LCRD New Delhi Division
NDLW/SPL-658 & 659/
/2023
Date-03.07.2023
E- Auction Sale Notice for Sale of Immovable Assets under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Interest Act, 2002 read with proviso to Rule 8(6) of the Security Interest (Enforcement) Rules , 2002
Whereas,
The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 21.07.2016 calling upon the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters
- Shri Dharam Pal S/o Shri Bour Chand Goyal residing at House No. 4634/11, Street No.1, Near Kwality Chowk & Kale Ki Jindi, Ward No. 28, New Shimlapuri, Ludhiana-141003, Punjab carrying on business in the name and style of M/S Guru Kripa Engg. Works at Industrial Area, Village Bulara, Ludhiana-141011
- Smt. Reshma Goyal W/o Shri Dharam Pal residing at House No. 4634/11, Street No.1, Near Kwality Chowk & Kale Ki Jindi, Ward No. 28, New Shimlapuri, Ludhiana-141003, Punjab
to pay the amount mentioned in the notice being Rs. 36,64,508/- (RupeesThirty-SixLakhSixty-FourThousand Five Hundred Eight only) as on 30.06.2016 together with interest thereon @12.63% per annum with monthly rests and penal interest @2% p.a. from 01.07.2016 till payment being the amount due under the Cash Credit Limit availed of by them from our Br. Ludhiana within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.
Whereas the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken Physical possession of the properties described herein below as Schedule-1and 2, in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 23.01.2023 & 16.08.2017 respectively by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.
Whereas since the dues in respect of the said account is remaining unpaid, the undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 8thAugust 2023 the properties described herein below on " AS IS WHERE IS BASIS " under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues of Rs.1,06,15,738/- (Rupees One
Crore Six Lakh Fifteen Thousand Seven Hundred Thirty Eight Only) as on 30.06.2023 with interest
- 12.63% per annum with monthly rests plus penal interest @ 4% from 01.07.2023 till realization and thus the undersigned hereby invites from interested parties the sealed tenders/bidding for purchasing the property/ies subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.
The Federal Bank Ltd. LCRD New Delhi Division, Upper Ground Floor, Federal Towers, 2/2, West Patel Nagar, Opp. Metro Pillar 196, Patel Road, New Delhi-110008, Phone No. 011-40733977, 78, 79 & 80, Email id: ndllcrd@federalbank.co.in
CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368 website: www.federalbank.co.in
Page 1 of 4
Description of the Mortgaged Properties/Secured Assets
Schedule-1
Reserve Price Rs. 33,00,000/-
1. All piece and parcel of Property consisting land measuring 514 Sq. yards under Sale Deed No. 1195 dated 20.05.2014, comprised in Killa No. 15/1 (5-16), 11/1 (6-0), Khewat No. 234/196 & 235/197, Khatauni No. 251 & 252, Jamabandi for the year 2007-08, Hadbast No. 265, Wakya situated in Industrial Area, Village-Bulara,Ludhiana-141011, Punjab together with all the buildings and improvement thereon in the name of Mrs. Reshma Goyal bounded on East by Jagdish Marble, South by Owner's property, West by street and North by street.
Schedule-2
Reserve Price Rs. 23,00,000/-
2. All piece and parcel of Property consisting of land measuring 514.25 Sq. yards under Sale Deed No. 1198 dated 20.05.2014, for property measuring 0K-15M being 15/116 share out of the total land measuring 5K-16M comprised in Khasra No. 10//15/1, Khata No. 234/196/251 and property measuring 0K-2M being 2/120 share out of total land measuring 6K-0M comprised in Khasra No. 11//11/1, Khata No. 235/197/252 as per Jamabandi for the year 2007-08, situated at Village-Bulara, HB No. 265, Tehsil & District-Ludhiana, Punjab together with the buildings and improvement thereon in the name of Mr. Dharam Pal Goyal, bounded on East by Jagdish Marble, South by Agriculture Land, West by Road and North by Owner's property.
Terms and Conditions
1. Auction sale/bidding would be only through "online electronic bidding" process through the
websitehttps://federalbank.auctiontiger.net
2. The properties will be sold on "AS IS WHERE IS" "AS IS WHAT IS" and "WHATEVER THERE IS"
basis for an amount not below the Reserve Price.
3. The RESERVE PRICES and the Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) for each Schedule /
property are as mentioned below. The property/ies will not be sold below the reserve price.
Schedule No
RESERVE PRICE
EMD
1
Rs.33 Lakhs
Rs.3,30,000/-
2
Rs.23 Lakhs
Rs.2,30,000/-
4. The Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) for the scheduled properties are equivalent to 10% of the Reserve Price of the properties, which is refundable if the tender is/are not accepted. The Schedule number of the pertinent property against which the bid / tender is submitted shall be clearly mentioned in the bid format.
5. The Bid along with EMD and relevant KYC documents shall be submitted ONLINE/ at any Branch of Federal Bank, latest by 5.00 PM on 07.08.2023. If the bid form is submitted by an incorporated company, the person representing such company shall submit / produce the true copy of resolution / authorization from the company.
The Federal Bank Ltd. LCRD New Delhi Division, Upper Ground Floor, Federal Towers, 2/2, West Patel Nagar, Opp. Metro Pillar 196, Patel Road, New Delhi-110008, Phone No. 011-40733977, 78, 79 & 80, Email id: ndllcrd@federalbank.co.in
CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368 website: www.federalbank.co.in
Page 2 of 4
- Refer websitehttps://federalbank.auctiontiger.netfor more details. Any bids and EMD submitted beyond the date and time referred above will not be entertained.The tenders offering price below the Reserve Price mentioned above will be rejected summarily.
- The auction will be conducted online from 11:00 AM to 1.00 PM for Schedule-1 Property and from 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM for Schedule-2 Property on 08.08.2023, with unlimited extension of 5 minutes each.
- The auction would commence above the reserve price mentioned above. Bidders shall improve their offers in multiples ofRs.50,000/- (Rupees Fifty Thousand Only) for each schedule property.
- The intending bidders shall hold a valid e-mail address and register their names at the portal and get their user id and password free of cost from M/s e-Procurement Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Auctiontiger) whereupon they would be allowed to participate in the online e-auction.
- The prospective bidders may avail online training on e-auction from M/s e-Procurement Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Auctiontiger), Ahmedabad, Helpline No.:9265562818 / 9265562821 / 079-6813 6842/6869 & email ID-support@auctiontiger.net and Mr. Ram Sharma- 8000023297 & email - ramprasad@auctiontiger.net
- All payments shall be made through Demand Draft, EFT/NEFT/RTGS toThe Federal Bank Ltd,
Br. Ludhiana, Bank Account No. 13720051030003 , IFSC: FDRL0001372. Schedule number of the pertinent property against which the payment is made shall be clearly mentioned in the payment details.
- The Bank / M/s e-Procurement Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Auctiontiger) shall not have any liability towards bidders for any interruption or delay in access to the site irrespective of the cause.
- The intending purchasers who wish to inspect the properties and / or know further details / conditions may contactBranch Ludhiana,SCO-24,Ground Floor, Ludhiana Trade Tower,
Feroze Gandhi Market, Ludhiana-141001, Punjab, Mob No: 9918857170, Branch No. - 0161-2404760 & 2404249 & LCRD Division, New Delhi, Upper Ground Floor, Federal Towers, 2/2, West Patel Nagar, New Delhi-110008, Phone No. 011-40733977, Dealing Officer Mobile No.-8127511900, 7009569557.
- Details of the auction sale, terms and conditions etc. are also available in our website,https://www.federalbank.co.in/web/guest/tender-notices.
- The intending purchasers can inspect the properties between12.00 PM and 4.00 PM on any working day upto 05.08.2023.
- The successful bidder of each Schedule property shall deposit 25% of the bid amount / sale price (inclusive of EMD) immediately i.e on the same day OR not later than next working day, as the case may be, from the culmination of E-auction /bidding on acceptance of the tender/ offer by the Bank and the balance 75% within 15 days or such further time as permitted by the authorized officer in accordance with law, failing which the entire deposit inclusive of EMD remitted shall be forfeited without any notice and the property will be re- sold.
- The successful bidder shall bear the entire charges/fees payable for conveyance such as stamp duty, registration fee etc as applicable as per law.
The Federal Bank Ltd. LCRD New Delhi Division, Upper Ground Floor, Federal Towers, 2/2, West Patel Nagar, Opp. Metro Pillar 196, Patel Road, New Delhi-110008, Phone No. 011-40733977, 78, 79 & 80, Email id: ndllcrd@federalbank.co.in
CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368 website: www.federalbank.co.in
Page 3 of 4
- No encumbrance or charge in respect of the properties have come to the notice of the Bank. The Bank will not be held responsible for any charge, lien, encumbrance, property tax or any other dues to the Government or anybody in respect of the properties under sale. The encumbrances, if any, should be cleared by the purchaser of the property.
- The Authorised officer has the absolute right to accept or reject all or any bid including the highest bid or adjourn/postpone the sale without assigning any reason. The decision of the Authorised Officer/Bank shall be final.
- The buyer should satisfy himself/ herself / itself as to the title, extent, ownership, statutory approval etc., in respect of the property concerned before participating in the auction.
- If any of the dates mentioned above happen to be a holiday/strike/protest called by any political parties/association/ groups which adversely affects the functioning of the Bank /M/se-ProcurementTechnologies Pvt. Ltd. (Auctiontiger), the very next Bank working day may be considered for related events including the date of auction/sale.
- The properties are put for sale subject to the provisions under the above Act / Rules and other prevailing laws.
Dated this the 3rdday of July 2023 at New Delhi
For The Federal Bank Ltd.,
(Authorised Officer under SARFAESI Act)
The Federal Bank Ltd. LCRD New Delhi Division, Upper Ground Floor, Federal Towers, 2/2, West Patel Nagar, Opp. Metro Pillar 196, Patel Road, New Delhi-110008, Phone No. 011-40733977, 78, 79 & 80, Email id: ndllcrd@federalbank.co.in
CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368 website: www.federalbank.co.in
Page 4 of 4
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
The Federal Bank Limited published this content on 03 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2023 07:48:09 UTC.