LCRD Chennai Division

MDSH/JA/PF/ /2024-25 Date:05th July 2024

NOTICE FOR SALE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002(hereinafter referred to as Rules).

Whereas The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 22/05/2023 calling upon the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters 1. Smt. Geetha, D/o Mr Ganji Srinivasulu Setty, 2. Smt. Sujathamma, W/o Mr Ganji Srinivasulu Setty and

3. Sri. Ganji Srinivasulu Setty, S/o Mr Ganji Suburayalu Setty all are residing at 8/20 Appar Street, Kodungaiyur PO, Chennai, TamilNadu- 600118, and also having alternative address at Surisettypa- lem, Kokkupadu Kota, Nellore, Andra Pradesh- 524411 and also Sl. No.3 having another address at No 113/1, Ammari Koil Street, Bethunaickean Pettai, Peddunaickanpet, Chennai-600099 to pay the amount mentioned in the notice being ₹90,51,827.00 (Rupees Ninety Lakh Fifty One Thousand

Eight Hundred Twenty Seven Only) consisting of (a) ₹78,73,489 under A/c number 15217300000356, (b) ₹7,86,664/- under A/c number 15217300000364 and (c) ₹3,91,674/- under A/c number 15217600001120 within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.

Whereas the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 02.08.2023 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.

The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 12th August 2024 the property described herein below on " As is where is", "As is what is" and "Whatever there is " under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues totaling to a sum of ₹1,05,92,370.72 (Rupees One Crore Five Lakh Ninety Two Thousand Three Hundred Seventy and paise Seventy Two only) as on 12-08-2024 (date of sale) as per the OA claim filed under Diary No.3183/2023 before DRT-2, Chennai consisting of

₹92,16,454.58 under A/c number 15217300000356, (b) ₹9,13,837.10 under A/c number 15217300000364 and (c) ₹4,62,079.04 under A/c number 15217600001120 and interest thereon and thus the undersigned hereby invites from interested parties the sealed tenders for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.

DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY

All that piece and parcel of the residential flat bearing No.S6 admeasuring 1225 Sq. ft in a residential complex known as "AAKRITHI" on the Second Floor together with 412 Sq. ft. of undivided share in landed property admeasuring 9,450 Sq. ft. or thereabouts, situated in Venkateswara Nagar Ex- tension, West Tambaram, Varadharajapuram Village, Sriperumbudur Taluk, Kancheepuram Dis- trict, comprised in old Survey Nos. 380/1B1A, 380/1B1B, 380/1B1C, and 380/1B1D, New Survey No.380/1B/1A1 bearing Plot Nos. 170-A,170-B, 171 A and 171-B and bounded on the North by lands in S.No.381, South by Road, East by Plot No.169 and West by Plot No.172 admeasuring on the Northern side- 105 feet, on the Southern side- 105 feet, on the Eastern side- 90 feet and on the Western side- 90 feet.

The Federal Bank Ltd., LCRD Chennai Division, No: 27, 5th Floor, Akshaya Shanti, Opp. Head Post Office, Anna Salai, Chennai- 600002, Phone: 044 4774 8486/87, email id: chnlcrd@federalbank.co.in

CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368, website: www.federalbank.co.in