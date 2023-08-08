1
Loan Collection & Recovery Department -Mumbai
Division
BBYO/NBYREG/PNV/SALE NOTICE/
/2023-2024
Date: 08/08/2023
SPEED POST/AD
NOTICE FOR SALE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND
RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (Hereinafter referred to as Act) R/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002 (hereinafter referred to as Rules).
Whereas the Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Limited, under the Act issued a demand notice dated 01/11/2017 calling upon the borrowers and defaulters (1) M/s DSA Air Freight Pvt Ltd. Situated at Gala No. 310, 119, Business Point, Sahar Road, Next to Sahar Cargo Complex, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400099, (2) Mrs. Deepika D Parab, residing at A/42, Wadia EST, Bell Bazar, Kurla (West), Mumbai - 400070, (3) Mr. Digamber S Tembulkar residing at 604/A-9, Good People CHSL, Sector - 6, Charkop, Kandivli (West), Mumbai - 400057, (4) Mr. Sandeep V Tirwadekar, residing at 2/5, Shiv Sadan, Maharashtra Nagar, Bhandup (West), Mumbai - 400078 and (5) Mr. Asmit J Hargude, residing at Cliff End CHSL, Plot No. 14/2/10, BhavaniNagar, Marol MaroshiRoad, Marol, Andheri(West), Mumbai - 400059, to repay the amount mentioned in the said notice being Rs. 3,25,26,819.11 (Rupees Three Crore Twenty-Five Lakhs Twenty-Six Thousand Eight Hundred Nineteen and Paise Eleven Only) as on 31-10-2017 together with interest thereon @ 15.88% p.a. with monthly rests from 01-11-2017 till payment being the amount due under the various credit facilities availed of by them from our Branch Panvel within 60 days from the date of the said notice.
Whereas the borrower's having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the Authorized Officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken physical possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with rule 8 of the said Rules on 04thday of November 2019 by issuing a notice to the borrowers and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.
The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 15/09/2023, the properties described herein below on "AS IS WHERE IS" "AS IS WHAT IS" & "WHATEVER THERE IS BASIS" under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues of
Rs.4,45,95,769.11 (Rupees Four Crores Forty Five Lakhs Ninety Five Thousand Seven Hundred Sixty Nine and Eleven Paisa Only) as on 14/11/2019 (claim amount as per Original Application filed before Hon'ble Debts Recovery Tribunal - Pune, vide O.A No.702/2021) along with further interest, charges and cost thereon from 15/11/2019 is due from you under your loan accounts till realization and thus the undersigned hereby invites tenders from interested parties for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.
"While we call upon you to discharge your liability as above by payment of the entire dues to the Bank together with applicable interest, all costs, charges and expenses incurred by the bank till repayment and redeem the secured asset, within the period mentioned above, Please take important note that as per section 13(8) of the SARFAESI Act 2002, (as amended), the right of redemption of secured asset will be available to you only till the date of publication of notice for publication or inviting tenders from public or private treaty for transfer by way of lease, assignment or sale of the secured asset."
The Federal Bank Ltd. Loan Collection & Recovery Department - Mumbai Division, 134, 13th Floor, Joly Maker Chamber II, Nariman
Point, Mumbai - 400021 E-mail:mumlcrd@federalbank.co.in, Phone : 022 - 22022548 / 22028427
CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368, Website: www.federalbank.co.in
2
Description of Property
All the piece and parcel of the residential Flat No. A/9 having an extent of 25 sq mtrs carpet area on ground floor of the building known as Charkop (1) Good People CHSL, Village Kandivli, Taluka Borivli, situated at Plot No. 604, RCS 54, bearing Survey No. 149 of village Kandivli, Taluka Borivli, Registration and Sub-Registration District of Mumbai Suburban and within the limits of "R Central" Ward of Brihanmumbai Mahanagarpalika and bounded on the East by Open Plot, on the West by Mitashu Building, on the South by Road, and on the North by Plot No. 603.
Terms and Conditions
- The Reserve price below which the property will not be sold is Rs.55,00,000/- (Rupees Fifty Five Lakhs Only).
- The property will be sold by e-auction through the Bank's approved service provider M/S E- Procurement Technologies Ltd. - Auction Tiger on 15/09/2023 between 11 AM to 1 PM under the supervision of the Authorised officer of the Federal Bank.
3. E-auction tender document containing e-auction bid conditions of online auction sale are available in website:
form, declaration, general terms and https:// federalbank.auctiontiger.net
- The prospective bidders may avail online training on E-Auction from M/S E-ProcurementTechnologies Ltd. - Auction Tiger help line no. & email ID: Mr. Ramprasad - Mobile No: 8000023297 & Email Id -ramprasad@auctiontiger.net
- Bids in the prescribed formats given in the Tender Document shall be submitted "online" through the portalhttps:// federalbank.auctiontiger.net. Bids submitted otherwiseshallnot be eligible for consideration.
- The EMD shall be remitted through EFT/NEFT/RTGS to the Federal Bank account no. A/c No 14030051030001, IFSC Code No. FDRL0001403 as mentioned above for Rs.5,50,000/- (Rupees Five Lakhs Fifty Thousand Only), before 3.00 PM on 14/09/2023,being earnest money deposit (EMD) equivalent to 10% of the Reserve Price of the property, which is refundable if the tender is not accepted.
- The incremental Bid amount will be in the multiple of Rs. 10,000.00 (Rupees Ten Thousand Only). The successful bidders shall deposit 25% of the bid amount/sale price (less EMD) immediately on acceptance of his tender/ offer by the Bank and the balance 75% within 15 days, failing which the entire deposit made by him shall be forfeited without any notice and the properties concerned will be re-sold.
- All other payments shall be made in the form EFT/NEFT/RTGS as mentioned above or DD drawn in favour of The Federal Bank Limited payable at Mumbai.
- The successful bidders shall bear the entire charges / fees payable for conveyance such as stamp duty, Registration fee etc. as applicable as per law.
The Federal Bank Ltd. Loan Collection & Recovery Department - Mumbai Division, 134, 13th Floor, Joly Maker Chamber II, Nariman
Point, Mumbai - 400021 E-mail:mumlcrd@federalbank.co.in, Phone : 022 - 22022548 / 22028427
CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368, Website: www.federalbank.co.in
3
- No encumbrance in respect of the property has come to the knowledge and information of the Bank. The Bank will not be held responsible for any charge, lien and encumbrance, property tax or any other dues etc. to the Govt. or anybody in respect of the property under sale. The society charges and the other encumbrances, if any should be cleared by the purchaser of the property.
- The Authorized Officer has the absolute right to accept or reject the bid/ all or any tender including the highest tender or adjourn / postpone the sale without assigning any reason. The decision of the Authorized Officer/Bank shall be final.
- The buyers should satisfy themselves on the title, ownership and statutory approvals etc., before participation in the auction. The tender shall not be accepted if the bid is below the reserve price.
- The intending purchasers can inspect the property on 02/09/2023 between 2.00 pm and 4.00 pm with prior appointment.
- For the further details regarding other conditions of sale, the intending bidder may contact the undersigned.
- The borrowers/guarantors named above shall treat this as notice of thirty days as stipulated in Rule 8(6) read with Rule 9 of the said Rules and pay the secured debt in full to avoid sale of the secured property.
Dated this the 08th day of August 2023 at Mumbai.
For The Federal Bank Limited,
Mr. Sandeep Jaysing Keluskar Associate Vice President (Authorised Officer under SARFAESI Act)
The Federal Bank Ltd. Loan Collection & Recovery Department - Mumbai Division, 134, 13th Floor, Joly Maker Chamber II, Nariman
Point, Mumbai - 400021 E-mail:mumlcrd@federalbank.co.in, Phone : 022 - 22022548 / 22028427
CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368, Website: www.federalbank.co.in
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
The Federal Bank Limited published this content on 08 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2023 13:08:42 UTC.