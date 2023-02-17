Federal Bank : Sale Notice - Avishek Talukdar

NOTICE FOR SALE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002(hereinafter referred to as Rules).
Whereas,
The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 12.11.2021 calling upon the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters /Legal heirs 1.Mrs Pritha Banerjee Wife and Legal Heir of Late Shri Avishek Talukdar (2) Ms Aditri Talukdar Minor Daughter and Legal Heir of Late Shri Avishek Talukdar, through natural guardian ie Mrs.Pritha Banerjee, her mother, both residing at H.No. L 147, Gopalpur, Nodia, West Bengal-741247, Also at 73B, Kohinoor Apartments, Pocket A-10, Kalkaji Extension, Near Crown Plaza, Kalkaji, Delhi-110019, Also at House No.19, K M Naskar Road, Tollygunge, Kudghat, Ragent Park, Kolkatta, West Bengal-700040 3.Mrs.Shipra Talukdar W/o Mr.Samar Talukdar , Mother and Legal Heir of Late Shri Avishek Talukdar residing at Flat No.J-1203, 12th Floor, Tower J, Ace City, Plot No.GH-01,Sector-1, Greater NOIDA, UP-201306 to pay the amount mentioned in the notice being Rs.69,50,168/- (Rs. Sixty Nine Lakh Fifty Thousand One Hundred Sixty Eight Only) in FHS 15967300003913 , Rs.33,00,996/- (Rs.Thirty Three Lakh Nine Hundred Ninety Six Only) in PP- HOME PLUS TOP UP 15967600000932 , Rs.1,62,207/- (Rs.One Lakh Sixty Two Thousand Two Hundred Seven Only) in Personal Loan- ASSET GUARD loan 15967600000940 ie a total of Rs.1,04,13,371/- plus costs and other charges due as on 12.11.2021 under the loan accounts with NDL/Paschim Vihar branch within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.
Whereas the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken symbolic possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 3rd day of November 2022 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in news papers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules. The physical possession of the property was taken on 15.12.2022.
Whereas since the dues in respect of all the accounts are remaining unpaid the undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell the property on 10.03.2023 described herein below on " AS IS WHERE IS BASIS " "As is what is", and "Whatever there is" under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues of Rs.79,36,221/- (Rupees Seventy Nine Lakh Thirty Six
The Federal Bank Ltd. LCRD New Delhi Division, Upper Ground Floor, Federal Towers, 2/2, West Patel Nagar, Opp. Metro Pillar 196, Patel Road, New Delhi-110008, Phone No. 011-40733977, 78, 79 & 80, Email id: ndllcrd@federalbank.co.in
( Rupees Thirty Seven Lakh Five Thousand Seven Hundred Thirty Three Only) in PP- HOME
PLUS TOP UP 15967600000932 , Rs.1,82,560/- ( Rupees One Lakh Eighty Two Thousand
Five Hundred Sixty Only) in ASSET GUARD
loan 15967600000940 ie
a total of
Rs.1,18,24,514/- as on 17.02.2023 plus costs and other charges with future interest @ 8.95% plus penal interest @2% per annum with monthly rests in FHS 15967300003913, @ 8.95% plus penal interest @2% per annum with monthly rests in PP- HOME PLUS TOP UP 15967600000932 , @9.85% per annum with monthly rests plus penal interest @2% pa in ASSET GUARD loan 15967600000940 from 18.02.2023 till realization plus costs and other charges and thus the undersigned hereby invites from interested parties the sealed tenders for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.
DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY
All that piece and parcel of Residential Flat bearing No.69-B, 1st Floor, Kohinoor Apartments, Pocket A-10, Kalkaji Extension, New Delhi-110019 admeasuring 72 Sq Mtrs with all improvements thereon and bounded on the East by other flat, West by Road/entry, North by Property No.68 B, South by Property No.70 B (More fully described under Sale Deed No.3063 dated 31.05.2019 registered at Sub Registrar V, Delhi).
Terms and Conditions
1. The reserve price at which the property will be sold is Rs.86,00,000/- (Rupeess
Eighty Six Lakh Only)
2. Auction sale/bidding would be through the website ns of
only through "online electronic bidding" process online auction sale are available in website :
The Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) for the schedule property is Rs.8,60,000/- (Rupees Eight Lakh Sixty Thousand only), equivalent to 10% of the Reserve Price of the properties, which is refundable if the tender is not accepted.
Bids to be submitted should be above the Reserve Price.
The Bid along with EMD and relevant KYC documents shall be submitted ONLINE, latest by5.00 PM on 09.03.2023. Refer websitens of online auction sale are available in website :https://federalbank.auctiontiger.net/EPROC/for more details. Any bids and EMD submitted beyond the date and time referred above will not be entertained.The tenders offering price below the Reserve Price mentioned above will be rejected summarily.
The auction will be conducted online between11:00 AM and 1.00 PM on 10.03.2023 with unlimited extension of 5 minutes each.
The auction would commence above the reserve price mentioned above. Bidders shall improve their offers in multiples ofRs.50,000/- (Rupees Fifty Thousand Only).
The intending bidders shall hold a valid e-mail address and register their names at the portal and get their user id and password free of cost from M/s e-Procurement Technologies Limited - Auction Tiger whereupon they would be allowed to participate in the online e-auction
The prospective bidders may avail online training on e-auction from M/s e- Procurement Technologies Limited - Auction Tiger, Ahmedabad, Helpline No. & email ID : 079-68136880/68136837 & email - support@auctiontiger.net and Mr. Ram
Sharma-9978591888/9265562821/18 & email - ramprasad@auctiontiger.net.
All payments shall be made in the form of RTGS toThe Federal Bank Ltd, Br.
Paschim Vihar, Bank Account 15960051030003 , IFSC: FDRL0001596.
The Bank / M/s e-Procurement Technologies Limited - Auction Tiger shall not have any liability towards bidders for any interruption or delay in access to the site irrespective of the cause.
The intending purchasers who wish to inspect the property and / or know further details / conditions may contactBranch Paschim Vihar, B 465, Meera Bagh, Paschim
Vihar, New Delhi- 110063 & LCRD Division, New Delhi, Upper Ground Floor, Federal Towers, 2/2, West Patel Nagar, New Delhi-110008, Mob No: 9810965490, Branch No. - 011-25276387 & LCRD Division New Delhi Phone No. 011-40733978/80, Mobile No.9971564047
The intending purchasers can inspect the properties between12.00 PM and 4.00 PM on any working day upto 06.03.2023.
The successful bidder shall deposit 25% of the bid amount / sale price (inclusive of EMD) immediatelyon the same day or within 24 hours of sale on acceptance of his tender/ offer by the Bank and the balance 75% within 15 days in accordance with law, failing which the entire deposit inclusive of EMD remitted shall be forfeited without any notice and the property will be re-sold.
The successful bidder shall bear the entire charges/fees payable for conveyance such as stamp duty, registration fee etc as applicable as per law.
No encumbrance or charge in respect of the property has come to the notice of the Bank. The Bank will not be held responsible for any charge, lien, encumbrance, property tax or any other dues to the Government or anybody in respect of the property under sale. The encumbrances, if any, should be cleared by the purchaser of the property.
The Authorised officer has the absolute right to accept or reject all or any bid including the highest bid or adjourn/postpone the sale without assigning any reason. The decision of the Authorised Officer/Bank shall be final.
The buyer should satisfy himself/ herself / itself as to the title, extent, ownership, statutory approval etc., in respect of the property concerned before participating in the auction.
The property is put for sale subject to the provisions under the above Act / Rules and other prevailing laws.
Dated this the 17th day of February 2023 at New Delhi
For The Federal Bank Ltd.,
(Authorised Officer under SARFAESI Act)
