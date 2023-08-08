Loan Collection & Recovery Department Kozhikode Division KKDLCRD/AM/SUB/F-613/ SALE/ /2023-24 Date: 07/08/2023. SALE NOTICE NOTICE FOR SALE OF MOVABLE/ IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002(hereinafter referred to as Rules). Whereas, The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 13/07/2022 calling upon the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters (1) M/s Thara Coffee Pvt Ltd having its Registered Office at 23 72 A Kattayad, Sulthanbathery, Pin 673 528 (2)Mr.Anandu NinanVilloth,Villoth Veedu,Kottakkunnu,Sulthanbathery,Pin 673528(3)Mr.JohnsVilloth,VillothVeedu,Kottakkunnu,Sulthanbathery,Pin673528 (4)Mrs. Thara Philip, VillothVeedu, Kottakkunnu, Sulthanbathery, Pin 673 528 to pay the amount mentioned in the notice being (1) Rs. 4,35,78,118/- (Rupees Four crore thirty five lakh seventy eight thousand one hundred and eighteen only) under your loan a/c no. 10695500121327, (2) Rs. 11,73,973/- (Rupees Eleven lakh seventy three thousand nine hundred and seventy three only) under your loan a/c no. 10696900102313, (3) Rs. 30,35,345/- (Rupees Thirty lakhs thirty five thousand three hundred and forty five only) under your loan a/c no. 10696900102321, (4) Rs. 14,28,256/-(Rupees Fourteen lakh twenty eight thousand two hundred and fifty six only) under your loan a/c no. 10696900102339, (5) Rs. 83,74,448/-(Rupees Eighty three lakh seventy four thousand four hundred and forty eight only) under your loan a/c no. 10696900102347 and (6) Rs. 47,63,070/- (Rupees Forty seven lakh sixty three thousand and seventy only) under your loan a/c no. 10696900102461 together with interest and costs thereon at such applicable rates, availed of by them from our Br. Sulthanbathery within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice. Whereas the borrower(s) and / or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ - Federal Towers ,Mavoor Road, Arayidathupalam, Kozhikode - 673 016. Phone: 0495-2744523, 2740886 Email -kkdlcrd@federalbank.co.in/Website: WWW.federalbank.co.in

section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 13/03/2023 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules. The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and / or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 18thSeptember,2023 the property described herein below on " AS IS WHERE IS BASIS " under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues of (1) Rs.5,05,77,701/-(Rupees Five crore five lakhs seventy seven thousand seven hundred and one only) as on 18/09/2023 along with future interest @ 8.50 % per annum with monthly rests along with 4% overdue interest from 19/09/2023 till realization under the Loan Account No.10695500121327 (2)Rs 13,86,593/- (Rupees Thirteen lakhs eighty six thousand five hundred and ninety three only) as on 18/09/2023 along with future interest @ 12.75 % per annum with monthly rests along with 4% overdue interest from 19/09/2023 till realization under the Loan Account No.10696900102313 (3) Rs 35,53,667/14 (Rupees Thirty five lakh fifty three thousand six hundred and sixty seven and paise fourteen only) as on 18/09/2023 along with future interest @ 12.75 % per annum with monthly rests along with 4% overdue interest from 19/09/2023 till realization under the Loan Account No.10696900102321 (4) Rs 16,71,315/- (Rupees Sixteen lakh seventy one thousand three hundred and fifteen only) as on 18/09/2023 along with future interest @12.75 % per annum with monthly rests along with 4% overdue interest from 19/09/2023 till realization under the Loan Account No.10696900102339(5) Rs 95,15,545/- (Rupees Ninety five lakh fifteen thousand five hundred and forty five only) as on 18/09/2023 along with future interest @9.25 % per annum with monthly rests along with 4% overdue interest from 19/09/2023 till realization under the Loan Account No.10696900102347 (6) Rs 53,32,166/- (Rupees Fifty three lakh thirty two thousand one hundred and sixty six only) as on 18/09/2023 along with future interest @9.25 % per annum with monthly rests along with 4% overdue interest from 19/09/2023 till realization under the Loan Account No.10696900102461 and thus the undersigned hereby invites from interested parties the sealed tenders for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ - Federal Towers ,Mavoor Road, Arayidathupalam, Kozhikode - 673 016. Phone: 0495-2744523, 2740886 Email -kkdlcrd@federalbank.co.in/Website: WWW.federalbank.co.in

Schedule -I Description of Hypothecated Movable Properties. Rotary Dryer McKinnon 2TPH Africa Huller 2TPH Vibro De-stoner DMS Agrotech 4TPH Gravity Seperator DMS Agroteach GS-36 4TPH Shaking Deck Grader DMS Agrotech 4 TPH Osciliating screen DMS Agrotech 4TPH Cotton Nylon Belt with plastic bucket and bolts (6"x20' -12 Nos & 8"x20' -1 set) Gravity Seperator with air turbine, vibrating deck, etc Newtech Industries GS-36,4TPH Colour Sorting Machine Bucket elevator Storage hoppers, ducting piping etc, Air compressor, receiver & filters Atlas Copco GA 15FF TM Online UPS Hykon HT 11031 Electrical panels with cables etc all kept in factory building of M/s Thara Coffee Pvt Ltd at No.23/72A of Sulthan Bathery Muncipality situated in the property having an extent of 0.3320 Hectare (83 cents) of land situated in Re Survey No. 549/2, Block 18, T.P. No2454 of Sulthan Bathery Village, Sulthan Bathery Taluk, Wayanad District. SCHEDULE II Description of Mortgaged Immovable Property An extent of 0.3320 Hectare (83 cents) of land carved out from a total extent of 1.2144 Hectare of property covered by Doc No.4851/1997 , 3914/1997 of SRO Sulthan Bathery together with commercial building named "Thara Coffee" bearing No.23/72 A of Sulthan Bathery Muncipality along with all improvements thereon situated in Re Survey No. 549/2, Block 18 ,T.P.No2454 of Sulthan Bathery Village, Sulthan Bathery Taluk, Waynad District bounded on East by property in possession of Renjith , South by S.Bathery - Kattayad Road , West by Remaining property of Thara Philip, North by Remaining property of Thara Philip. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ - Federal Towers ,Mavoor Road, Arayidathupalam, Kozhikode - 673 016. Phone: 0495-2744523, 2740886 Email -kkdlcrd@federalbank.co.in/Website: WWW.federalbank.co.in

Terms and Conditions Schedule I & II properties will be sold together only . The reserve price below which the properties will not be sold is Rs. 1,73,15,000/- ( Rupees One crore seventy three lakhs fifteen thousand only) for Schedule I and Schedule II properties. The intending purchasers shall submit /send to the undersigned their tender quoting the price offered by them in a sealed cover along with a Demand Draft favoring The Federal Bank Ltd. payable at Kozhikode or through RTGS/NEFT funds transfer to A/c No 10692200000018 IFSC Code FDRL0001069 of Br. Sulthanbethery for Rs 17,31,500/-( Rupees Seventeen lakhs thirty one thousand five hundred only ), being earnest money equivalent to 10 % of the Reserve Price of the property concerned, which is refundable if the tender is not accepted. Tenders which are not duly sealed and are not accompanied by Demand Draft/Proof of RTGS/NEFT as afore stated will be summarily rejected. The sealed covers containing tender shall reach the undersigned before 5 P.M. on 15 th September ,2023. The intending purchasers shall be present before the undersigned at his office at 10AM on 18/09/2023 when the tenders will be opened. After opening the tender, the intending bidders may be given opportunity at the discretion of the authorized officer to have, interse bidding among themselves to enhance the price. h. The successful bidder shall deposit 25% of the bid amount / sale price inclusive of the EMD immediately on acceptance of his tender/ offer by the Bank and the balance 75% within 15 days, failing which the entire deposit made by him shall be forfeited without any notice and the property concerned will be re-sold. The Authorized officer reserves his right to modify the terms and conditions of payment. All payments shall be made by way of Demand Draft drawn in favor of Th e Federal Bank Ltd. payable at Kozhikode/or through RTGS/NEFT funds transfer. The successful bidder shall bear the entire charges / fees payable for conveyance such as stamp duty, Registration fee etc. as applicable as per Law. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ - Federal Towers ,Mavoor Road, Arayidathupalam, Kozhikode - 673 016. Phone: 0495-2744523, 2740886 Email -kkdlcrd@federalbank.co.in/Website: WWW.federalbank.co.in