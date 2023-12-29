LCRD Chennai Division

MDSH/JA/TUR/ /2023 Date: 29-12-2023

NOTICE FOR SALE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002(hereinafter referred to as Rules).

Whereas The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 29- 07-2022 calling upon the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters (1) Sri. Chandru S, S/o Mr. Subramani L, (2) Sri. Subramani L, S/o Lakshmanan both residing at No.188, GNT Road, Puzhal, Chennai District-600066, Tamilnadu State to pay the amount mentioned in the notice being Rs.68,75,633.10/- (Ru- pees Sixty Eight Lakh Seventy Five Thousand Six Hundred Thirty Three and Paisa Ten only) in the Federal Housing Loan Account No 16117300000720 together with future interest till the date of payment and costs and other charges within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.

Whereas the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 07-01-2023 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.

The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 08th February , 2024 the property described herein below on " As is where is", "As is what is" and "Whatever there is " under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues of Rs. 82,64,336.31 as on 08-02-2024 in Housing Loan together with interest at the contractual rate of 12.75% p.a. with monthly rests from 09-02-2024 till realization and thus the undersigned hereby invites from interested parties the sealed tenders for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.

SL. DISCRIPTION OF THE IMMOVEABLE PROPERTY RESERVE PRICE EMD AMOUNT NO. 1 All that piece and parcel of the residential flat admeasuring RS.34,00,000/- RS.3,40,000/- 1175 Sq. ft bearing Flat No. T1 in a residential complex known as "AAKRITHI" on the Third Floor together with 410 Sq. ft. of undivided share in landed property admeasuring 9,450 Sq. ft. or thereabouts, situated in Venkateswara Nagar Extension, West Tambaram, Varadharajapuram Village, Sriperumbudur Taluk, Kancheepuram District, comprised in old Survey Nos. 380/1B1A, 380/1B1B, 380/1B1C, and 380/1B1D, New Survey No.380/1B/1A1 bearing Plot Nos. 170-A,170-B, 171- A and 171-B, bearing new Patta No.10263 and bounded on the North by lands in S.No.381, South by Road, East by Plot No.169 and West by Plot No.172 admeasuring on the Northern side- 105 feet, on the Southern side- 105 feet, on the Eastern side- 90 feet and on the Western side- 90 feet situated within the Registration District of South Chennai and in the Registration Sub District of Padappai morefully described in Sale Deed No. 39/2021 dated 05-01-2021 of S R O, Padappai standing in the name of Mr. Chandru S and also in Memorandum of Deposit of Title Deeds Document No. 40/2021 dated 05-01-2021 of S R O, Padappai executed in favour of Federal Bank by Mr. Chandru.S

