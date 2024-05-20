LCRD Chennai Division

MDSH/MDSC/SN/ /2024-25 Date: 18-05-2024

NOTICE FOR SALE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002(hereinafter referred to as Rules).

Whereas The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 13- 11-2023 calling upon the borrower 1) Shri Kuttiraja M, S/o Muthusamy and 2) Smt Merlin R, W/o Kuttiraja M both residing at No. 15, Sharan Enclave, S1 Second Floor, B Block, Padasalai Street, East Balaji Nagar, Kallikupam, Ambattur, Chennai- 600053 and also at No. 181/5, Old Colony, Kelaeral, Kila Eral, Thoothukudi- 628908 to repay the amount mentioned in the notice being 60,54,907.90 (Rupees Sixty Lakh Fifty Four Thousand Nine Hundred and Seven, paise Ninety only) under FHS loan with number 12337300002419 together with future interest till the date of payment and costs and other charges within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.

Whereas the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 20-01-2024 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.

The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 29th June 2024 the property described herein below on " As is where is", "As is what is" and "Whatever there is " under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues of Rs. 64,34,245.70 as on 29-06-2024 in Housing Loan together with interest at the contractual rate of 8.87% p.a. with monthly rests along with additional charges and costs from 30.06.2024 from you jointly and severally, till the date of payment and costs, and thus the undersigned hereby invites from interested parties the sealed tenders for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.