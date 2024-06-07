LCRD / ERNAKULAM DIVISION

EKMLCRD/LPM/EKMA/SAR-2883/ /2024 06-06-2024

E- Auction Sale notice for sale of immovable Assets under the Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Interest Act, 2002 read with proviso to Rule 8(6) of the Security Interest (Enforcement) Rules, 2002.

Whereas,

The Authorized Officer of the Federal Bank Ltd. under the Act issued a demand notice dated 03-07-2017 calling upon the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters.

M/s Hot Spot Holdings, Hot and Pot Restaurant, 3139/AB, K.K Road, Kaloor, Cochin - 682 017, (2) Sri. N.K Subair, S/o. Sri. Moidu Kunhamu N, Naduthara House, Wadakkancherry, Thrissur - 680582, ( 3) Smt. Nisha Muhammed, W/o.Sri.Shahul Hameed Marikkar , Ashariparambil House, SRM Road, Pachalam, Ernakulam-682 012, also at Habeeb Manzil, Edappally, Cochin - 682 024

to repay the amount mentioned in the notice being Rs.2,96,63,300/- (Rupees Two Crore Ninety Six Lakh Sixty Three Thousand Three Hundred Only) being the amount due under the Term Loan (Account No 12387100005047) availed from our Ernakulam/MG Road branch now transferred to Ernakulam LCRD Division of the Bank, together with interest, cost and other charges within 60 days from the date of receipt of the said notice.

Whereas the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the authorized officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 26-09-2017 by issuing a notice to the borrowers/defaulters and general public and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules. Subsequently Actual possession of the property was taken on 29-10-2019.

Subsequently,

The Federal Bank Ltd (hereinafter referred to as 'the Bank') through its Authorised Officer under the Act issued a Demand Notice dated 20.02.2019, calling upon the borrowers namely (1) Sri.N.K Subair, S/o.Sri.Moidu Kunhamu N, Naduthara House, Wadakkancherry, Thrissur - 680 582 (2) Smt. Ramla Subair, W/o.Sri.Subair N.K, Naduthara House, Wadakkancherry, Thrissur - 680 582 to repay the amount mentioned in the notice being being Rs.1,17,52,390/- (Rupees One Crore Seventeen Lakh Fifty Two Thousand Three Hundred and Ninety Only) due under housing loan (Account No 12387300002992) and Rs.1,07,16,081/- (Rupees One Crore Seven Lakh Sixteen Thousand and Eighty One Only) due under Property Power OD (Account No 12385600003355) availed from Ernakulam MG Road branch now merged with Ernakulam South Branch of the Bank, together with interest and costs and other charges within 60 days from the date of the said notice.

Whereas the borrowers having failed to repay the amount within the stipulated time, the Authorized Officer on behalf of the Federal Bank Ltd. has taken possession of the security property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the said Act read with Rule 8 of the said Rules on 19.03.2022 by issuing notices to the borrowers/defaulters and public, and publication thereof in newspapers as contemplated under the said Act and Rules.

Whereas since the dues in respect of the account numbers 12387100005047 and 12385600003355 are remaining unpaid, the undersigned hereby give notice to the borrower(s) and / or guarantor (s) and / or defaulters and general public that the Bank has decided to sell on 28th June 2024 the properties described herein below on "AS IS WHERE IS" "AS IS WHAT IS" and "WHATEVER THERE IS" basis under Rules 8 & 9 of the said Rules for realizing the

