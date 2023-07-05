LCRD New Delhi Division

NDLW/SPL-658 & 659/ /2023 Date-03.07.2023

E- Auction Sale Notice for Sale of Immovable Assets under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Interest Act, 2002 read with proviso to Rule 8(6) of the Security Interest (Enforcement) Rules , 2002

Whereas,

The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 21.07.2016 calling upon the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters

Shri Dharam Pal S/o Shri Bour Chand Goyal residing at House No. 4634/11, Street No.1, Near Kwality Chowk & Kale Ki Jindi, Ward No. 28, New Shimlapuri, Ludhiana-141003, Punjab carrying on business in the name and style of M/S Guru Kripa Engg. Works at Industrial Area, Village Bulara, Ludhiana-141011 Smt. Reshma Goyal W/o Shri Dharam Pal residing at House No. 4634/11, Street No.1, Near Kwality Chowk & Kale Ki Jindi, Ward No. 28, New Shimlapuri, Ludhiana-141003, Punjab

to pay the amount mentioned in the notice being Rs. 36,64,508/- (RupeesThirty-SixLakhSixty-FourThousand Five Hundred Eight only) as on 30.06.2016 together with interest thereon @12.63% per annum with monthly rests and penal interest @2% p.a. from 01.07.2016 till payment being the amount due under the Cash Credit Limit availed of by them from our Br. Ludhiana within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.

Whereas the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken Physical possession of the properties described herein below as Schedule-1and 2, in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 23.01.2023 & 16.08.2017 respectively by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.

Whereas since the dues in respect of the said account is remaining unpaid, the undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 8thAugust 2023 the properties described herein below on " AS IS WHERE IS BASIS " under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the dues of Rs.1,06,15,738/- (Rupees One

Crore Six Lakh Fifteen Thousand Seven Hundred Thirty Eight Only) as on 30.06.2023 with interest

12.63% per annum with monthly rests plus penal interest @ 4% from 01.07.2023 till realization and thus the undersigned hereby invites from interested parties the sealed tenders/bidding for purchasing the property/ies subject to the terms and conditions mentioned hereunder.

The Federal Bank Ltd. LCRD New Delhi Division, Upper Ground Floor, Federal Towers, 2/2, West Patel Nagar, Opp. Metro Pillar 196, Patel Road, New Delhi-110008, Phone No. 011-40733977, 78, 79 & 80, Email id: ndllcrd@federalbank.co.in

CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368 website: www.federalbank.co.in

Page 1 of 4