khadakpada, Near Madhav Sankalp, Kalyan West, Thane, Maharashtra 421301, to repay the amount mentioned in the said notice being

Rs.58,21,928.00 (Rupees Fifty Eight Lakhs Twenty One Thousand Nine Hundred Twenty Eight Only) together with future interest and costs thereon till the date of payment being the amount due under various credit facility availed by them from our Branch: Mumbai - Crawford Market within 60 days from the date of the said notice.

Whereas the borrower's having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the Authorized Officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken physical possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with rule 8 of the said Rules on 23rd day of March 2023 by issuing a notice to the borrowers and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.

The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 27-06-2023, the properties described herein below on "AS IS WHERE IS" "AS IS WHAT IS" & "WHATEVER THERE IS BASIS" under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues of

Rs.62,02,394.00 (Rupees Sixty Two Lakhs Two Thousand Three Hundred Ninety Four Only) as on 27-06- 2023 along with further interest, charges and cost thereon and thus the undersigned hereby invites tenders from interested parties for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.

"While we call upon you to discharge your liability as above by payment of the entire dues to the Bank together with applicable interest, all costs, charges and expenses incurred by the bank till repayment and redeem the secured asset, within the period mentioned above, Please take important note that as per section 13(8) of the SARFAESI Act 2002, (as amended), the right of redemption of secured asset will be available to you only till the date of publication of notice for publication or inviting tenders from public or private treaty for transfer by way of lease, assignment or sale of the secured asset."

The Federal Bank Ltd. Loan Collection & Recovery Department - Mumbai Division, 134, 13th Floor, Joly Maker Chamber II, Nariman

Point, Mumbai - 400021 E-mail:mumlcrd@federalbank.co.in,Phone : 022 - 22022548 / 22028427

CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368, Website: www.federalbank.co.in