NOTICE FOR SALE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002(hereinafter referred to as Rules).
Whereas The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 13- 11-2023 calling upon the borrower 1) Shri Kuttiraja M, S/o Muthusamy and 2) Smt Merlin R, W/o Kuttiraja M both residing at No. 15, Sharan Enclave, S1 Second Floor, B Block, Padasalai Street, East Balaji Nagar, Kallikupam, Ambattur, Chennai- 600053 and also at No. 181/5, Old Colony, Kelaeral, Kila Eral, Thoothukudi- 628908 to repay the amount mentioned in the notice being 60,54,907.90 (Rupees Sixty Lakh Fifty Four Thousand Nine Hundred and Seven, paise Ninety only) under FHS loan with number 12337300002419 together with future interest till the date of payment and costs and other charges within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.
Whereas the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 20-01-2024 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.
The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 29th June 2024 the property described herein below on " As is where is", "As is what is" and "Whatever there is " under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues of Rs. 64,34,245.70 as on 29-06-2024 in Housing Loan together with interest at the contractual rate of 8.87% p.a. with monthly rests along with additional charges and costs from 30.06.2024 from you jointly and severally, till the date of payment and costs, and thus the undersigned hereby invites from interested parties the sealed tenders for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.
SL.
NO.
1
DISCRIPTION OF THE IMMOVEABLE PROPERTY
All that piece and parcel of Apartment No. A104 measuring about 655 Sq.ft carpet area/ [comprising in 1002 Sq.ft Super built up area] in First Floor, in the residential complex "CASAGRAND TUDOR" along with One Covered Car Park and 58 Sq.ft of private terrace area in the residential area together with an undivided share of land of 399 Sq.ft out of 2,42,098 Sq.ft. comprised in survey Nos. 78/1-34 cents,78/2 -33 cents, 126/1-104 cents,126/2 -104 cents, 125 -159 cents ,127 -35 cents , 124/2-144 cents, 124/3A - 18 cents in all 6 Acres 31 cents situated at Nolambur Village, Maduravoyal Taluk, formerly Thiruvallur District, presently Chennai District and situated within the Registration District of Chennai Central and Sub Registration District of Villivakkam (formerly Registration District of Chennai North and Sub Registration District of Konnur) bounded on the East by: Land in Sy Nos. 79, 123, 124/1A, West by: Land gifted towards OSR area, Link Road area, EB sub-station and Land in Sy. Nos. 212 and 207, North by: Land in Sy Nos. 76, 77, 79 and 80 and South by: Land in Sy Nos. 128, 129, 124/3B, 120.
RESERVE PRICE
RS.75,20,000 /-
EMD AMOUNT
RS.7,52,000/-
The Federal Bank Ltd., LCRD Chennai Division, No: 27, 5th Floor, Akshaya Shanti, Opp. Head Post Office, Anna Salai, Chennai- 600002, Phone: 044 4774 8486/87, email id: chnlcrd@federalbank.co.in
CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368, website: www.federalbank.co.in
Terms and Conditions
- The reserve price below which the property will not be sold is mentioned above.
- The intending purchasers shall submit /send to the undersigned their tender quoting the price offered by them in a sealed cover along with a Demand Draft favouring The Federal Bank Ltd. payable at Chennai for RS. 7,52,000/- being earnest money equivalent to 10 % of the Reserve Price of the property concerned, which is refundable if the tender is not accepted.
- Bids shall be submitted in the multiples of Rs.10,000/- over and above the reserve price.
- Tenders in respect of each item of the property along with the demand draft for earnest money shall be submitted separately. The Tenders which are not duly sealed and are not accompanied by Demand Draft as afore stated will be summarily rejected.
- The sealed covers containing tender shall reach the undersigned before 12.00 PM on 29th June 2024.
- The intending purchasers shall be present before the undersigned valid photo identity proof at his office on 29th June 2024 at 1:30 PM when the tenders will be opened.
- After opening the tender, the intending bidders may be given opportunity at the discretion of the authorized officer to have, inter se bidding among themselves to enhance the price.
- The successful bidder shall deposit 25% of the bid amount / sale price inclusive of the EMD imme- diately on acceptance of his tender/ offer by the Bank but not later than next working day and the balance 75% within 15 days, failing which the entire deposit made by him shall be forfeited with- out any notice and the property concerned will be re-sold.
- All payments shall be made by way of Demand Draft drawn in favour of The Federal Bank Ltd. payable at Chennai or by RTGS/NEFT (A/c No. 14082200000026, IFSC: FDRL0001408).
- The successful bidder shall bear the entire charges / fees payable for conveyance such as stamp duty, Registration fee etc. as applicable as per Law.
- No encumbrance in respect of the property has come to the knowledge and information of the Bank. The Bank will not be held responsible for any charge, lien and encumbrance, property tax or any other dues etc. to the Govt. or anybody in respect of the property under sale. The society charges and the other encumbrances, if any should be cleared by the purchaser of the property.
- The tenders offering price below the Reserve Price mentioned above will be rejected.
- The Authorized Officer has the absolute right to accept or reject the bid/ all or any tender including the highest tender or adjourn / postpone the sale without assigning any reason. The decision of the Authorized Officer/Bank shall be final.
- The intending purchasers can inspect the properties between 10:00 AM and 1:00 PM on 19th June 2024. The intending purchasers who wish to inspect the property and / or know further details / conditions may contact the Authorised Officer at his above address.
- The buyer should satisfy himself/herself/itself as to the title, ownership, statutory approvals, ex- tend etc of the property, before participation in the auction.
NB: -The borrowers named above may treat this as notice of Thirty days as stipulated in Rule 8 (6) of the said Rules and pay the secured debt in full to avoid sale of the properties.
Dated this the 18th day of May 2024 at Chennai
For The Federal Bank Ltd.
Asst. Vice President (Authorised Officer under SARFAESI Act)
