KTMB/SKKS/SEPF 1658/ 2023 30.08.2023

Regd / Speed Post with A/D

NOTICE FOR SALE OF IMMOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002(hereinafter referred to as Rules).

Whereas, The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 19.10.2019 calling upon the borrowers

Mr. George M Philip S/o M P Philipose (late), residing at Muttumtharapadickal house, Parampuzha P O, Kottayam, Pin-686004. Mr. Allen George Philip S/o George M Philip , residing at Muttumtharapadickal house , Parampuzha P O, Kottayam, Pin-686004.

3.Mrs. Anitha Jacob, W/o T C Jacob, now residing at Thadikulngara House, Mekkadu P O Athani Kara, Aluva East village , Ernakulam District, Pin-683589

4 Mrs. Usha Jacob, D/o M P Philipose (late) ,Muttumtharapadickal house, Parampuzha P O, Kottayam, Pin-686004.

Overseas address : 29 Barrymore BLVD, Franklin square, New York 11010, USA Represented by power of attorney holder, Mrs. Anitha Jacob, W/o T C Jacob, now residing at Thadikulngara House, Mekkadu P O Athani Kara, Aluva East village , Ernakulam District, Pin-683589

to pay the amount mentioned in the notice being Rs. 3,54,70,166/- (Rupees Three crore Fiftyfour lakhs

Seventy thousand One hundred and Sixtysix only) as on 19.10.2019 with further interest @ 15.20% (inclusive of penal interest @ 2%) per annum with monthly rests plus cost and other expenses 20/10/2019 till date of payment being the amount due under the loan availed of by them from our Br. Kalathipady within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.

Whereas the borrower(s) / coobligant(s) / guarantors (s) and / or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 06.10.2021 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in news papers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.

The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 05thOctober, 2023, the property described herein below on under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues of Rs. 5,92,89,448/- (Rupees Five crore Ninetytwo lakhs Eightynine thousand Four hundred and Fourtyeight only) as on 05.10.2023a with future interest from 06.10.2023 till realization on as is where is, whatever there is & what ever it is basis and thus the undersigned hereby invites from interested parties the sealed tenders for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.

Description of the mortgaged properties/secured assets

1)All that piece and parcel of the landed property measuring 24.60 ares (17.05 ares in Re-Sy. No.67/1 and 7.55 ares in Re-Sy. No. 67/2, in Block 24 ) of land with residential building No.4/44, commercial buildings bearing Nos.4/44F, 4/44G, 4/44H, 4/44I, 4/44J, and 4/45A, 4/45B, 4/45C, 4/45D and 4/45E, Ward no. 4 in Vijayapuram Grama Panchayat, Vijayapuram Village, Kottayam Taluk, Kottayam District, Kerala State and bounded on East By property of Anitha, South by property of Kurian Muttathupadickal, West by private road and North by Eranjal-Thiruvanchoor Road.