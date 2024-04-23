LCRD/Pune Division

PNE LCRD/PNEL/ /2024-'25 22.04.2024

SALE NOTICE

NOTICE FOR SALE OF MOVABLE & IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002 (hereinafter referred to as Rules).

Whereas,

The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 17th of April 2021 calling upon the borrower (s) 1.Mr.Narendra Hiralal Pandya, residing at 404-2, Station Road, Subhash Chowk, Valak Mandir Road Baramati, Pune 413102 and Carrying on business in the name and style of M/s. Deepak Agencies at Gala No 7, Dave Building S.V Patel Road, Baramati, Pune 413102. 2. Mr.Deepak Hiralal Pandya residing at Puna Automobiles, Sardar Patel Road, Opposite School No 1, Dave Building Baramati. Pune 413102 also @At Front of Balak Mandir, Baramati, Tal- Baramati, Dist Pune 413102. 3.Mrs. Chintan Narendra Pandya residing at 404-2, Station Road, Subhash Chowk, Valak Mandir Road Baramati Pune 413102 to repay the amount mentioned in the notice being 1. ₹23,17,327.14 (Rupees Twenty Three Lakhs Seventeen Thousand Three Hundred and Twenty Seven Paise Fourteen Only) as on 31.08.2021 in Cash Credit A/c No. 21305500001050 and 2. ₹4,16,751/- (Rupees Four Lakhs Sixteen Thousand Seven Hundred Fifty One Only) in GECT-TLA/c No 21306900000460 as on 31.08.2021 in above mentioned loan accounts in the name of M/s. Deepak Agencies together with interest thereon @14.15% per annum with Monthly rests plus 4% penal interest per annum on overdue amount in Cash Credit A/c No. 21305500001050 and @9.25% per annum with Monthly rests plus 4% penal interest per annum on overdue amount in GECL -TLA/c No 21306900000460 till payment being the amount due under the above Loan Accounts availed of by them from our Br. Baramati within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.

Whereas the borrower(s) and/or guarantor (s) and/or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 10th January 2022 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.

The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and/or guarantor (s) and/or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 09th May 2024 the property described herein below on "AS IS WHERE IS BASIS" under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues of 1) ₹28,41,290.14 (Rupees Twenty Eight Lakhs Forty One Thousand Two Hundred Ninety and Paise Fourteen Only) as on 31.03.2024 in Cash Credit A/c No. 21305500001050 and 2) ₹7,25,833/- (Rupees Seven Lakh Twenty Five Thousand Eight Hundred Thirty Three Only) in GECT-TLA/c No 21306900000460 as on 16.04.2024 in above mentioned loan accounts in the name of M/s. Deepak Agencies together with further interest, cost and other charges and thus the undersigned being the Authorised Officer of the Bank hereby invites from interested the sealed tenders for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.

"While we call upon you to discharge your liability as above by payment of the entire dues to the Bank together with applicable interest, all costs, charges and expenses incurred by the bank till repayment and redeem the secured asset, within the period mentioned above, Please take important note that as per section 13(8) of the SARFAESI Act 2002, (as amended), the right of redemption of secured asset will be available to you only till the

