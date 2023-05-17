Federal Bank : Sale Notice - Auction of Property at Mankada, Malappuram

Loan Collection & Recovery Department

Kozhikode Division

KKDE/SM/MPM-183/Salenotice-1632-56-361/ /2023-24 Date: 16/05/2023

NOTICE FOR SALE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002(hereinafter referred to as Rules).

Whereas,

The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 18/12/2019 calling upon the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters

Shri. Mujeeb Valiyapeedikakkal, S/o Unnenkutty, Valiya Peedikakkal House, Vellila PO., Malappuram District, Pin: 679324 represented by POA holder Smt. Rasheeda, W/o Mujeeb Valiyapeedikakkal, Valiya Peedikakkal House, Vellila PO., Malappuram District, Pin: 679324. Smt. Rasheeda, W/o Mujeeb Valiyapeedikakkal, Valiya Peedikakkal House, Vellila PO., Malappuram District, Pin: 679324.

to pay the amount mentioned in the notice being Rs. 21,31,658/- (Rupees Twenty-one lakhs thirty-one

thousand six hundred and fifty-eight only) as on 18/12/2019 under Loan Account No. 16325600000361 together with interest and costs thereon at such applicable rates, availed of by them from our Br. Mankada within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.

Whereas the borrower(s) and / or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 24/03/2021 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.

The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and / or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 4th July 2023 the property described herein below on " AS IS WHERE IS BASIS " under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues of Rs. 33,77,218/- (Rupees Thirty-three lakhs seventy- seven thousand two hundred and eighteen only) as on 04/07/2023 along with future interest @ 15.90% per annum at monthly rest from 05/07/2023 till realization under the Loan Account No. 16325600000361 and thus the undersigned hereby invites from interested parties the sealed tenders for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------