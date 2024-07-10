(REGD A/D)

NOTICE FOR SALE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002 (hereinafter referred to as Rules).

Whereas The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 13/07/2021 calling upon the borrowers (1) Nimisha Madhav. S, III/597, Karayalathukonam, Vattapara, Trivandrum- 695028// Sreekrishna Kripa, Pachakkad, Vengode PO, Vattappara, Trivandrum-695028(2) Sreekumar M, Sreekrishna Kripa, Pachakkad, Vengode PO, Vattappara , Trivandrum-695028 (3) Sajitha S, Sreekrishna Kripa, Pachakkad, Vengode PO, Vattapara, Trivandrum-695028, to repay the amount mentioned in the notice being (a) ₹ 19,66,589/- as on 30.06.2021 in Term Loan 17456900000105(from 1st and 2nd among you) (b) ₹ 4,34,809.03 as on 14.06.2021 in Federal Prathyasa Loan 17456600000173(from 2nd and 3rd among you) (c) ₹ 11,79,527.21 as on 30.06.2021 in Cash Credit Limit 17455500002057 (from 1st and 2nd among you) together with interest and costs thereon within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.

Whereas the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 09/12/2021 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules. Thereafter actual possession was taken/affected on 06/03/2023 in compliance of the order of Hon'ble Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Thiruvananthapuram in MC 34/2023 and the property is now in possession with the branch.

The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and/or guarantor(s) and / or defaulters and general public that Bank has decided to sell on 07/08/2024 the properties described herein below on "AS IS WHERE IS BASIS" AS IS WHAT IS BASIS" AND "AS IS WHATEVER BASIS" under Rules 8&9 of said Rules for realizing total dues of ₹ 53,83,066.62 (Rupees Fifty Three Lakh Eighty Three Thousand Sixty Six and Paise Sixty Two only )[(a) ₹ 29,09,722.05 in Term Loan A/c 17456900000105 (b) ₹ 6,69,608.97 in Federal Prathyasa Loan A/c 17456600000173 (c) ₹ 18,03,735.60 in CC Limit A/c 17455500002057 ] as on the date of sale (i.e.; 07.08.2024) till realization and further expenses, costs and thus the undersigned hereby invites from interested parties the sealed tenders for purchasing the below property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.

While we call upon you to discharge your liability as above by payment of the entire dues to the Bank together with applicable interest, all costs, charges and expenses incurred by the bank till repayment and redeem the secured asset, within the period mentioned above, Please take important note that as per section 13(8) of the SARFAESI Act 2002, (as amended), the right of redemption of secured asset will be available to you only till the date of publication of notice for publication or inviting tenders from public or private treaty for transfer by way of lease, assignment or sale of the secured asset.