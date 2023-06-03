Federal Bank : Sale Notice - Auction of 4 cents of Land and Building - Chevayur Kozhikode

Loan Collection and Recovery

Department, Kozhikode Division

SKP/F-291/SN/1300-73-7325,76-7843/ /2023-2024

NOTICE FOR SALE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002(hereinafter referred to as Rules).

Whereas,

The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 24/08/2020 calling upon the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters (1) Sri. Sarath Kotta Sasidharan,

S/o Sri. Sasidharan K; (2) Smt. Athira Sarath, W/o Sri. Sarath Kotta Sasidharan both are residing at C/o Udayanand T, Thottathil House, Aliyar Vayal, West Hill PO, Kozhikode District, Kerala State, Pin 673 005, (3) Sri. Sasidharan K, S/o Ayyappan K, and (4) Smt. Shobhana, W/o Sri. Sasidharan K both are residing at Kotta House, Pyngalil Paramba, Poolakadavu, Marikunnu PO, Kozhikode District, Kerala State, Pin 673 012 and No. 1 to 4 are also resideing at Kotta House, Puthumala P O, Meppadi, Waynad District, Kerala State, Pin 673577, to pay the amount mentioned in the notice being Rs. 24,64,202/- (Rupees Twenty four lakhs sixty four thousand two hundred two only) due from you as on 24/08/2020 under your Loan account No: 13007300007325 with further interest @ 10.50% (inclusive a penal interest @ 2%) per annum with monthly rests from 25/08/2020 and a sum of Rs. 46,578/- (Rupees Forty six thousand five hundred seventy eight only) due from you as on 24/08/2020 under your Loan account No: 13007600007843 with further interest @ 16.35% (inclusive a penal interest @ 2%) per annum with monthly rests from 25/08/2020 with Nadakkavu West branch within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.

Whereas the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 08/02/2021 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in news papers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.

The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 18th July, 2023 the property described herein below on As is what is", and " Whatever there is" basis under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues of Rs 32,41,733/- (Rupees Thirty two lacs forty one thousand seven hundred thirty three only) as on 18/07/2023 (date of sale ) with further interest @ 11.15 % (Including a penal interest of 2%) p.a. with monthly rest from 19/07/2023 under your loan account 13007300007325 and an amount of

Rs 70,564/- (Rupees Seventy thousand five hundred sixty four only) as on 18/07/2023 (date of sale ) with further interest @ 16.25 % (Including a penal interest of 2%) p.a. with monthly rest from 19/07/2023 under your loan account 13007600007843 till realization along with expenses and thus the undersigned hereby invites from interested parties the sealed tenders for purchasing the properties subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.

The Federal Bank Ltd. LCRD, Kozhikode Division, Ist Floor, Federal Towers, Mavoor Road, Kozhikode, Pin-673016.

Ph: 04952741381, 2744523, Email id: kkdlcrd@federalbank.co.in) CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368, website: www.federalbank.co.in