Federal Bank : Sale Notice - Auction of Property at Mankada, Malappuram
05/17/2023 | 03:50am EDT
Loan Collection & Recovery Department
Kozhikode Division
KKDE/SM/MPM-183/Salenotice-1632-56-361/
/2023-24
Date: 16/05/2023
NOTICE FOR SALE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002(hereinafter referred to as Rules).
Whereas,
The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 18/12/2019 calling upon the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters
to pay the amount mentioned in the notice being Rs. 21,31,658/- (Rupees Twenty-one lakhs thirty-one
thousand six hundred and fifty-eight only) as on 18/12/2019 under Loan Account No. 16325600000361 together with interest and costs thereon at such applicable rates, availed of by them from our Br. Mankada within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.
Whereas the borrower(s) and / or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 24/03/2021 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.
The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and / or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 4thJuly 2023 the property described herein below on " AS IS WHERE IS BASIS " under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues of Rs. 33,77,218/- (Rupees Thirty-three lakhs seventy- seven thousand two hundred and eighteen only) as on 04/07/2023 along with future interest @ 15.90% per annum at monthly rest from 05/07/2023 till realization under the Loan Account No. 16325600000361 and thus the undersigned hereby invites from interested parties the sealed tenders for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.
All that piece and parcel of landed property measuring 9.729 Ares (24 Cents), along with residential building bearing no. 275, Ward no. 2 of Mankada Grama Panchayat, comprised in Survey No. 218/5 of Mankada Village, Perintalmanna Taluk, Malappuram District, Kerala State and bounded (as per location sketch) on East: Properties of Mattu Panikkar and Viswan Nair, South: Properties of Parakkottu Palathu Navas and Mattu Panikkar, West: Property of Parakkottu Palathu Navas and Panchayath Road and North: Property of Viswan Nair. (Boundaries as per title deed: East: Property of Pullikkathodi Mattu Panikkar and remaining portion, South: Properties of Parakkottu Palathu Muhammed, Parakkottu Palathu Navas and Pullikkathodi Mattu Panikkar, West: Property of Parakkottu Palath Muhammed and Panchayath Road and North: Property of Viswan Nair) and more fully described in the Jenmom Assignment Deed No. 2187/2016 of SRO Makkaraparamba.
Terms and Conditions
The reserve price below which the property will not be sold isRs. 44,10,000/- (RupeesForty-fourlakhs ten thousand only).
The intending purchasers shall submit /send to the undersigned their tender quoting the price offered by them in a sealed cover along with a Demand Draft favoring The Federal Bank Ltd. payable at Kozhikode or through RTGS/NEFT funds transfer toA/c No 16322200000016 IFSC Code FDRL0001632 of Br. Mankada for Rs4,41,000/-(RupeesFour lakhs forty one thousand only), being earnest money equivalent to 10 % of the Reserve Price of the property concerned, which is refundable if the tender is not accepted.
Tenders which are not duly sealed and are not accompanied by Demand Draft/Proof of RTGS/NEFT as afore stated will be summarily rejected.
The sealed covers containing tender shall reach the undersigned before5 P.M. on 3rdJuly 2023.
The intending purchasers shall be present before the undersigned at his office at10AM on 04/07/2023 when the tenders will be opened.
After opening the tender, the intending bidders may be given opportunity at the discretion of the authorized officer to have, interse bidding among themselves to enhance the price.
The successful bidder shall deposit 25% of the bid amount / sale price inclusive of the EMD immediately on acceptance of his tender/ offer by the Bank and the balance 75% within 15 days, failing which the entire deposit made by him shall be forfeited without any notice and the property concerned will be re-sold.
The Authorized officer reserves his right to modify the terms and conditions of payment.
All payments shall be made by way of Demand Draft drawn in favor of The Federal Bank Ltd. payable at Kozhikode/or through RTGS/NEFT funds transfer.
The successful bidder shall bear the entire charges / fees payable for conveyance such as stamp duty, Registration fee etc. as applicable as per Law.
The Encumbrance Certificate of the above property reflects an attachment order of Sub Court, Manjeri. However, the said attachment order is subsequent to the mortgage of the property in favour of the Bank.
The tenders offering price below the Reserve Price mentioned above will be rejected.
The Authorized Officer has the absolute right to accept or reject the bid/ all or any tender including the highest tender or adjourn / postpone the sale without assigning any reason. The decision of the Authorized Officer/Bank shall be final.
The intending purchasers can inspect the propertyon 30/06/2023 between 10.30 AM to 11.30 AM. The intending purchasers who wish to inspect the property and / or know further details / conditions may contact the Authorised Officer, The Federal Bank Ltd, Federal Towers, LCRD Kozhikode Division, Arayadathupalam, Mavoor Road, Kozhikode-673016, Kerala State, Ph.No. 0495-2744523, 2740886, e-mailkkdlcrd@federalbank.co.inor visit banks website at www.federalbank.co.in
The buyer should satisfy himself/herself/itself as to the title, ownership, statutory approvals, extend etc. of the property, before participation in the auction.
If any of the dates mentioned above happens to be a Bank holiday the very next Bank working day will be reckoned for that particular event and the next event/events will automatically get adjourned to the next Bank working day.
In case of inter se bidding, the minimum bid multiplier amount is fixed as Rs. 1,00,000/-.
Dated this the 16th day of May 2023
Place: Kozhikode
For The Federal Bank Ltd.,
Associate Vice President & Division Head. (Authorised Officer under SARFAESI Act).
The Federal Bank Limited published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2023 07:49:04 UTC.