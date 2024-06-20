1
Loan Collection & Recovery Department -Mumbai
Division
BBYO/NBYREG/KOE/SALE NOTICE/
/2024-2025
Date: 19/06/2024
SALE NOTICE
NOTICE FOR SALE OF MOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (Hereinafter referred to as Act) R/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002 (hereinafter referred to as Rules).
Whereas the Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Limited, under the Act issued a demand notice dated 02/08/2023 calling upon the borrowers and defaulters, (1) Mr. Pradeep Motilal Agarwal alias Pradeep Agarwal, Son of Mr. Motilal Biharilal Agarwal, carrying on business in the name and style of M/s Goyal Enterprises at Flat No. 701, A Wing, Plot No 60, Near V Mart, Ulwe, Somtane, Raigad, Maharashtra- 410206 also at Shop No. 6,7, E V Regency Co Op Society, Plot No.22, Sector-11, Kalamboli, Panvel, Navi Mumbai, Raigad, Maharashtra-410218& (2) Mrs. Pooja Pradeep Agarwal, Wife of Mr. Pradeep Motilal Agarwal, at Neelam Kunj, Plot No-45,Sector-1, Navi Mumbai, Nerul, Thane, Maharashtra-400706 also at Flat No. 701, A Wing, Plot No 60, Near V Mart, Ulwe, Somtane, Raigarh, Maharashtra-410206,to repay the amount mentioned in the notice being Rs.58,41,710/-(RupeesFifty Eight Lakhs Forty One Thousand Seven Hundred and Ten Only) together with interest and costs within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.
Whereas the borrower's having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the Authorized Officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Limited has taken physical possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with rule 8 of the said Rules on 24th day of November 2023 by issuing a notice to the borrowers and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.
The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 10/07/2024, the properties described herein below on "AS IS WHERE IS" "AS IS WHAT IS" & "WHATEVER THERE IS BASIS" under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues of
Rs.66,33,509/- (Rupees Sixty Six Lakhs Thirty Three Thousand Five Hundred and Nine Only) as on 10/07/2024 along with further interest, charges and cost thereon and thus the undersigned hereby invites tenders/e-bidsfrom interested parties for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.
"While we call upon you to discharge your liabilities as above by payment of the entire dues to the Bank together with applicable interest, all costs, charges and expenses incurred by the bank till repayment and redeem the secured asset, within the period mentioned above, Please take important note that as per section 13(8) of the SARFAESI Act 2002, (as amended), the right of redemption of secured asset will be available to you only till the date of publication of notice for publication or inviting tenders from public or private treaty for transfer by way of lease, assignment or sale of the secured asset."
The Federal Bank Limited, Loan Collection & Recovery Department - Mumbai Division, 134, 13th Floor, Joly Maker Chamber II,
Nariman Point, Mumbai - 400021 E-mail:mumlcrd@federalbank.co.in,Phone : 022 - 22022548 / 22028427
CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368, Website: www.federalbank.co.in
2
Lot No
Description of Hypothecated Movable Properties
1
Hypothecation of ASHOK LEYLAND CA1615/42 H CC, (BS-VI), Colour - NP Brown, Chassis No.
MB1A3GCD2NRGY7516, Engine No. NGHZ417305, 2022 Model, Fuel Diesel, having Registration
No.MH43 BX 6512 and registered with the Dy. Regional Transport Office, Navi Mumbai,
Maharashtra.
2
Hypothecation of ASHOK LEYLAND CA1615/42 H CC, (BS-VI), Colour - NP Brown, Chassis No.
MB1A3GCD4NRGY7517, Engine No. NGHZ417276, 2022 Model, Fuel Diesel, having Registration
No. MH43 BX 6513 and registered with Regional Transport Office, Vashi, Navi Mumbai,
Maharashtra.
3
Hypothecation of ASHOK LEYLAND CA1615/42 H CC, (BS-VI), Colour - NP Brown, Chassis No.
MB1A3GCD0NRGY7515, Engine No. NGHZ417307, 2022 Model, Fuel Diesel, having Registration
No. MH43 BX 6510 and registered with Regional Transport Office, Vashi, Navi Mumbai,
Maharashtra.
Terms and Conditions
- The Reserve price below, which each of the hypothecated properties more fully described in Lot No.1, 2 & 3 will not be sold is Rs.10,15,000/- (Rupees Ten Lakhs and Fifteen Thousand Only).
- The properties will be sold by e-auction through the Bank's approved service provider M/s E- Procurement Technologies Ltd. - Auction Tiger on 10/07/2024 between 11.30 AM to 1.30 PM under the supervision of the Authorised officer of the Federal Bank Limited.
3. E-auction tender document containing e-auction bid conditions of online auction sale are available in website:
form, declaration, general terms and https:// federalbank.auctiontiger.net
- The prospective bidders may avail online training on E-Auction from M/S E-ProcurementTechnologies Ltd. - Auction Tiger help line no. & email ID: Mr. Ramprasad - Mobile No: 8000023297 & Email Id -ramprasad@auctiontiger.net
- Bids in the prescribed formats given in the Tender Document shall be submitted "online" through the portal https:// federalbank.auctiontiger.net. Bids submitted otherwise shall not be eligible for consideration.
- The EMD shall be remitted through EFT/NEFT/RTGS to the Federal Bank Account No. 14030051030001, IFSC Code No. FDRL0001403 as mentioned above for Rs.1,01,500/- (Rupees One Lakh One Thousand and Five Hundred Only) for each of the hypothecated vehicles more fully described in Lot No.1, 2 & 3 before 3.00 PM on 09/07/2024, being earnest money deposit (EMD) equivalent to 10% of the Reserve Price of the property, which is refundable if the tender is not accepted.
- The incremental Bid amount for each of the hypothecated vehicle will be in the multiple of Rs. 1,000/- (Rupees One Thousand Only). The successful bidders shall deposit 25% of the bid amount / sale price (less EMD) immediately on acceptance of his/her tender/offer by the Bank and the balance 75% within 15 days, failing which the entire deposit made by him shall be forfeited without any notice and the properties concerned will be re-sold.
3
- All other payments shall be made in the form EFT/NEFT/RTGS as mentioned above or DD drawn in favour of The Federal Bank Limited, payable at Mumbai.
- The successful bidders shall bear the entire charges/fees payable for conveyance such as stamp duty, Registration fee etc. as applicable as per law.
10.No encumbrance in respect of the properties has come to the knowledge and information of the Bank. The Bank will not be held responsible for any charge, lien and encumbrance, taxes or any other dues etc. to the Govt. or anybody in respect of the movable property under sale. The other encumbrances and charges, if any should be cleared by the purchaser of the property/ies.
11.The Authorized Officer has the absolute right to accept or reject the bid/ all or any tender including the highest tender or adjourn/postpone/cancel the sale without assigning any reason. The decision of the Authorized Officer/Bank shall be final.
12.The buyers should satisfy themselves on the title, ownership and statutory approvals etc, before participation in the auction. The tender shall not be accepted if the bid is below the reserve price.
13.The intending purchasers can inspect the movable properties on 02/07/2024 between 11.30 am and 2.30 pm with prior appointment.
14.For further details regarding other conditions of sale, the intending bidder may contact the undersigned.
15.The borrowers/guarantors named above shall treat this as notice of thirty days as stipulated in
Rule 8(6) read with Rule 9 of the said Rules and pay the secured debt in full to avoid sale of the secured properties.
Dated this the 19th Day of June 2024 at Mumbai.
For The Federal Bank Limited,
Mr. Lecin C
Deputy Vice President - I & Division Head (Authorised Officer under SARFAESI Act)
Disclaimer
The Federal Bank Limited published this content on 19 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2024 07:49:07 UTC.