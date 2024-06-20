1

Loan Collection & Recovery Department -Mumbai

Division

BBYO/NBYREG/KOE/SALE NOTICE/ /2024-2025 Date: 19/06/2024

SALE NOTICE

NOTICE FOR SALE OF MOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (Hereinafter referred to as Act) R/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002 (hereinafter referred to as Rules).

Whereas the Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Limited, under the Act issued a demand notice dated 02/08/2023 calling upon the borrowers and defaulters, (1) Mr. Pradeep Motilal Agarwal alias Pradeep Agarwal, Son of Mr. Motilal Biharilal Agarwal, carrying on business in the name and style of M/s Goyal Enterprises at Flat No. 701, A Wing, Plot No 60, Near V Mart, Ulwe, Somtane, Raigad, Maharashtra- 410206 also at Shop No. 6,7, E V Regency Co Op Society, Plot No.22, Sector-11, Kalamboli, Panvel, Navi Mumbai, Raigad, Maharashtra-410218& (2) Mrs. Pooja Pradeep Agarwal, Wife of Mr. Pradeep Motilal Agarwal, at Neelam Kunj, Plot No-45,Sector-1, Navi Mumbai, Nerul, Thane, Maharashtra-400706 also at Flat No. 701, A Wing, Plot No 60, Near V Mart, Ulwe, Somtane, Raigarh, Maharashtra-410206,to repay the amount mentioned in the notice being Rs.58,41,710/-(RupeesFifty Eight Lakhs Forty One Thousand Seven Hundred and Ten Only) together with interest and costs within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.

Whereas the borrower's having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the Authorized Officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Limited has taken physical possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with rule 8 of the said Rules on 24th day of November 2023 by issuing a notice to the borrowers and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.

The undersigned hereby give notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 10/07/2024, the properties described herein below on "AS IS WHERE IS" "AS IS WHAT IS" & "WHATEVER THERE IS BASIS" under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues of

Rs.66,33,509/- (Rupees Sixty Six Lakhs Thirty Three Thousand Five Hundred and Nine Only) as on 10/07/2024 along with further interest, charges and cost thereon and thus the undersigned hereby invites tenders/e-bidsfrom interested parties for purchasing the property subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.

"While we call upon you to discharge your liabilities as above by payment of the entire dues to the Bank together with applicable interest, all costs, charges and expenses incurred by the bank till repayment and redeem the secured asset, within the period mentioned above, Please take important note that as per section 13(8) of the SARFAESI Act 2002, (as amended), the right of redemption of secured asset will be available to you only till the date of publication of notice for publication or inviting tenders from public or private treaty for transfer by way of lease, assignment or sale of the secured asset."

The Federal Bank Limited, Loan Collection & Recovery Department - Mumbai Division, 134, 13th Floor, Joly Maker Chamber II,

Nariman Point, Mumbai - 400021 E-mail:mumlcrd@federalbank.co.in,Phone : 022 - 22022548 / 22028427

CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368, Website: www.federalbank.co.in