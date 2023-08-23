LCRD PUNE DIVISION

Ground Floor, JVA Mall, Shop No - 3, Plot No - B, Wing D, Village Hingane Bk,

Karve Nagar, Pune, Maharashtra, 411052.

Phone No:+91-8669731676 Email: pnelcrd@federalbank.co.in

Website:www.federalbank.co.in,

SALE NOTICE

Sale Notice for Sale of Movable & Immovable Assets under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002 read with proviso to Rule 8 (6) of the Security Interest (Enforcement) Rules, 2002

Notice is hereby given to the public in general and in particular to the Borrower (s) and Guarantor (s) that the below described movable & immovable property mortgaged/Hypothecated/charged to the Federal Bank Ltd ( Secured Creditor ), the physical possession of which has been taken by the Authorised Officer of The Federal Bank Ltd (Secured Creditor), will be sold on "As is where is", "As is what is", and "Whatever there is" on 11thof September 2023 for recovery of ₹ 22,77,322/- (Rupees

Twenty-Two Lakhs Seventy-Seven Thousand Three Hundred Twenty Two Only) as on 10/08/2023 in loan A/c of Mr. Dnyaneshwar Pandurang Khandale with further interest, cost and other charges plus expenses from 1) Mr. Dnyaneshwar Pandurang Khandale 2) Mrs. Lata Dnyaneshwar Khandale. The reserve price will be ₹27,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty Seven Lakhs Only) and the earnest money deposit will be ₹2,70,000/- (Rupees Two Lakhs Seventy Thousand Only).

Description of Mortgaged Immovable Property

All that piece and parcel of Residential Flat Bearing No.A-01,admeasuring 1290 Sq.Ft on Ground Floor in A Wing of the building known as "Kapil Capital" constructed on Sy.No 16, Hissa No 4/3, Ambegaon Bk, Pune.

Boundaries of the Flat- East: Staircase & Lift West: Parking South: Common Road North: Parking

For detailed sale notice and terms and conditions of the sale, please refer to the link provided in in the website of The Federal Bank Ltd i.e. https://www.federalbank.co.in/web/guest/tender-notices

For the Federal Bank Ltd,

Sd/-

(Authorised officer under SARFAESI Act)