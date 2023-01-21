Federal Bank : Sale Notice - Balwinder Singh

LCRD New Delhi Division

NDLW/SFRO-511/ /2023Date-21.01.2023

NOTICE FOR SALE OF MOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002 (hereinafter referred to as Rules).

Whereas,

The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 10.12.2019 calling upon the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters-

Mr. Balwinder Singh, S/o Mr. Mohan Singh and Mr. Gurdeep Kaur, W/o Mr. Balwinder Singh

both residing at Village Badwali, Morinda-140101, Dist.- Rupnagar, Punjab

to pay the amount mentioned in the notice being ₹ 6,97,913.00 (Rupees Six Lakhs Ninety-SevenThousand Nine Hundred and Thirteen only) as on 06.12.2019 together with interest thereon @ 9.95% plus penal @2% per annum with Half Yearly rests from 06.11.2019 till payment being the amount due under the Fed AgriMobile Account No. 19156600000094 availed of by them from our Br. Morinda within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.

Whereas the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 14.11.2022 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.

Whereas since the dues in respect of the said account is remaining unpaid, the undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 24th February 2023 the vehicle/property described herein below on " AS IS WHERE IS" "AS IS WHAT IS" and "WHATEVER THERE IS" basis under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules

for realizing the dues of Rs.10,09,297/- (Rupees Ten Lakh Nine Thousand Two Hundred Ninety

Seven Only) as on 20.01.2023 with interest @ 8.80% plus penal @4% per annum with half yearly rest from 21.01.2023 till realization and thus the undersigned hereby invites from interested parties the tenders/bid for purchasing the vehicle/property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.

Description of the Movable Property

The Federal Bank Ltd. LCRD New Delhi Division, Upper Ground Floor, Federal Towers, 2/2, West Patel Nagar, Opp. Metro Pillar 196, Patel Road, New Delhi-110008, Phone No. 011-40733977, 78, 79 & 80, Email id: ndllcrd@federalbank.co.in

CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368 website: www.federalbank.co.in

