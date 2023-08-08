1

Loan Collection & Recovery Department -Mumbai

Division

BBYO/NBYREG/PNV/SALE NOTICE/ /2023-2024 Date: 08/08/2023

SPEED POST/AD

NOTICE FOR SALE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND

RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (Hereinafter referred to as Act) R/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002 (hereinafter referred to as Rules).

Whereas the Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Limited, under the Act issued a demand notice dated 01/11/2017 calling upon the borrowers and defaulters (1) M/s DSA Air Freight Pvt Ltd. Situated at Gala No. 310, 119, Business Point, Sahar Road, Next to Sahar Cargo Complex, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400099, (2) Mrs. Deepika D Parab, residing at A/42, Wadia EST, Bell Bazar, Kurla (West), Mumbai - 400070, (3) Mr. Digamber S Tembulkar residing at 604/A-9, Good People CHSL, Sector - 6, Charkop, Kandivli (West), Mumbai - 400057, (4) Mr. Sandeep V Tirwadekar, residing at 2/5, Shiv Sadan, Maharashtra Nagar, Bhandup (West), Mumbai - 400078 and (5) Mr. Asmit J Hargude, residing at Cliff End CHSL, Plot No. 14/2/10, BhavaniNagar, Marol MaroshiRoad, Marol, Andheri(West), Mumbai - 400059, to repay the amount mentioned in the said notice being Rs. 3,25,26,819.11 (Rupees Three Crore Twenty-Five Lakhs Twenty-Six Thousand Eight Hundred Nineteen and Paise Eleven Only) as on 31-10-2017 together with interest thereon @ 15.88% p.a. with monthly rests from 01-11-2017 till payment being the amount due under the various credit facilities availed of by them from our Branch Panvel within 60 days from the date of the said notice.

Whereas the borrower's having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the Authorized Officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken physical possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with rule 8 of the said Rules on 04thday of November 2019 by issuing a notice to the borrowers and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.

The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 15/09/2023, the properties described herein below on "AS IS WHERE IS" "AS IS WHAT IS" & "WHATEVER THERE IS BASIS" under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues of

Rs.4,45,95,769.11 (Rupees Four Crores Forty Five Lakhs Ninety Five Thousand Seven Hundred Sixty Nine and Eleven Paisa Only) as on 14/11/2019 (claim amount as per Original Application filed before Hon'ble Debts Recovery Tribunal - Pune, vide O.A No.702/2021) along with further interest, charges and cost thereon from 15/11/2019 is due from you under your loan accounts till realization and thus the undersigned hereby invites tenders from interested parties for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.

"While we call upon you to discharge your liability as above by payment of the entire dues to the Bank together with applicable interest, all costs, charges and expenses incurred by the bank till repayment and redeem the secured asset, within the period mentioned above, Please take important note that as per section 13(8) of the SARFAESI Act 2002, (as amended), the right of redemption of secured asset will be available to you only till the date of publication of notice for publication or inviting tenders from public or private treaty for transfer by way of lease, assignment or sale of the secured asset."

The Federal Bank Ltd. Loan Collection & Recovery Department - Mumbai Division

Point, Mumbai - 400021 E-mail:mumlcrd@federalbank.co.in, Phone : 022 - 22022548 / 22028427

CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368