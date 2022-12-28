Federal Bank : Sale Notice - Harvinder Singh

NOTICE FOR SALE OF MOVABLE PROPERTY ISSUED UNDER THE SECURITISATION AND RECONSTRUCTION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND ENFORCEMENT OF SECURITY INTEREST ACT 2002, (hereinafter referred to as Act) r/w SECURITY INTEREST (ENFORCEMENT) RULES, 2002 (hereinafter referred to as Rules).
Whereas,
The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 31.05.2021 calling upon the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters
Shri Harvinder Singh, S/o Shri Bhola Singh, V.P.O. Gobindgarh, Teh-Abohar,District-Firozpur- 152117, Punjab Also at C/o Christ Church, Jallo Chak, Near Guru Nanak College of Education, Bari Brahmna, Jammu-181133, Jammu & Kashmir
to pay the amount mentioned in the notice being ₹ 4,12,202.42 (Rupees Four Lakh Twelve Thousand Two Hundred Two & PaisaForty-TwoOnly) as on 31.05.2021 together with interest thereon @ 8.85% plus penal @2% per annum with monthly rests from 23.05.2021 till payment being the amount due under the Federal Personal Car Loan Account No. 18567400000343 availed of by them from our Br. Chandigarh / Sector 22 C within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.
Whereas the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 08.11.2022 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in news papers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.
Whereas since the dues in respect of the said account is remaining unpaid, the undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 31stJanuary 2023 the vehicle/property described herein below on " AS IS WHERE IS" "AS IS WHAT IS" and "WHATEVER THERE IS" basis under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for
realizing the dues of Rs.4,52,606.42 (Rupees Four Lakh Fifty Two Thousand Six Hundred Six & Paisa
Forty Two Only) as on 27.12.2022 with interest @ 9.25% plus penal @2% per annum with monthly rest from 28.12.2022 till realization and thus the undersigned hereby invites from interested parties
The Federal Bank Ltd. LCRD New Delhi Division, Upper Ground Floor, Federal Towers, 2/2, West Patel Nagar, Opp. Metro Pillar 196, Patel Road, New Delhi-110008, Phone No. 011-40733977, 78, 79 & 80, Email id: ndllcrd@federalbank.co.in
The Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) for the schedule vehicle/property is Rs.45,000/- (Rupees Forty-Five Thousand only), equivalent to 10% of the Reserve Price of the vehicle/property, which is refundable if the tender is not accepted.
The Bid along with EMD and relevant KYC documents shall be submitted ONLINE/at any Branch of Federal Bank, latest by5.00 PM on 30.01.2023. Refer website https://sarfaesi.auctiontiger.netfor more details. Any bids and EMD submitted beyond the date and time referred above will not be entertained.The tenders offering price below the Reserve Price mentioned above will be rejected summarily.
The auction will be conducted online between11:00 AM and 1.00 PM on 31.01.2023 with unlimited extension of 5 minutes each.
The auction would commence above the reserve price mentioned above. Bidders shall improve their offers in multiples ofRs.10,000/- (Rupees Ten Thousand Only).
The intending bidders shall hold a valid e-mail address and register their names at the portal and get their user id and password free of cost from M/s e-Procurement Technologies Limited - Auction Tiger whereupon they would be allowed to participate in the online e- auction
The prospective bidders may avail online training on e-auction from M/s e-Procurement Technologies Limited - Auction Tiger, Ahmedabad, Helpline No. & email ID : 079- 68136880/68136837 & email - support@auctiontiger.net and Mr. Ram Sharma- 9978591888/9265562821/18 & email - ramprasad@auctiontiger.net
All payments shall be made in the form of RTGS toThe Federal Bank Ltd, Br. Chandigarh /
Sector 22 C, Bank Account 18560051030003 , IFSC: FDRL0001856
The Federal Bank Ltd. LCRD New Delhi Division, Upper Ground Floor, Federal Towers, 2/2, West Patel Nagar, Opp. Metro Pillar 196, Patel Road, New Delhi-110008, Phone No. 011-40733977, 78, 79 & 80, Email id: ndllcrd@federalbank.co.in
The Bank / M/s e-Procurement Technologies Limited - Auction Tiger shall not have any liability towards bidders for any interruption or delay in access to the site irrespective of the cause.
The intending purchasers who wish to inspect the vehicle/property and / or know further details / conditions may contactBranch-Chandigarh /Sector 22 C, SCO2471-72,Sector 22
C, Chandigarh-160022 & LCRD Division, New Delhi, Upper Ground Floor, Federal Towers, 2/2, West Patel Nagar, New Delhi-110008.
The intending purchasers can inspect the vehicle/property between12.00 PM and 4.00 PM on any working day upto 27.01.2023.
The successful bidder shall deposit 25% of the bid amount / sale price (inclusive of EMD) within 24 hours on acceptance of the tender/ offer by the Bank and the balance 75% within 15 days in accordance with law, failing which the entire deposit inclusive of EMD remitted shall be forfeited without any notice and the vehicle/property will be re-sold.
The successful bidder shall bear the entire charges/fees payable for conveyance such as stamp duty, registration fee etc as applicable as per law.
No encumbrance or charge in respect of the vehicle/property has come to the notice of the Bank. The Bank will not be held responsible for any charge, lien, encumbrance, vehicle/property tax or any other dues to the Government or anybody in respect of the vehicle/property under sale. The encumbrances, if any, should be cleared by the purchaser of the property.
The Authorised officer has the absolute right to accept or reject all or any bid including the highest bid or adjourn/postpone the sale without assigning any reason. The decision of the Authorised Officer/Bank shall be final.
The buyer should satisfy himself/ herself / itself as to the title, extent, ownership, statutory approval etc., in respect of the vehicle/property concerned before participating in the auction.
The vehicle/property is put for sale subject to the provisions under the above Act / Rules and other prevailing laws.
Dated this the 28stday of December 2022 at New Delhi
For The Federal Bank Ltd.,
(Authorised Officer under SARFAESI Act)
The Federal Bank Ltd. LCRD New Delhi Division, Upper Ground Floor, Federal Towers, 2/2, West Patel Nagar, Opp. Metro Pillar 196, Patel Road, New Delhi-110008, Phone No. 011-40733977, 78, 79 & 80, Email id: ndllcrd@federalbank.co.in
The Federal Bank Limited published this content on 28 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2022 18:26:52 UTC.