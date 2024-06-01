Considering the default on your part, you have voluntarily surrendered the vehicle to the bank on

As per terms of the Loan Agreement, the timely payment of the EMIs is the essence of contract. Further, as per the terms and conditions of the said agreement Bank has a legal right to take possession of the equipment/ asset/vehicle financed to you. You have committed default in payment of the EMIs on due dates in violation of the terms and conditions of the Loan Agreement and the loan account was classified as NPA on

You had availed of a Commercial Vehicle loan of Rs. 38,18,502/- (Rupees Thirty-Eight Lakhs Eighteen Only) through Account No. 21246900000294 on 26-MAY-2022 from the Federal Bank Limited, a company registered under the Companies Act, 1956 having its registered office at Aluva, Kerala through its branch at Mira Road (hereinafter referred to as 'the bank'). In consideration thereof, you had jointly executed in favour of the Bank security agreements/documents etc. on the relevant date, whereby you have admitted and agreed to the terms and conditions of the said credit facility. In order to secure the due repayment of the said Facility, first of you had created security interest in favour of the Bank by way of hypothecation in respect of equipment/asset/vehicle as specifically mentioned in the said Loan Agreement (herein afterwards as "said equipment/asset/vehicle").

10.The successful bidders shall bear the entire charges/fees payable for conveyance such as stamp duty, Registration fee etc. as applicable as per law.

All other payments shall be made in the form EFT/NEFT/RTGS as mentioned above or DD drawn in favour of The Federal Bank Limited, payable at Mumbai

If for any reason the sale did not take place on 12/06/2024 the bank will proceed to sell the vehicle on any date after 12/06/2024 without any further notice.

The incremental Bid amount will be in the multiple of Rs. 10,000.00 (Rupees Ten Thousand Only). The successful bidders shall deposit 25% of the bid amount / sale price (less EMD) immediately on acceptance of his tender/ offer by the Bank and the balance 75% within 15 days, failing which the entire deposit made by him shall be forfeited without any notice and the properties concerned will be

being earnest money deposit (EMD) equivalent to 10% of the Reserve Price of the property, which is refundable if the tender is not accepted.

The EMD shall be remitted through EFT/NEFT/RTGS to the Federal Bank account no. A/c No 14030051030001, IFSC Code No. FDRL0001403 as mentioned above for Rs.1,70,000/- (Rupees One Lakh Seventy Thousand Only) for hypothecated vehicle, before 3.00 PM on 11/06/2024,

Bids in the prescribed formats given in the Tender Document shall be submitted "online" through the portal

The Reserve price below which the hypothecated property will not be sold is Rs.17,00,000/- (Rupees Seventeen Lakhs Only).

Hypothecation of Tata Motors Ltd, Signa 2823 K BSVI, 39W, Colour - Titanium White, Chassis No. MAT797051N2E11154, Engine No. B5 6B6A220D06122E63906106, Reg No. MH 47 AS 7034, 2022 Model, Diesel as per RC book.

11.No encumbrance in respect of the property has come to the knowledge and information of the Bank. The Bank will not be held responsible for any charge, lien and encumbrance, taxes or any other dues etc. to the Govt. or anybody in respect of the movable property under sale. The other encumbrances and charges, if any should be cleared by the purchaser of the property/ies.

12.The Authorized Officer has the absolute right to accept or reject the bid/ all or any tender including the highest tender or adjourn/postpone/cancel the sale without assigning any reason. The decision of the Authorized Officer/Bank shall be final.

13.The buyers should satisfy themselves on the title, ownership and statutory approvals etc, before participation in the auction. The tender shall not be accepted if the bid is below the reserve price.

14.The intending purchasers can inspect the movable properties by visiting TRINITY PARKING YARD -

GHODBUNDER ROAD, Thane-Maharashtra on 07/06/2024 between 11.30 am and 2.30 pm with prior appointment.

15.For further details regarding other conditions of sale, the intending bidder may contact the undersigned.

Dated this the 01st day of June 2024 at Mumbai.

For The Federal Bank Limited,

Mr.Lecin C

Deputy Vice President-I & Division Head

