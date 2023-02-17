Federal Bank : Sale Notice - Avishek Talukdar

LCRD New Delhi Division

NDLW/SPL1047/ /2023 Date-17.02.2023

NOTICE FOR SALE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002(hereinafter referred to as Rules).

Whereas,

The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 12.11.2021 calling upon the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters /Legal heirs 1.Mrs Pritha Banerjee Wife and Legal Heir of Late Shri Avishek Talukdar (2) Ms Aditri Talukdar Minor Daughter and Legal Heir of Late Shri Avishek Talukdar, through natural guardian ie Mrs.Pritha Banerjee, her mother, both residing at H.No. L 147, Gopalpur, Nodia, West Bengal-741247, Also at 73B, Kohinoor Apartments, Pocket A-10, Kalkaji Extension, Near Crown Plaza, Kalkaji, Delhi-110019, Also at House No.19, K M Naskar Road, Tollygunge, Kudghat, Ragent Park, Kolkatta, West Bengal-700040 3.Mrs.Shipra Talukdar W/o Mr.Samar Talukdar , Mother and Legal Heir of Late Shri Avishek Talukdar residing at Flat No.J-1203, 12th Floor, Tower J, Ace City, Plot No.GH-01,Sector-1, Greater NOIDA, UP-201306 to pay the amount mentioned in the notice being Rs.69,50,168/- (Rs. Sixty Nine Lakh Fifty Thousand One Hundred Sixty Eight Only) in FHS 15967300003913 , Rs.33,00,996/- (Rs.Thirty Three Lakh Nine Hundred Ninety Six Only) in PP- HOME PLUS TOP UP 15967600000932 , Rs.1,62,207/- (Rs.One Lakh Sixty Two Thousand Two Hundred Seven Only) in Personal Loan- ASSET GUARD loan 15967600000940 ie a total of Rs.1,04,13,371/- plus costs and other charges due as on 12.11.2021 under the loan accounts with NDL/Paschim Vihar branch within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.

Whereas the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken symbolic possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 3rd day of November 2022 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in news papers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules. The physical possession of the property was taken on 15.12.2022.

Whereas since the dues in respect of all the accounts are remaining unpaid the undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell the property on 10.03.2023 described herein below on " AS IS WHERE IS BASIS " "As is what is", and "Whatever there is" under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues of Rs.79,36,221/- (Rupees Seventy Nine Lakh Thirty Six

The Federal Bank Ltd. LCRD New Delhi Division, Upper Ground Floor, Federal Towers, 2/2, West Patel Nagar, Opp. Metro Pillar 196, Patel Road, New Delhi-110008, Phone No. 011-40733977, 78, 79 & 80, Email id: ndllcrd@federalbank.co.in

CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368 website: www.federalbank.co.in

