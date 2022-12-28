Federal Bank : Sale Notice - Harvinder Singh

LCRD New Delhi Division

NDLW/SPL-1004/ /2022 Date-28.12.2022

NOTICE FOR SALE OF MOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002 (hereinafter referred to as Rules).

Whereas,

The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 31.05.2021 calling upon the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters

Shri Harvinder Singh, S/o Shri Bhola Singh, V.P.O. Gobindgarh, Teh-Abohar,District-Firozpur- 152117, Punjab Also at C/o Christ Church, Jallo Chak, Near Guru Nanak College of Education, Bari Brahmna, Jammu-181133, Jammu & Kashmir

to pay the amount mentioned in the notice being ₹ 4,12,202.42 (Rupees Four Lakh Twelve Thousand Two Hundred Two & Paisa Forty-TwoOnly) as on 31.05.2021 together with interest thereon @ 8.85% plus penal @2% per annum with monthly rests from 23.05.2021 till payment being the amount due under the Federal Personal Car Loan Account No. 18567400000343 availed of by them from our Br. Chandigarh / Sector 22 C within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.

Whereas the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 08.11.2022 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in news papers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.

Whereas since the dues in respect of the said account is remaining unpaid, the undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 31st January 2023 the vehicle/property described herein below on " AS IS WHERE IS" "AS IS WHAT IS" and "WHATEVER THERE IS" basis under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for

realizing the dues of Rs.4,52,606.42 (Rupees Four Lakh Fifty Two Thousand Six Hundred Six & Paisa

Forty Two Only) as on 27.12.2022 with interest @ 9.25% plus penal @2% per annum with monthly rest from 28.12.2022 till realization and thus the undersigned hereby invites from interested parties

The Federal Bank Ltd. LCRD New Delhi Division, Upper Ground Floor, Federal Towers, 2/2, West Patel Nagar, Opp. Metro Pillar 196, Patel Road, New Delhi-110008

CIN: L65191KL1931PLC000368 website: www.federalbank.co.in

