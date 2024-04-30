1

Loan Collection & Recovery Department -Mumbai

Division

BBYO/NBYREG/BBYI/SALE NOTICE/ /2024-2025 Date: 29/04/2024

SPEED POST/AD

NOTICE FOR SALE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (Hereinafter referred to as Act) R/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002 (hereinafter referred to as Rules).

Whereas the Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Limited, under the Act, issued a demand notice dated 20/12/2019, calling upon the borrowers and defaulters, 1) Mr. Dnyaneshwar B Khairnar and 2) Mr. Mr. Pravin Bapu Khairnar, both at Pashankar Press Reporter Sapte Chawl, Ramnagar, Road No. 28, Wagle Estate, Thane (West) - 400604 and also at Chinchaavd, Agar Khurd, Malegaon, Nashik, Maharashtra - 423208, and also residing at Flat No. B/607, 6th Floor, B Wing, Shakuntala Paradise, Village Nilje, Lodha Heaven, Kalyan Shill Road, Dombivli (East) - 421204, to repay the amount mentioned in the notice being

Rs.23,36,736/- (Rupees Twenty Three Lakhs Thirty Six Thousand Seven Hundred and Thirty Six Only) together with interest and costs within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice

Whereas the borrower's having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the Authorized Officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Limited has taken physical possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with rule 8 of the said Rules on 03rd day of November 2023 by issuing a notice to the borrowers and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.

The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 07/06/2024, the properties described herein below on "AS IS WHERE IS" "AS IS WHAT IS" & "WHATEVER THERE IS BASIS" under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues of Rs.27,68,590.71 (Rupees Twenty Seven Lakhs Sixty Eight Thousand Five Hundred Ninety and Paisa Seventy One Only) as on 08/12/2021 (claim amount as per Original Application filed before Hon'ble Debts Recovery Tribunal - 3, Mumbai, O.A No.386 of 2022) together with further interest and cost/other charges thereon due from the borrowers under loan account: 13697300004072, with Branch: Vashi of The Federal Bank Limited and thus the undersigned hereby invites tenders from interested parties for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.

"While we call upon you to discharge your liability as above by payment of the entire dues to the Bank together with applicable interest, all costs, charges and expenses incurred by the bank till repayment and redeem the secured asset, within the period mentioned above, Please take important note that as per section 13(8) of the SARFAESI Act 2002, (as amended), the right of redemption of secured asset will be available to you only till the date of publication of notice for publication or inviting tenders from public or private treaty for transfer by way of lease, assignment or sale of the secured asset."

The Federal Bank Limited, Loan Collection & Recovery Department - Mumbai Division, 134, 13th Floor, Joly Maker Chamber II,

Nariman Point, Mumbai - 400021 E-mail:mumlcrd@federalbank.co.in,Phone : 022 - 22022548 / 22028427

CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368, Website: www.federalbank.co.in